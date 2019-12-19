Cannabis Outlook Contingent On Cash Flow With Alan Brochstein (Podcast Transcript)

We cover his concerns over the industry's capital crunch, why MSOs are doing better than Canadian LPs and why the CBD/hemp market is more concerning than exciting right now.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published Wednesday with Alan Brochstein. We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Today, I am happy to be joined again by Alan Brochstein, our first repeat guest. Alan is the founder of 420 Investor, an online community for investors in the cannabis industry, and NCV Media, the company behind New Cannabis Ventures, a curated and original content site that focuses solely on the cannabis space.

We review 2019 in cannabis and discuss Alan's vision for the cannabis space in 2020. You might call it 2020 foresight. We cover a lot in this episode from the MSO space to the prospects for the SAFE Banking Act passing the Senate, the sector wide capital crunch and why that's a main concern for 2020. As for the news this week, Trulieve got some fraud allegations thrown its way by Grizzly Research; the company responded quickly, Stifel/GMP analyst Robert Fagan also defended the company against the allegations. Only time will tell how big of a story this really is - the veracity of the claims obviously being the most significant factor - with Trulieve's (OTCPK:TCNNF) growth especially in its home state of Florida, it will certainly be interesting to follow what happens.

Another exciting item this past week which opens up new investing opportunities for sophisticated investors is REX Shares launching MJO, the first leveraged exchange-traded product in the U.S. linked to the cannabis industry. MJO is an Exchange-Traded Note (ETN), and is linked to MSMJ, the Indxx MicroSectors™ North American Cannabis Index, and will seek to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the Index.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on December 8, 2019.

Alan, welcome back to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. You're our first guest that we have back on. So we're excited to have you back.

Alan Brochstein: Thank you. It's great to be back. And I'm honored to be the first one to reappear.

RS: So we think it's a perfect fitting because you're one of our favorite guests and we think that our conversation last time was robust. And we're excited to hear kind of where you see things standing now? What you see for 2020 since we're on the precipice of a New Year starting?

So let's start first with the SAFE Banking Act, which was one of the more exciting things to pass. When we talked last time it hadn't yet passed the House. Now we're waiting to see if it passes the Senate. Where are your thoughts there? What do you think is going to happen? A, do you think it's going to pass the Senate? And are you encouraged by that news? And where do you see it going forward?

AB: Yeah, this is just one of the many things I think to be excited about. Unfortunately, I kind of -- I hope I'm wrong, but I'm not that optimistic that it gets passed. There are several issues that need to be addressed. And this is one of the key ones that they would even fall short of legalization, just rationalize things a little bit. And for those that aren't familiar with it, just very quickly, it's really it's a safety act. All it really does is reduce the amount of cash in the system because it would allow depository banking and the banks wouldn't have to worry about being accused of laundering money.

So it might go beyond that too, to be fair, it might really open up mortgages or sale, leasebacks, things like that, to the industry. But unfortunately, and it was great to see it play out in the House and get actually approved by the House. It was just a phenomenal accomplishment. Such a contrast to where things have been prior. But unfortunately, the Senate isn't likely to pass it with all this impeachment stuff, especially in the near term and going into an election year. I just think I'm used to seeing overly optimistic industry insiders.

And I think that's where a lot of the optimism is coming from. They pay lobbyists and the lobbyists give them good feedback, but I don't see it happening. If it does happen, I mean, I think it's a positive, but there's so many other things that need to happen. So I think my big takeaway is, probably not going to happen, probably not that big of a deal one way or the other. But let's focus on what's going on. It's very positive. And by the way, there's some negatives out there too.

RS: So you don't think that that would be let's say, even if it does or doesn't pass, it is being talked about as a way that capital is more protected when invested in the industry. You don't see that as being the case. You say - do you think that there's workarounds enough already in place, that, that doesn't matter as much?

AB: Yeah, exactly. So right now, if you want a bank -- a banking relationship, it's not easy, but they have. It's the large publicly traded companies have bank accounts. So it should be a lot easier. And not all the industry out there, especially in Colorado, a very mature market is in the arms of the multi-state operators. There's a lot of mom and pops out there and they kind of struggle. But those mom and pops they have banking, too. So I don't think it's as big a deal as people say. It's more of an incremental step. There are, the State's Act, that would be big.

RS: Right, that has -- I would imagine that has even less chance of passing.

AB: Exactly. So I'm not counting. Look, I've been saying for years. It's really funny. People asked me -- they asked me in 2013 when I knew nothing, basically, and I would say, probably in five years. Well, I now find myself saying it's going to be five years or longer still. And I think I do know more about what I'm saying these days. And it's extremely complex. I don't remember if we covered this last time or not, but just a quick word on it. Right now, a lot of states are generating huge amounts of tax revenue from cannabis. And I'm not so sure that they really want legalization. They kind of like it the way it is. They don't want to have to compete for those tax dollars. I think we did talk about that, actually.

