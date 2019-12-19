Kunlun Energy: Potential Asset Injection Into National Pipeline Company Remains Key Uncertainty

Recent positives for the stock include an acquisition that support the growth of downstream natural gas sales business and new gas supply from Russia alleviating supply constraints in Northeast China.

Kunlun Energy confirmed that it was in negotiations with the national pipeline company regarding the injection of some pipeline assets, and this is the biggest overhang for the stock.

Hong Kong-listed China integrated energy company Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCPK:KUNUF) [135:HK] currently trades at 7.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, representing a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times and peers which are all valued by the market at above 10 times forward P/E.

Kunlun Energy's valuation discount relative to history and peers is largely attributable to the overhang regarding a potential injection of its Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and the three LNG terminals into the national pipeline company.

The stock offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.6%, and the company's dividend policy is to pay out 25%-35% of its earnings as dividends.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Kunlun Energy, as most of the negatives from the potential asset injection have been priced in with the stock trading at a high-single-digit forward P/E. Nevertheless, it is difficult, if not impossible, to predict which asset injection scenario (bull case or bear case) will be realized.

Readers are advised to trade in Kunlun Energy shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 135:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million and market capitalization is above $7.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Kunlun Energy is an integrated energy company with businesses in natural gas pipeline transmission, LNG processing & terminals, gas sales and exploration & production. Kunlun Energy is the mid to downstream natural gas business arm of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) (OTCPK:PCCYF) [857:HK], which owns a 54.4% equity interest in the company.

Kunlun Energy's Revenue And Profit Before Tax By Business Segment

Potential Asset Injection Into National Pipeline Is Key Overhang For The Stock

Kunlun Energy has suffered from significant share price under-performance in 2019. Year-to-date, Kunlun Energy's share price is down -14%, while the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index is up +10%. The company's share price under-performance is mainly attributable to the overhang regarding a potential injection of its assets into China's national pipeline company.

In March 2019, China announced plans to create a national oil & gas pipeline company as part of the country's energy industry overhaul and accelerate the shift in energy mix from coal to gas. The national pipeline company is expected to own oil, gas and fuel pipelines currently held by the three major state-owned energy companies, PetroChina (parent of Kunlun Energy), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) (OTCPK:SNPMF) [386:HK], or Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) (OTCPK:CEOHF) [883:HK] and their subsidiaries.

On December 9, 2019, China's national pipeline company, China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, was officially formed. Subsequently, Kunlun Energy issued an announcement on December 10, 2019, confirming that the company was in negotiations with China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation regarding the injection of some pipeline assets. Kunlun Energy emphasized that negotiations are currently at a preliminary stage, and there is no certainty that any asset injection will happen.

Since news of the planned creation of a national pipeline company broke out in March 2019, there has been speculation that Kunlun Energy's Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and three LNG terminals will be part of the assets that will be eventually injected into the national pipeline company.

Kunlun Energy's natural gas pipeline transmission and LNG processing & terminals segments accounted for 39.6% and 22.6% of the company's profit before tax for 1H2019 respectively. The Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline accounts for the bulk of the natural gas pipeline transmission business' transmission volumes as per the chart below.

Kunlun Energy's Natural Gas Pipeline Business And The Shaanxi-Beijing Pipeline

Kunlun Energy also owns three LNG terminals in Dalian, Jingtang and Jiangsu as part of its LNG processing & terminals business.

Kunlun Energy's Three LNG Terminals

The overhang on Kunlun Energy with respect to the potential asset injection relates to uncertainty over the type and number of assets to be injected; Kunlun Energy's stake in these assets post-injection; the valuation for these assets to be injected; and the exact timing of asset injection.

In the bull-case scenario, fewer of Kunlun Energy's key assets are injected into the national pipeline company initially, and at a favorable valuation. More importantly, Kunlun Energy still gets to retain a stake in these injected assets and has a certain level of earnings contribution of these assets.

Under the bear-case scenario, most of Kunlun Energy's key pipeline and LNG terminal assets are injected into the national pipeline company in the near-term, and the injected assets are valued at below-market valuations. In addition, 100% of the assets are injected into the national pipeline, leaving Kunlun Energy with no stake in these injected assets anymore. This implies that Kunlun Energy has to acquire new assets or businesses to make up for the loss in earnings contribution from these injected assets.

Notably, Kunlun Energy will require the approval of minority shareholders to spin off or inject assets into the national pipeline company, if these assets are equivalent to 25% or more of the company's assets or earnings, under Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. This could potentially mitigate the downside associated with Kunlun Energy selling its pipeline and LNG terminal assets at an unfavorable valuation.

