Archer-Daniels-Midland: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is one of those. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at ADM's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph to examine that cyclicality:

ADM's historical EPS (the green shaded area in the graph) is pretty interesting and atypical of what I have seen from the majority of stocks I've examined. The first notable thing is that ADM grew EPS during each of the past two recessions. This lets me know that ADM's business performance can be asynchronous with the wider economy, which could be an important attribute this late in the economic cycle. Also, the period from 1999-2009 was a period of fast EPS growth, but since then, from 2009-2019, EPS has been much more choppy, experiencing declines of -26%, -20%, -15%, -2%, and -28%, all within the past 10 years. In terms of the depth of the declines, these EPS declines are not particularly deep. On a scale of 1-8, I would rate ADM's EPS cyclicality 3 or a 4. But the frequency is quite high.

For stocks ranked a "3," their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In ADM's case, with EPS still relatively stable (though choppy), it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do in this article.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

ADM's current blended P/E is 18, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 14.41. If over the course of the next 10 years the P/E were to revert to 14.41 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.20%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

ADM's forward earnings yield is currently +5.7%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically will also show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

ADM's FCFE/EV yield as of the end of last quarter was -2.15%. There is a pretty big discrepancy between the FCFE/EV yield and the +5.7% earnings yield. Additionally, rather than a quick spike down, which is what we might expect with a big acquisition or some other one-time event, ADM's FCFE/EV has been on a pretty steady downward trend since 2014 or so. This makes me suspect they may have taken on a lot of debt the past 5 years or so. Let's check that.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, ADM's long-term debt has increased almost 50% during this period. If ADM's stock price was cheap enough to look like a 'buy', I would examine this more carefully before buying, but, for now, I'll use the more generous earnings yield number for my calculations.

Next, let's take a look at how earnings are being allocated.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, 3.03% is coming back in the form of a dividend. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with those of shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

ADM has reduced its shares outstanding by about -15% since 2007. Interestingly, shares outstanding were mostly flat until about 2014, when ADM started buying back shares. This was the same time that their long-term debt began to rise. This leads me to suspect that they are borrowing money to buy back shares, which is something I don't usually like to see. I'll back these buybacks out for my earnings growth calculations later in the analysis.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect over the next cycle.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

They didn't buy back much this past year, only 0.41% of shares outstanding. I wouldn't expect much more than this going forward in the form of a buyback.

Since I am interested in how much money ADM might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case, measured from 2007 through 2019, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks and include all those negative earnings growth years. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +0.67%, which is a very slow growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought ADM's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $5.70 per year, and that amount would grow at +0.67% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $159.20, and that translates to a +4.76% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -2.20% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +4.76% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +2.56%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Archer-Daniels-Midland is currently a "Sell" for me.

Conclusion

ADM is a little different than most of the stocks I have covered in the sentiment cycle series. In some respects, it is going through a type of sentiment cycle because the stock is expensive relative to the earnings growth we've had this cycle. However, given that growth is so slow, and there seems to be a big disconnect between earnings and FCFE, and the company appears to be borrowing money for share buybacks but isn't seeing much growth, this business just isn't attractive enough to get me interested even if the price fell to lower levels.

That said, ADM's earnings cycles also don't seem to follow the typical economic cycle that many other stocks do, and a P/E ratio of 18 isn't pricing in a lot of growth compared to much of the rest of the market for non-cyclical stocks (many of which are trading at P/Es over 30 right now). If ADM finds a way to achieve consistent earnings growth over the next few years, the stock could definitely move higher. I'm just not the type of investor who buys stocks based on potential future developments. I always start by assuming the past will at least somewhat repeat itself. So this one looks like a 'sell' today, and probably a 'pass' in the future even if the price falls (unless we start to see some consistent earnings growth).

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.