RS: Yeah, you did mention that, that all the main players and industry don't even want to legalize. I mean, true to that point, we had Steve White on, the CEO of Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF). And he was talking about exactly that, that for his own growth, that for his own trajectory, he doesn't want it legalized, because he needs to grow and get to a point where he wants to be able to leverage that and scale that into a place where he can really profit off that in a serious way, so…

AB: Well, I don't think the government cares about Steve White and Harvest and his competitors, but they do care. The states -- when Colorado pushes back. I'm not saying it's not going to happen, it'll eventually happen. But it's going to be extremely complicated. And you have all these -- let's just move in, pass that tax revenue, you have all these different rules and all the different states and it would just take a -- just look at what's going on in Canada and how there, they have the federal legalization. And then all of a sudden the provinces got into it. And so we have a few provinces that will allow vapings.

And it's just a very challenging issue. And you can compound it by -- I watched, speaking of the SAFE Banking Act, in the panel discussion, I think was a Finance Committee. Yes, it was a Finance Committee, House Finance Committee. And one of the representatives from New York, Alex -- Alex, I forgot her name, Sorry. I know exactly who she is. But yeah, she started to hijack the hearings to talk about -- I mean, I think it's an important issue. So don't get me wrong, but to talk about social equity, and so without me really weighing in on it, because it's not important. I think that -- I'm all for social equity, but how we get there I think is a complicated issue. And that is going to slow down federal legalization, I think as well. We're already seeing that.

And so, as a matter of fact, there were some Democrats that were going to vote against that just because they were -- they don't want to move forward unless this issue is addressed. So I don't think that's the majority, by the way.

RS: Would you say that you think this social equity component should come from companies and not the regulators?

AB: Well, that's what this libertarian would say. And I think a lot of companies are doing a good job actually. And it's a very -- so it's easy to rip off that whole concept. You can just be Joe Corporation. I won't name names, but there's some they're doing this. And they just pretend that they're for it. And they do these little things to make themselves look good. And then there's others that I think are very genuine. So I think -- but that's right. And if not that it should be most likely at the local level or state and local level, not at the federal level.

RS: So getting back to the idea of capital, and if it -- there is no matter what act is or isn't passed, there's definitely a capital crunch across the board. And you actually spoke about this in this week's newsletter.

AB: Oh, it's terrible, yeah.

RS: Yeah, I mean, you can -- it's very easy to see big companies, small companies are suffering from this capital crunch. What do you see going forward? What is going to lessen the crunch aspect?

AB: Yeah, so this has been a challenge for the last few years. And it's been just amazing to see how this played out is a positive surprise to me. How much capital flowed into the industry? Given what happened in Canada, and federal legalization, that wasn't necessarily expected when it happened all of a sudden the capital markets really opened up. And those investments were primarily limited to Canada. But over time, with the banking infrastructure in place and investor class building, people started to realize that the political environment in the United States, while we're not moving towards legalization, in my opinion, we're moving towards a status quo situation that's very favorable for like you said, for the Steve Whites of this world to try to build their businesses.

And so investors were willing to finance U.S. companies, and we saw a lot of capital go into the U.S. And then all of a sudden this year it is, it started to slow. It wasn't a huge problem. But now, the spigot has gotten -- it got shut off apparently. And there was a repricing. And we saw I think the first deal that really happened was when Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) right in the midst of the vaping crisis, which has been one of the problems this year. And by the way, if we talk about it, I think that's over. But the vaping crisis hit really in September and Cresco came out and priced an equity offering, and it was great. I think Jefferies was on it. So, the capital was there, but the price was just horrible. And so if you just step back and you see what's going on, it's just -- I always told my subscribers at 420 Investor, the supply, the stock for sale is always going to be there. It's going to come from early investors, or founders.

And it's also going to come from the companies now because they need capital. Cannabis is a capital intensive industry. You have to build the cultivation, you have to -- it's not as expensive to build out the retail, but you have to do that in the processing centers. And when you're building and growing startup companies, you run losses as well. And so that requires capital. And so there was a repricing. And so we've seen, it's not like there's no deals getting done. But it's unbelievable.

The worst example was a company called Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF). And they did a rights offering, the stock had already fallen tremendously. And then they did this rights offering at I think a 73% discount. And for those that aren't familiar, basically it's a massive dilution of the company, but the current shareholders are allowed to put cash into the company. So they pay their money into it, and then they don't get diluted per se, because, they expense it. And if you don't, you really got diluted. And so the stock of course plunged down to that price. That was the worst example.

But we saw Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB). They had a convertible debenture due in March. And it was a huge overhang because people realize that they're talking about using the cash on their balance sheet for expansion, but it really was going be necessary to use it to pay down that debt because it was so far out of the money.

So there's a bunch of examples like this. So I always say the supply is going to be there. And fortunately, some of the deals are getting done, but only for really, companies that people have some confidence in. If you're a company that where the investors just don't have any confidence, you're probably going to die, unfortunately.

