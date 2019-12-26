Why Malls Are So Durable

Mall REITs are becoming mixed use REITs as they redevelop and densify their properties. Winners will emerge in the coming years.

With Forever 21 and many other retailers filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the eyes have been on the mall owners over the past months. Each of them took a hit – without exception (Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Taubman (NYSE:TCO), Brookfield (NASDAQ:BPR), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), and CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL)).

Forever 21 is a big tenant for most REITs at 1-3% of total rents and the anticipated store closures will add to the pressure that malls already are experiencing. More specifically, it may lead to increased vacancy, lower NOI, higher capex needs and other releasing expenses in the near term.

How concerned should you be?

It depends. Over the short run, it adds to the uncertainty to all mall REITs. However, there are several risk-mitigating factors for REITs owning superior properties:

Portfolio quality: MAC, TCO, and SPG own some of the best malls in the nation and so finding strong replacement tenants should not be that challenging.

Timing: Their malls are currently producing record high levels of sales and so the timing is perfect for releasing space.

Low occupancy cost: The rents at MAC properties are currently below market – as evidenced by its historically low occupancy cost. Moreover, F21 is famous for operating large stores which may now be divided into smaller higher-rent producing stores.

Negotiation techniques: Whenever retailers file for bankruptcy, they always go after the landlords for rent concessions. They scare them off with big plans of store closure, but this may or may not really be genuine in the end.

Positive guidance: Despite already knowing then about the looming F21 bankruptcy, MAC has guided for accelerating NOI growth in 2020. Not only that, they also put their money where their mouth is with unusually high insider purchases in 2019.

As of right now, we really do not know what the exact impact will be – but it's fair to say that there will be a short-term hiccup. This hiccup is not however expected to be very significant with all things considered.

What's more interesting to explore is what are the long-term implications of all these retail bankruptcies? The market is quick to jump to conclusions:

Retail bankruptcy = malls are dying…

As most of our readers know by now, we are much more optimistic than that. Malls offer many virtues that other retail channels are missing, and most importantly, malls have become “mixed use” destinations which assures long-term sustainability.

The Practicality of Malls

Something that we rarely discuss is why most shoppers still choose brick and mortar stores over e-commerce. In 2019, everybody knows about Amazon (AMZN) and roughly 50% of households are even Prime members. Yet, online sales remain only a small percentage of total retail sales.

Why is that? Well, think about it yourself. Why do you buy goods and services at malls? Most likely, it's because of one of the following reasons:

Immediate possession: You do not have to wait for shipping. You do not have to pay for it either.

Physical inspection: You can touch, smell, try the product before making a decision.

Advice and guidance: You are not on your own. You can ask questions to associates to guide you in your decision making.

Social interactions: No one wants to sit at home in front of a computer to shop online after already working the whole day at the office.

Showrooms: Whether it's a Tesla, Apple, or even Amazon store, you get to see it before you buy it.

Put simply, there are a lot of reasons to shop at malls. We don’t do it because we have to. We do it because we prefer to. It's the same reason why consumer spending on movie theaters and concerts keeps on growing – despite the rapid expansion of Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify (SPOT):

source

Mixed-Use Destinations

Still to this day, when investors think of mall REITs, they immediately think retail, high risk, store closures, and e-commerce. Even bulls like us are subconsciously affected by the constant flow of negative headlines.

In reality, there are no such thing as a “mall REIT” anymore. At least not in the sense that we used to know them in the past. Malls are not pure retail centers anymore. Malls have become “mixed use” destinations with a wide range of:

Services (fitness, co-working, Amazon lockers, barber shops, repair shops, dry cleaning, hospital…)

Entertainment (restaurants, bars, movie theaters, bowling, casinos,...)

And Other Uses (Office space, apartments, hotels, storage,…)

What formerly used to be shopping destinations are now becoming much more versatile. Dying retailers are being replaced by other uses and properties are being densified with the addition of apartments, office and hotels on top of the mall and/or adjacent to it.

Is it working? You can be the judge…

Sales per square foot have nearly doubled at MAC properties over the past 10 years – which is the same time period in which Amazon experienced enormous growth.

Clearly the mall transformation from "shopping" into "mixed use" is bearing its fruits. This is not debatable anymore at this point. It works so well because adding different uses benefits the entire mall economics. It brings greater and more consistent traffic. Think of a remote worker who visits a co-working spot at a mall, but then also ends up eating at a restaurant nearby and occasionally shops for clothes when he/she takes a break. Or someone who goes to the gym inside the mall, and then grabs a protein shake at the coffee shop and buys his sports gear next door. There are a lot of synergies in mixing the uses.

It also allows the mall to really focus on the stronger retailers – without any undue competition which would only cannibalize the total sales.

The above chart is the ultimate proof that the mixed use transformation is working. Will Amazon continue to grow? It sure will. But this does not mean much to a mall that has become a mixed use destination.

Retail Bankruptcies: Old News

Finally, I want to remind everyone that retail bankruptcies are nothing new. The market is connecting retail bankruptcies exclusively to the growth of e-commerce – when in reality, retail bankruptcies always have been a common occurrence. It's simply part of business in an intensely competitive marketplace.

Retailers come and go…

R. Paul Drake posted an interesting report on the chat of High Yield Landlord recently that highlighted that too much debt and rapid over-expansion driven by historically low interest rates are the two main reasons for store closures over the past 10 years. In other words, Amazon may have added fuel to the fire, but the real reason for these store closures is not purely e-commerce. The report adds that:

Lack of innovation and short-sighted private equity has also played a significant role. Retailers without these characteristics have continued to thrive, the report said, noting that when a retailer closes a lot of stores, it is more of an indictment on the individual retailer rather than an overall retail industry problem as has often been reported.

This makes perfect sense to me. R. Paul Drake added on the chat that:

It looks to me like this wave of closings is more the usual story of a cycle of stupidity and greed than an apocalyptic societal change. I’ve wondered out loud before whether the slow growth of the present expansion might give time for waves of needed liquidation that delay the need for a next overall recession. That might perhaps be what is going on here.

Finally, while a lot of store closures are happening, it's important to remember that for every retailer closing stores, there are more than five retail chains opening new ones – up from 3.7 in 2018.

Meanwhile Pessimism Remains Sky High…

The Class A Mall peer group – which owns the best malls in the nation – trades today at just 10x FFO – a 40% discount relative to the broader REIT market.

Now, clearly there are a lot of negative headlines… and the Forever 21 bankruptcy filing is not helping… but in the long run, the market will have to eventually recognize that malls have become durable mixed use destinations with stable and predictable cash flow backed by historically high and growing sales.

Right now, “mall REITs” are perceived to be some of the riskiest REITs. For the reasons outlined in this article, we believe that these perceived risks are materially misjudged by the market. Overtime, we believe that “mall REITs” will start to be perceived as “mixed use REITs” and command much greater valuation multiples. Fears of dividend cuts will shift into expectations of stable cash flow from diverse uses and high growth from densification projects.

Mixed-use properties are very hot among private investors right now. Developers are embracing the idea of mixed use properties and many believe that it's the new wave of the future. Whether it’s multifamily with retail, or a host of various uses, mixed use offers the convenience and density many retailers, residents and city planners' desire. It's a new asset class (or property type) that's not widely known yet. Eventually, we believe that mall REITs will become the first official “mixed use REITs" and stop being perceived as pure shopping investments.

The road there will be bumpy, but the anticipated reward is so great that we are willing to hold tight and keep gradually adding to our class A mall positions. Class A real estate in high-growth urban area bought at 50 cents on the dollar and backed by strong fundamentals sounds attractive to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.