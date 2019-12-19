Tilray: Painful Capital Raise Efforts

Over the past couple of years, there may not be a bigger example of a boom and bust stock than Tilray (TLRY). The Canadian cannabis firm saw shares that went public at $17 soar all the way to $300 only to find themselves back near that IPO price now. Unfortunately for investors, there might be more pain in store, because the company's capital needs are just too great.

Between last year's public offering as well as a convertible note offering, the company saw its cash and short-term investments balance rise to more than half a billion dollars at the end of 2018. But as the chart below shows, that value has been obliterated so far this year, between operating cash burn from large losses, capital expenditures, as well as a multitude of acquisitions/deals.

(Source: Tilray 10-Q filings, seen here)

At the end of September 2019, the company had about $122 million in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet. This number was down almost $100 million sequentially, partially thanks to another poor quarter, but this doesn't even tell the whole story. During the period, the company came to a sales agreement with financial firm Cowen, raising tens of millions of dollars in the Q3 period alone. The following details were provided by the company in the latest 10-Q filing:

In September 2019, we entered into a sales agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC that enables us to issue and sell shares of Class 2 common stock from time to time up to up to an aggregate offering price of $400.0 million through an “at-the-market” equity offering program. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we issued 1,344,166 shares of Class 2 common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $38 million under the program.

The cash flow statement shows $37.445 million in equity proceeds, net of costs, meaning the average sale price was about $27.86 a share. As investors know, however, that price has not been seen for some time, and the chart below shows the latest leg downward. Through Tuesday's close, the average closing price during Q4 was $21.30, and shares are well below that now.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The above linked 10-Q filing showed a Class 2 outstanding share count (the shares that are traded in today's market) of 83.84 million as of November 13th. That's only up about a quarter of a million shares during this quarter, but it's up a bit from the 76.5 million figure reported just a year earlier. With the potential for up to $400 million in total share sales, there's a lot more dilution possible at these prices.

In the first three quarters of the year, Tilray reported operating cash burn of more than $167 million, up from $26 million a year earlier. Another $50 million was spent for property, plant, and equipment, which was $12 million more than the 2018 nine-month equivalent. That's $217 million in free cash burn for just the first three quarters of this year, and it doesn't include the $200 million or so spent on acquisitions and other deals.

The problem for Tilray is that the situation doesn't appear to be improving significantly anytime soon. As the graphic below shows, the business is expected to be losing money for the indefinite future. At the cash burn rate seen so far in 2019, the company would only have enough cash to last until mid to late Q1 2020 without any more share sales.

(Source: Seeking Alpha estimates page, seen here)

Of course, we don't know what the minimum cash balance needed for day to day operations is, but it is likely well above zero. It's hard to imagine the Q4 cash burn figure will be anything less than $50 million given the previous pattern, especially if more money is spent on external deals. Just to maintain the Q3 cash balance, Tilray would need another roughly 2.5 million shares to be sold at an average price of $20.

In the end, things are not looking good for Tilray. As results have continued to disappoint for the company and across the sector, shares have fallen to a new 52-week low. With huge operating losses and cash burn requiring additional funding over time, dilution will likely pile up significantly as more share sales are needed. Those sales might not have been a big deal when this stock traded upwards of $200, but back near the IPO price of $17, the pain adds up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.