So what we need is the demand. The demand is more cyclical. And it's hard to sometimes, hard to forecast. There have been times in the past when it's been easier to forecast like around in November of 2016, around those elections, where there were a lot of state initiatives, including Florida. And then at the end of 2017, right before California legalized it's very easy to predict that people will be interested in cannabis, investing in cannabis.

Now, the catalysts are A, seem to be fewer and far between; and B, it's such a more advanced industry. It takes a lot more demand. So I'm a little bit concerned. And I'm excited about Illinois and Michigan this year, and I think that Canada is going to look better. But I just can't really predict with a lot of confidence that this is going to right the boat.

RS: Because of the long term concerns over capital, is that your primary concern with the MSOs in the states?

AB: Yeah, I just think -- I guess what I'm trying to do is temper -- at 420 Investor I'm trying to temper expectations. Those two previous times when we had a lot of investor demand, around the 2016 elections, and then around California legalizing, there wasn't the same environment right now in terms of so many companies needing so much money. And so I think that the market can advance. And when I look at some of these companies, the cash flows that I think they can generate, justify their price. And I haven't been able to say that ever probably. And I see a lot of companies in Canada, it's going to take - they need to get to cash flow positive. That is the secret.

So companies -- I think that's actually my outlook is kind of contingent on that. I think 2020, this capital crunch is forcing companies to make some tough choices, cut out a lot of the fat, prioritize their investing, because investing costs money. And so there will be some survivors, and they will benefit because there will be a lot that won't survive. And the market is going to be huge, right? We already know that.

There's lines in all these states, Massachusetts, and I was over Thanksgiving, I spent it with a family member who's from Massachusetts. And I said to them, have you bought -- I know he's a cannabis consumer. I said, have you bought ever on the legal market? That's been a terrible roll out there. It's a lot of this, not in my backyard stuff. And so there aren't very many dispensaries open yet. And he said, no, are you kidding? You have to like, make an appointment, to go in there to buy. So he continues to buy on the illicit market.

And so we're going to get to that point, but it's just a question who's going to be there to serve these people. And unfortunately, there are a lot of mom and pops out there that probably won't make it and, gosh I mean, we can pick on MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), everybody does. Will they actually be there, in Massachusetts, for example, that's not one of the key markets and they're in the retrenchment mode? And so it's going to be those that can attract the capital are going to do even better probably than they would have done otherwise, because there's going to be less competition.

RS: I mean, it seems MedMen has suffered from exactly that, overspending their capital and kind of paying the price for that. But it seems like with the recent earnings reports, I mean, what you're saying it does seem very likely that most of the mom and pop dispensaries are going to be pushed out?

AB: I don't want to say most. But you have to be cash flow positive. You can't be relying on capital from investors.

RS: Right, so what do you see are -- you're nervous, but there must be some also encouragement by the recent earnings that the MSOs reported. And for instance, like all the partnering that's going on? Harvest again is another example with their play in Illinois, Verano, and even like Vireo Health (OTCPK:VREOF), the fact that they now have Linton on board. Speak to us a little bit about like, if you are encouraged by the MSO space and where you are encouraged.

AB: Yeah, so I think that has been one of the bright spots this year. And I don't think I'm alone. I think most of the people who -- professional investors who have their eyes on this market, have kind of looked at Canada and looked at the U.S. And there's reasons and I think we probably talked about it last time, but being federally legal is a premium. You get a premium valuation for being federally legal.

Like right now, looking at United States from a political perspective seems pretty darn good, like they're not messing with these companies. And they're not going to legalize tomorrow, Steve White's dream. But what if we get a President Pence? I don't think that's going to happen. But what if in the next election we get a President Pence, I don't know. That guy hates the industry and all of a sudden sentiment goes south. So everybody needs to understand that risk in the United States, that it's built on flimsy structure right now.

But absent that, if you just look at what's going on, and you look at the financials, people have been saying beyond myself that the U.S. companies look really cheap compared to the Canadian ones.

Now the detractors will say, yeah, but the Canadian ones are just expensive, so don't fall for that. And that's when -- it's an argument that can be pondered. And I think it's been disappointing to see in Canada the financial results. The companies there without naming names have just -- they're going after global domination and they're just spending way too much money, making a lot of investment mistakes as they do write downs later and things like that.

And then the United States there was obviously some of that. But wow, I found it phenomenal that in the third quarter, the three highest revenue companies, well, three highest cannabis growing revenue companies were MSOs, not Canadian LPs. And I think some people still haven't grasped that that, that Aurora and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are behind Trulieve, GTI (OTCPK:GTII) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) in those orders, in that order. And it's amazing.

So despite all the adversity in the United States, from a regulatory or political landscape, this state by state thing is cranking out. So then you go a little bit deeper and you say, okay, but let's forget about revenue. Let's talk about profitability. And so then you look at the numbers and without going into it, Trulieve is actually profitable; GTI depending on how you look at it is profitable but I'm going to just call it breakeven, and Curaleaf needs to do a little bit of work but they're pretty darn close. And you can go down a little bit deeper among the leading MSOs and find other examples of companies that are doing better than almost all the LPs with -- and not losing as much money or maybe coming close to making -- you're breaking even and investing in growth at the same time.