On the flip side, if Kunlun Energy only sells a partial stake in its pipeline and LNG terminal assets and at a premium valuation, the stock could have a positive re-rating of its valuations, since most of the negatives from the potential asset injection have been priced in. Nevertheless, it is difficult, if not impossible, to predict which asset injection scenario will be realized.

Recent Acquisition To Support Growth Of Downstream Natural Gas Sales Business

Kunlun Energy recently announced on October 16, 2019, that it is acquiring equity interests in 17 companies owned by Jinhong Holding for RMB1.65 billion. Tai'an Gangtai, one of the 17 companies, is engaged in the construction and operation of gas transmission pipelines and pressure stations; while the other 16 companies are mainly engaged in gas supply and management business.

The combined net income and gas sales volume of these 17 acquired companies on an annual basis are approximately RMB100 million and 1 billion cubic meters versus Kunlun Energy's overall annualized gas sales volume of 25.2 billion cubic meters and the gas sales business segment's annualized profit before tax of RMB4.8 billion. Kunlun Energy's FY2020 earnings should see a positive uplift from the consolidation of these acquired companies by next year. The implied 16 times P/E acquisition multiple seems expensive on paper, but this could be obscured by the fact that some of the 17 companies are currently loss-making.

The acquisition of equity interests in 17 companies owned by Jinhong Holding is complementary to Kunlun Energy's gas sales business which it is trying to grow. Also, these 17 companies have operations in certain gas markets in Hengyang, Tai'an and Hengshui where Kunlun Energy currently does not have a presence, so an acquisition will help Kunlun Energy penetrate these new gas markets faster vis-a-vis organic expansion. Furthermore, the sales volume of these target companies and the utilization rate of Tai'an Gangtai's gas transmission pipeline are currently quite low largely because of lack of access to upstream assets, and Kunlun Energy as an integrated energy company will help to increase these companies' sales and the pipeline asset's utilization rate.

Given that Kunlun Energy's net gearing as of end-June 2019 is fairly comfortable at 42.6%, the company has capacity for future mergers and acquisitions to support the growth of its downstream gas sales business.

Beneficiary Of New Gas Supply From Russia

A new 3,000 kilometers pipeline named Power of Siberia that will transport natural gas from the Chayandinskoye and Kovytka fields in eastern Siberia to northeast China was launched on December 2, 2019, as part of a 30-year energy agreement between Russia and China. The China National Petroleum Corporation and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) (OTCQX:GZPFY) signed a $400 billion 30-year gas supply contract with a capacity of 38 billion cu m/year, equivalent to one-seventh of China's total gas consumption in 2018, in May 2014.

Northeast China has historically suffered from a lack of gas supply, as the region has no natural gas trunk pipeline servicing the area unlike other parts of China. In the past, gas supply in Northeast China was primarily sourced from the Heilongjiang province, in addition to a small amount of natural gas imports from Qatar. This new Power of Siberia pipeline is expected to be a game changer in addressing gas supply shortages in Northeast China.

Kunlun Energy is a key beneficiary, as it has a significant number of gas projects concentrated in Northeast China (red-colored area in the map below). With gas supply issues in Northeast China partly alleviated by the new Russia-China pipeline, Kunlun Energy is better positioned to pursue growth of its gas sales business in the Northeast China market without too much of a worry with respect to supply constraints.

Geographical Location Of Gas Projects For Kunlun Energy's Gas Sales Business

Valuation

Kunlun Energy trades at 8.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 7.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E times based on its share price of HK$7.06 as of December 18, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times.

Kunlun Energy also trades at a discount to its Chinese peers, due to the overhang regarding a potential injection of its Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and the three LNG terminals into the national pipeline company, while most of its peers generate the majority of their earnings from downstream natural gas sales and do not own pipeline assets.

China Gas Companies Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year P/E Consensus One-Year Forward P/E China Gas Holdings (OTCPK:CGHOF) (OTCPK:CGHLY) [384:HK] 16.1 13.9 China Resources Gas (OTCPK:CGASY) (OTC:CRGGF) [1193:HK] 18.5 16.8 ENN Energy (OTCPK:XNGSF) (OTCPK:XNGSY) [2688:HK] 15.9 14.1 Towngas China (OTCPK:TGASF) (OTC:TGASY) [1083:HK] 11.1 10.4

Kunlun Energy is valued by the market at 1.16 times P/B, representing a premium to the stock's historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.0 times.

Kunlun Energy offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of approximately 4.3% and 4.6% respectively. The company's dividend policy is to pay out 25-35% of its net profit as dividends.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Kunlun Energy are an injection of its Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and the three LNG terminals into the national pipeline company at an unfavorable valuation, potential integration issues with recent acquisitions, overpaying for new acquisitions, lower-than-expected natural gas demand in China, and a longer-than-expected time to exit the upstream oil & gas business.

