British American Tobacco - The Dividend Has Remained Strong

Overall the company's financial position is incredibly strong, supporting a dividend of almost 8%. The company should be able to continue improvements here.

The company has an impressive and respectable portfolio of new tobacco assets, and its targeting 30-40% annual growth.

British American Tobacco has gone up almost 30% since I originally recommended investing in the company at the start of the year.

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) is an almost $100 billion tobacco company, one of the largest in the world. I have recommended the company as an investment twice before, once in January and another in May. Since January, the company’s stock has gone up almost 30% and since May it’s gone up almost 14%. Despite those returns, the company’s P/E ratio is in the low double-digits.

As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive portfolio and continued financial strength make it a top-tier long-term investment, with its dividend yield of almost 8%.

British American Tobacco - Russia Business Today

British American Tobacco - 2019

British American Tobacco is focused on wrapping up a strong 2019. The company has managed to grow its constant currency revenue on the upper half of its 3-5% long-term guidance for the year.

British American Tobacco Results - British American Tobacco Investor Presentation

The company’s results in 1H 2019 resulted in strong revenue and even stronger profit growth for the company. The company managed to keep its market share mostly flat but grew its strategic brand values. The company also managed to do all of this in a declining market, as volume decreased almost 4%. As Altria has shown, in a declining market tobacco companies can continue to remain financially strong.

The company has also seen strong success in its new products category. The company’s Vuse vapour products have a total family market share of 17.5% in the US. The company’s modern oral products in the US have reached a 9.2% market share. And in THP, glo in Japan has a 4.9% market share in what’s an incredibly competitive market.

This shows how the company’s 2019 performance has continued to do incredibly well. If the company is able to continue to grow in its new categories, it can continue to generate strong income and revenue, while having a new idea to lower costs. Companies can generate stronger margins on a one-time Juul purchase than they can with cigarettes, especially with Juul pods.

British American Tobacco Financial Results

British American Tobacco, has had a strong 2019, generating returns of almost 30% from the first article I wrote on the company at the start of the year.

British American Tobacco Financial Goals - British American Tobacco Investor Presentation

British American Tobacco has delevaraged in regards with its guidance, with its net debt / adjusted EBITDA being reduced by 0.4x, according to the company’s guidance. The company continues to pay its dividend of almost 8% despite having a payout ratio of roughly 65%. That helps indicate to shareholders how impressive the company’s financial position is.

The company’s annual FCF is growing too. The company’s 2019 investment involves $1.5 billion of FCF after dividends. By 2025, the company plans to increase its revenue by 25% mainly from 30-40% annual growth in its new products category. That could result in a similar increase in FCF after dividends. The question depends on how much the company increases dividend, but with a yield of almost 8%, it doesn’t need too.

Year Revenue Operating Margin Net FCF Net Debt (end of year) 2019 24.278 billion pounds 43.65% 1.5 billion pounds 44.0 billion pounds 2020 25.249 billion pounds 44.40% 2.1 billion pounds 41.9 billion pounds 2021 26.259 billion pounds 45.15% 2.8 billion pounds 39.1 billion pounds 2022 27.309 billion pounds 45.90% 3.5 billion pounds 35.6 billion pounds 2023 28.402 billion pounds 46.65% 4.3 billion pounds 31.3 billion pounds 2024 29.538 billion pounds 47.40% 5.1 billion pounds 26.2 billion pounds 2025 30.719 billion pounds 48.15% 6.0 billion pounds 20.2 billion pounds

* we assume that the company’s operating margin starts at 42.9% or where the company was after 1H 2019.

* revenue growth assumed at 4% annually - in the midpoint of the company’s guidance.

* debt interest assumed at roughly 3% based on the 1.5% paid in 1H 2019

* 1 pound = $1.31 USD at current exchange rates.

The above chart shows the company can pay off more than 50% of its debt by 2025, while maintaining a dividend of just under 8%. At the end of that, if the company meets its revenue plans, thanks to the saved interest on its debt, the company’s FCF will be 6 billion pounds. That’s massive - it’s enough for the company to almost double its dividend.

More likely, it’ll cause the stock price to double and the net yield to remain the same.

Alternatively, the company could wait 3 more years and finish paying off the last 20 billion pounds of dividend, saving the company 0.6 billion pounds in annual interest payments. Or the company could take some road down the middle, paying off debt, and having several percent annual dividend increases. That could push the yield on cost for those who invest today to the double-digits.

All of this together helps to highlight how great of a financial position British American Tobacco is in, and how much it’ll be able to continue rewarding shareholders going forward. I recommend investing in British American Tobacco at this stage.

Risks

British American Tobacco is a company that has been punished significantly. Investor fears over the banning of menthol cigarettes resulted in the company’s stock price dropping significantly.

Risk - Amazon AWS

British American Tobacco faces three main avenues of risk. The first is a general decline in smoking rates as the health risks become better known. The second is that there might be increased government efforts to regulate cigarettes - especially with menthol. Lastly, is that the increasing usage of non-traditional cigarettes leaves the market open for British American Tobacco to lose market share.

Smoking rates have declined almost 4% in 2019, and will likely continue to decline at similar rates going forward. That’s nothing new - smoking rates technically peaked in the late 60s, however, they were buoyed for a while by a growing population. As a result, the raw number of smokers has gone down at a slower rate, however, it is going down.

Continued declines are handleable - but won’t make British American Tobacco’s job easier.

The next issue is potential government regulation. British American Tobacco’s stock price cratered after potential menthol regulation. Such regulation has mostly been pushed aside, but it goes to indicate the potential harm of regulations across the world. Similar proposed regulations such as limiting nicotine content or increasing the minimum age could also have significant effects.

Lastly, is what I believe to be the smallest risk, but still a risk. That’s that non-traditional use of tobacco could result in shifting market shares between players. Juul is a prime indication of what upstart companies could manage to accomplish given the right marketing platform and style. As a result, this could also pose a threat to British American Tobacco’s growth ambitions in the new products categories

Conclusion

British American Tobacco is an impressive and valuable company. The company has continued to grow, despite various threats, and had an incredibly strong 2019 since I originally recommended investing in the company at the start of the year. I continue to recommend investing, the company’s dividend is safe, and it has the ability to grow both it and its FCF.

The company has met its debt paydown goals. Given the company’s low cost of debt, it could begin to buyback shares in an effort to save the 8% dividend yield rather than paying off the much lower cost debt. Or it could simply pay off debt, growing FCF. Overall, I recommend investing in British American Tobacco as a core and impressive long-term holding.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.