RS: Do you think that's going to balance out now that Canada has gone online with its vapes and edibles? And they're kind of figuring out the retail picture a little bit better? There's been a real supply issue over there just getting the -- just getting it to market?

AB: Yeah, I you know, and I can't imagine a worse situation than Canada's been in. It was just abominable, the way they did this roll out. They legalized, expecting people that are new consumers to come into the market and buy from these, I don't know, they looked like 1990 websites. And it's just not -- people love delivery by the way, but these are people who know what they're buying. It's not the way you build a market. So Canada had a huge implementation error, I think. And it's easy to say in hindsight what they should have done.

I certainly didn't think of it until it was a little bit too late. They should have opened up -- medical dispensaries, physical ones before they legalized and had that in place. And, it's really interesting. Now we have a lot of data and anecdotal evidence as well about what rollouts look like. And my first rollout was Colorado. And so that was actually a pretty good rollout, although at the time it was criticized. And I don't remember exactly why there was such a shortage, but just to get from the medical -- you have a medical market and there's a lot of volume already. And as long as you have time to increase your production, and you open those stores early, it should have worked. But there were some issues in Colorado. So there were long lines at first.

But I was there two weeks after they legalized and those lines abated and I was able to buy product I remember. So that was a decent one. And then you've had all these really bad ones. Like I talked about Massachusetts earlier, California has been a disaster, and Canada has been a disaster. And the reason why Canada was a disaster, that the period before legal sales could be made, and when the producers actually learned that it was going to happen, was only six months. It did not give them enough time to have adequate capacity. It takes a year to like take money, build production facility -- more than a year in Canada. We can get into that. But it takes a lot of time to have adequate capacity that would actually produce the product to be sold. And then they had nowhere to sell it anyway. So total disaster.

Health Canada has been so slow to give these guys additional capacity. They have to come out and -- well they have to approve it basically. In the United States, you have a license and you're limited maybe, like in Illinois they limit your production capacity. But they don't come out, inspect and tell you, okay, you're good to go. That's just not the way it's done here in Canada. That's been a big overhang as well. But yeah, you nailed it. It's the lack of retail distribution, lack of advertising I would say. I'd say let's put some of this on the LPs that they didn't do a very good job of scaling up themselves, honestly.

RS: So speaking of the LPs, specifically. What do you see for Canopy Growth? They used to be the stalwart in their industry. They're kind of losing that place a little bit. What do you see for them? And you can speak a little bit about Aurora Cannabis too, if you want to.

AB: So those two are the two largest in market cap. There's right now five companies there that have $1 billion or more market cap. And that's in Canadian. And -- but beyond those two, which you asked me to speak about, the others would be Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Tilray and Aphria (NYSE:APHA). And I think there's a really interesting dichotomy evolving. So you have Tilray and Cronos Group, there's two dichotomies. So you have Tilray and Cronos Group, they kind of make fun of Canopy and Aurora and Aphria, I guess, calling them farmers, right. I think they're making fun of them. Or maybe they're just trying to simplify it. So I shouldn't think that. But they think they have a smarter model of building brands, both of them. They talk the same thing. So that's the first dichotomy farmer versus brand builder. And then you have another dichotomy, which is sugar daddy versus solo. And I guess that's -- I don't know if that's a PC way of saying it. But basically Canopy...

RS: That's the professional term that we're using.

AB: What is the professional term?

RS: The sugar daddy

AB: No, the strategic investors, the professionals and they both have Cronos Group has Altria (NYSE:MO) and of course Canopy has Constellation (NYSE:STZ). So that's the other dichotomy. So you have Aphria, which is a farmer all by itself with no partners, you have Aurora which is a farmer all by itself, with no partners, then you have Canopy, a farmer, but they're a brand builder too. All of them are brand builders, by the way, but they're not exclusively asset light brand builders.

So but Canopy obviously has a strategic investor. And then you have Cronos Group with the strategic investor, brand builder, only asset light. And you have Tilray, a brand builder asset light. And so that's an important thing for people to begin to understand that these LPs have different models and we're just talking about the five big ones. There's also a lot of other models out there of being processors only which is a totally different model.

And so when you start to look at these companies, there's a lot of cash on the balance sheet at Canopy and Cronos Group because of the strategic investments that were previously made. And then there's a lot of debt at Tilray and Aurora and Aphria is kind of in between. Aphria certainly doesn't have as much. They have some net cash, I would say, whereas Aurora and Tilray obviously have more debt.

And so there's a lot of different ways to look at it. I think that investors need to be careful because all of these companies are burning a lot of cash. Aphria probably a little bit less. And it's interesting to see Tilray with its asset light model, still burning a lot of cash. And so I think when I listened to these companies, what I hear is of course Canada, it ranges from one cannabis -- more retail stores in Cannabis 2.0 which for your listeners that means, the vape pens and edibles and beverages perhaps which I'm not a fan of. We can talk about that too.

But they also talk about the hemp in the United States and I told you there's a lot of problems right now earlier and this is one of the huge problems, the hemp market, CBD from hemp market in United States has gone from super promising to downright frightening and in all these LPs, except for Aphria, four out of those five they're all really talking up the US hemp opportunity and it's so unclear at this moment in time if that opportunity will even be there.

RS: Well, do you think it's a -- I mean, it's a perfect pivot because that's where I wanted to go, especially speaking of regulations, the US is really figuring itself out in real time with the FDA, also Canada with Health Canada, in terms of what hemp and CBD companies have to say on their packaging what they can't say on their packaging. There was just you know, it's just released that they don't -- the farmers don't have to do the SARS report or the banks don't have to do the SARS reports anymore.

AB: But that's not, that's -- so it's funny, you're allowed to produce it, you're not allowed to sell it. That's what I'm coming up with.

RS: Right, right. That is what it seems like. So what do you see for investors, is it not safe yet to get into that market, or where do you see this market heading?

AB: I don't know. I got to tell you, I've been really concerned for a while but I didn't think it would be this bad and we actually saw most of the hemp CBD public companies report down quarters from the prior quarter. And we know how popular these products are. I was in Whole Foods the other day and just looking at this whole center aisles piece for CBD, it's all topical there, what I was looking at. But we know it's very popular yet these leading companies are seeing down sales. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) was flat, just to be real clear from its prior quarter. But everybody else is down in sequentially. And the regulatory outlook is so unclear.

I'm not an FDA expert, but I know that when the FDA wants to get involved the way they are, and they just cracked down yet again, and they're telling people that it might be dangerous. This is crazy. This does not sound very promising to me when the FDA is out there warning people of the dangers of CBD, doesn't sound like they're about to just let everybody sell ingestible CBD. And I worry about that because so many companies are currently doing that.

And this just happened, we're recording this in, I guess December 8 is today. And I saw a report, I think it was in yesterday's paper in Iowa. Iowa has a regulated CBD market. So they have -- you have to get a card you have to -- it's like Texas, where I am. And licensed producers there and you have to have certain conditions. So apparently, one of the producers there and I would have thought this would happen in Texas, I haven't seen yet but one of the producers in Iowa, narced - we'll use that word narced - on a health food store that was selling CBD products, and that person's been charged with a felony and so you have a regulatory mess between the FDA overhang and you have basically the way the market looks like it's headed you're going to have to qualify to sell in each state that you want to operate in, kind of like this whole mess we have in Canada with all the provinces, kind of setting their own rules on the way things work after it was federally legal.

RS: Right. How long do you think this is going to last like this, that it's going to take the FDA to figure out this market or Health Canada?

AB: So some of the smartest people that I talk to in the industry that would know more than I do, they tell me, six months latest, at the back half of 2020. So that doesn't sound that bad. But then I read other people that say could take three years, law firms. So it just depends, the people that are trying to make money off of it, they're a little bit more optimistic. They say six months to a year, and then some law firms out there saying three years.

I'm like, oh my god, are we going to be in this limbo for the next few years, but it really kind of discourages me for these large LPs that have their sights on the US hemp market and it's not just the large LPs, there's a company Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF) that's out there talking this up. So it's a big talking point as a catalyst and it just may not play out.

RS: At the same time it kind of seems like the numbers are there. The demand is there, the growth is there so it seems that across the board, it's just a -- I mean, you spoke about California is a terrible roll out. And we've spoken about this a ton on the podcast as well just like the terrible regulatory environment. And this also speaks to what you were saying about vaping which you can speak about a little bit, the headlines that are out there, the fear tactics that are out there about cannabis about hemp, about CBD, it's almost like they're trying to scare everybody away before realizing that look, we have no choice. The money's here, the demand is here. We're going to have to figure it out eventually.

AB: Yeah, you're sounding a little paranoid there. I don't know that there's a conspiracy on scaring people away. But the vaping crisis, I have to tell you, when I came into this industry, I saw these vape pens and they came from China, they looked really cheap. I have asthma I would use -- I would try them every now and then. And whether for CBD or for THC, and it just it would -- it wasn't good for me. And so I've never been personally a fan just because of my own breathing issues.

But the more I learned, people were putting -- so I started to learn that there were cutting agents in this. And there's a lot of debate in the industry about what could be used and what not. So I want to get this straight. There was a big problem in this industry a few years ago, in the legal industry, but I think the industry itself has gotten much better about -- and this crisis will make it even better, about, people want to know what's going into their body and they don't want devices that have a dangerous metal being emitted into your lungs and that they don't want cutting agents.

So I think that part is done and over and it's going to make the industry better and I think people will be more concerned about authenticity. We're already seeing some interesting technology being touted to deal with these issues. There's a lot of counterfeiting and stuff and so.

RS: Well exactly, I mean, it seems that every -- from what I've read all of the instances of death and illnesses, which are obviously extremely tragic, were all from the illicit market, and they were all with vitamin E, which wasn't done in the legal market. So, yeah, if anything, it's a real lesson that when regulations are in place, it also touts the benefits of having a regulated market even though some people are still not in favor. I think we have to have regulators.

AB: So, I just looked at some data and I don't have the answer yet. That's pretty fresh data, but vape pens in Colorado increased by 16% from a year ago in October, and they may have fallen slightly from September and you have to be careful because the season, the snow season in the summer season and in between things go down. But in Oregon, they also grew 16%. And so I'm thinking that people who have been buying vape pens on the black market, they've bought them from the regulated market. And that's the first takeaway I have. I don't know if that's right. But I was kind of surprised. Now in California, apparently, it did fall a little bit sequentially and from a year ago, so, it's not surprising that that it would fall. They didn't -- in general the sales weren't down that much and the evidence was that there was some switching to pre-rolls and a little bit to edibles as well.

RS: The other thing I wanted to touch on a little bit was the ETF space, which we also spoke about last time you were on, but there's been a few...

AB: Which was probably the last time I looked at... But go ahead.

RS: There's been a few new entrants into the space. I'm wondering if you, if you're more encouraged, or if you were less encouraged by that.

AB: Oh god, no, these new entrants have been horrible. They can't even raise money. And it's just -- the big takeaway for investors should be when you are seeing new entrants in the ETF just sell the sector. I wish I would have come up with that. It's almost always a sign of the top, unfortunately.

And when you know what, so if you're asking me what's going to make me -- I mean I'm bullish long-term, don't get me wrong, but I have some concerns about this capital crunch and when I see some of these ETFs fold, I may become a little bit more bullish, but I haven't seen an ETF really offer a compelling value. I was kind of kidding about not looking at it since then. So I have looked at -- I'm not spending a lot of time on it, but I've looked at these new ETFs to see if they add any value or if they are good for investors, because I mean, let's face it. I mean for me, yeah, I have subscribers that are looking for my stock picks, but there's even more people out there they just want to know, what can I just do in one click and own the sector.

I'd love to be able to tell them that but I don't have confidence in any of these ETFs really, and the guys at HMMJ, I've been -- I was critical of them, or what they were doing, I should say, on day one, but I quickly said that they really shaped up and become more diversified. But still, they're very limited in what that big fund can do, HMMJ Horizons. It's very heavily skewed towards Canadian LPs. And there's better places to be then Canadian LPs sometimes. That's not always going to be the best place to be.

RS: So talk to us a little bit. You've mentioned that 2019's kind of lingering concern is the capital crunch. What is encouraging you about 2020 or discouraging you and what do you see for the coming year?

AB: I wish I could be a lot more positive. I am positive and I know you said something earlier, I might disagree with a little bit, not all the regulators are bad. Like I think Illinois is a great example. And I think we'll see more great examples. I hope my state of Texas one day figures out that you can look at the experience in other places and learn from their lessons.

And so Illinois is very encouraging. This is a very large state that's going. In just a few weeks that will be legal. And it's -- they're opening up with more stores than Ontario has a year more than a year after and by the way, Illinois' a little smaller than Ontario. So I think that -- this is good for a couple of reasons. Number one, there are several MSOs that will benefit from this. So when Colorado went legal, when California went legal, when Oregon went legal, there were no investor plays here for public investors. It was all just the market, no public ownership. So in this case, you have some of the leading MSOs with leading positions in Illinois. So I think this could actually be a big catalyst. Now, unfortunately, come January 1, it's just not exactly, you can't go from zero to a 100 in the legal market quickly.

Unfortunately, they just don't have enough capacity at this time. But it's going to be incremental over time, and it will get really big. But I think beyond just the financial impact, which will roll into publicly traded companies, it's this whole concept and it hasn't played out yet on the East Coast, but we saw once Massachusetts went legal, the voters there decided it should be legal. There was pressure and New York and New Jersey came really close. They didn't get to the finish line.

But in Illinois going legal, Ohio already has a medical program, Wisconsin has a medical program, Pennsylvania, I don't know if that's so close to Illinois, it's probably closer to New York and New Jersey East Coast, but it's in between. But the point being when you see a Midwest State, a big one go legal, the idea of taxation and regulation can really proliferate in my opinion. So that is one reason for optimism. And by the way, Michigan's going legal as well. It is already legal, they moved it up and they went legal last week.

That unfortunately is kind of like California where there's not -- it's a very mature market in the kind of the gray area where it was not illegal, but it wasn't regulated. And so their medical program isn't robust yet. And they are legalized and kind of into a void. So it's going to take a while there for that to really be a big market. But again, and that's right next to Illinois. So I think it really bodes well for the long-term to see that.

So that's in the United States. And I would add to that, Massachusetts has been a disaster but it's going to be getting better. I think people will be excited about Florida late in the year if they can get this on the election ballot to legalize there, and Arizona's possible as well. And then finally in the United States, I think finally is California has also been a disaster. There are some regulatory crackdowns there finally. They cracked down against a brand that was or manufacturer I should say, and their brand that was walking on both sides of the street at the same time, which to me is unconscionable. This is a company that had legal licenses, but it was -- its larger business was selling into the illicit market and that just kills me.

But that was a big crackdown recently and we need to see these illegal dispensaries crack down on but I think, California is a huge market, the growth there has been very -- it's been a low base and slow growth because the illicit market has held on.

And then in Canada, I mean, we can keep it really short there, I actually, well I'm not that optimistic about beverages. I think vape pens and edibles well -- so the edibles they're restricting the packages there to 10 milligrams per package and so you can get like two five milligrams. And in the United States that's not heard of. I was in Oregon in September and I was kind of surprised, they limited to 50 milligrams per package, which is five times what Canada is doing. But in most states, it's 100 milligrams. So I think that's a flaw. Hopefully they address it, but there'll be so much novelty in these edibles, that they might be expensive because of the packaging. But they'll be popular, the vape pens will be very popular, and there will be more stores in Ontario. The question is, how many and how quickly and I think that is probably the single most important thing.

RS: Quickly, why are you down on drinks? Is that because of efficacy issues or regulatory issues?

AB: Well, so again, prove me wrong please. I hope I'm wrong because I think this would be great, and I get a lot of pushback from my subscribers by the way. So I may be wrong but I feel very strongly based on what I've seen in the U.S. where beverages have never been big, that they're not going to be that big in Canada. This week Canopy, I think they said that the pricing of their beverages is going to be just a little bit more than Craft Beer $3.50 to $4. But guess what? You can buy your Craft Beer a lot more conveniently then you can buy -- in Jersey and Ontario, what are you going to do, buy it online and have them ship it to you maybe, I don't know. So it's going to be expensive, it's never been very popular.

And I think the secret to beverages, well so I think that the people that disagree with me say well these beverages are better. They have rapid onset and rapid offset and low dose and all that. So that may be true, but I think the real secret to success is going to be when these beverages can be purchased everywhere ubiquitously, like at a restaurant or at a grocery store.

And it's -- I don't think people are thinking it through how if we get more dispensaries or retail stores let's call them, in Ontario the largest province, then how much shelf space are they going to give to these beverages. I mean, are they really going to get bigger stores so they can have enough beverages to sell people, probably not. So I've never seen beverages. They're usually like, an extremely small part of a dispensary. They're not -- it's not a very efficient thing for these stores to sell when they can sell edibles and vape pens that take up a lot less shelf space.

RS: And then pivoting a bit to the global scale, there's talk of Mexico legalizing, European regulations are extremely favorable, there's a lot of companies getting into that space. Are there any specific regions that you're focused on, or looking at where companies are investing?

AB: You know, I probably don't spend enough time on the international part. I certainly pay attention to what's going on and it's been disappointing and that's probably why I don't put as much time into it. People were very excited about Australia a few years ago. It was a complete disaster, although it's getting a little bit better now. Production, everybody wants to export. You hear all these talks about exports and Colombia for example, they're -- it's a very poor country, compared to the G7 nations and Europe and all that. So of course, they want to talk about export there because the local markets will pay the same kind of prices probably.

But all these things have been slow to develop. I saw the other day, there was the first Jamaican export to Canada, apparently, but it was very small. It's 10 kilograms, small. And so I was excited about Germany. On paper it sounds so great, insurance coverage, buy it at the pharmacy, but I look at the numbers from Tilray, Aurora, Canopy Growth and it's just not -- the numbers are very small. So I think people get excited about these things prematurely.

And so yeah, I pay attention, I saw in Mexico, they're not going to let companies come in and build plants there. There may be some export opportunity initially but just seems like there's a lot of these places it's going to require capital. You can't ship from your facility in Canada into the market necessarily. So we'll see if everybody wants Colombian produced product.

RS: Right. It'll be interesting definitely to see how the markets play out and see where regulatory -- the environment is more favorable and more conducive to it but yeah, it's definitely a wait and see game I think right now.

AB: Yeah, and I remember talking to Bruce Linton about this when he was at Canopy still and he was of the opinion that the Canadians would never let in these imports from other jurisdictions because the local provinces would fight it. They want the jobs, they want... They sold all this production, and it gets to the same point about the U.S. legalizing what's Colorado going to say, when all of a sudden, they're in competition with everybody else. So I don't know that these international sales are going to take place at the pace people think, it's very political.

RS: Okay, so to kind of close this up as we're transitioning from one year to the next, how would you kind of give a takeaway or a longer soundbite to listeners who are thinking, sector wide decline, still kind of scary times, do I get in or do I get out, do I stay in. What's your advice there to investors, or prospective investors?

AB: Yeah, well, so it's tough because I mean, I have to tell you, I called a bottom in late June. And just for perspective, the market ran up way too much. Okay, got killed in Q4, the overall stock market was plunging, and there were some other issues and it was just a horrible Q4 for the cannabis sector. But then we rallied, 57% or something like that in Q1 and I warned everybody, don't expect it to continue at this pace or anything like it. But I didn't see this massive decline coming in. And as it played out, I actually thought late June was a time to take more risk and that proved to be wrong very quickly. And I recognized it very quickly, by the way, the whole CannTrust (OTC:CTST) debacle, and there were other debacles.

And so I was very cautious about calling the bottom again, but honestly, I just called another bottom last week, a little bit after the fact but it looked to me like things might have bottomed out. And we know that stock prices usually top out before the people understand why and vice versa. They bottom out before the end of the capital crunch. And so I do think that investors need to be cautious still, and it's this bottom -- trying to find a bottom.

So I always tell people, just A, limit the amount of money you put into the space. But I think, things can move very quickly. And sometimes I've seen this with my own model portfolio. Sometimes you're taking a huge loss on something and then three days later, it's a profit. And so if you want to be a long-term investor, to try to pick the exact bottom is a tough time. So I really recommend having some exposure, but the more important part... if you want to be exposed rather than trying to time it I should say... But the more important part, I think people really, and I've been saying this all year, you really need to be careful about your approach.

I think a lot of investors invest for different reasons than financial. I mean, they want to make money, yes, but they're not looking at the financials of the company is what I'm trying to say. And I think it's more important than ever that people understand the cash flow situation, the access to capital, the strength of the management team. I mean, these things are always important. But it's never been more important than now.

And I think what I'm envisioning is that over the next year, or maybe longer, that some companies are going to do well, many companies won't. And I think that's a tough environment. So I have an index, and it's gone down and down and down over the years. And I think the reason for that, I think about it, because my portfolios have not gone down and down and down. And I think the reason for it is that a lot of companies come into the market, and then they go away. They come into the index, and it's an equal weighted index. It's not market cap weighted. And so I think that's really what's going on.

And so we could be in a situation here where I'm telling you my index is down again, but there were some companies that did really well. And so I'd be looking for those companies where you can be confident that the revenue that they're generating can produce a profit soon, if not now, and I think they're a bunch of those, where you have confidence in their management team, and where they're not facing imminent death if they don't raise money, and unfortunately, there are a lot of companies that need to raise money.

RS: And so it's interesting, I mean, I think that the thing that investors most need to be aware of just to echo a little bit of what you said is, with any growing space, there's bound to be the companies that are doing the right thing in the right way at the right time. And those [other] companies will probably fall by the wayside. And it's just important to keep abreast, of like you said, the things that you pay attention to anyway, it's just that they're way more important in this kind of volatile industry.

AB: Yeah, exactly. And I think over the years, there's been a huge correlation between all these stocks. And this year, we've started to see a lot of divergence. And in fact, if you look, I mean, just if somebody wants a really easy example, right now, take a look at Trulieve and Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF). Liberty is like Trulieve, mainly focused -- they're actually exclusively focused right now in Florida and Florida has been a great medical market that may go legal. I don't think that's what's driving it right now.

But it's been a great market and it comes back to the point we've seen some other companies announced retrenchments there, MedMen in particular, but others as well. They do have capital. So it looks like this market is not necessarily going to get as competitive. So if you compare their performance to other MSOs over the last month, both these stocks are up, and I just ran this yesterday, I mean, they're up over the last three months, they're both up over 50% and the market is down and most MSOs are flat at best.

And so we're -- and that's just in the MSO space, and you can start to see a little bit of that in Canada too. And I just think that's probably the big... one of the biggest takeaways. Don't expect all these stocks to move at the exact same [time].

And I think, don't -- there's two opportunities here. There's -- first of all, a lot of people say, oh, I'm just going to buy the good ones, the ones that don't need to raise capital but that do have revenue, that aren't losing money. Well, it could be that those get too expensive over time. Everybody's done that. You're the last one that buys it, you're going to lose. So the flip side is there may be some companies that people have huge concerns about, but they're able to pull it off and those are going to produce big gains too. So I don't want to make it sound so easy, because you may lose if you just go into the ones that are already up. So it'll be interesting to see. But I expect a lot less correlation than we've seen in the past.

RS: That's interesting. Yeah, I think another thing to pay attention to is how the acquisitions play out and the announced acquisitions if they come to fruition and also for instance in Illinois, when that goes legal, how those partnerships play out and how successful they are?

AB: Yeah.

RS: Well, Alan, per usual, you have given us a lot of great things to think about a lot of terrific insight. And as always, we appreciate you taking the time to sharing us your thoughts and vision.

AB: Well, I appreciate -- as you said last time, I'm a product of Seeking Alpha. And so it's always great to share my perspective with Seeking Alpha, which really got me into the cannabis space.

RS: Well, it's always great to have you on. So in the meantime, have a great New Year, Happy Holidays. Great to talk to you, Alan.

AB: All right, take care.