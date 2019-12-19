AT&T: It's Time To Make Up For Missing Out On The Bull Market

2019 has been a stellar year for AT&T Inc. (T) as it rallied from $29.54 on 1/2/19 to $38.59 at the close on 12/16/19 while collecting four juicy dividends. While T’s dividends are some of the best around for large-cap stocks T has not kept pace with the S&P 500 over the past three years. From a price appreciation standpoint over the past three years, T has been about a -10% investment before accounting for their dividend while the S&P 500 has increased by about 40%. I have been bullish on T for the past year and I believe they are getting their groove back. I believe T has a lot of ground to make up and will do so in 2020 compared to the S&P 500. While they transform their business investors can look forward to an incredibly safe dividend which just got a 2% increase, an accelerated share repurchase program and a decreasing leveraged ratio. I believe T has the firepower to breakout above $40 and close in on the $45 - $48 range in the second half of 2020.

Let’s get right to that juicy dividend that just got increased

T recently announced that its board of directors approved a 2% dividend increase raising the annual payout per share from $2.04 to $2.08. T’s next dividend is payable on 2/3/20 to shareholders of record at the close of the market on 1/10/20. This brings T one year closer to joining the exclusive dividend king club as T has now consecutively increased its dividend for 35 years. T’s share price has increased by just over 30% in 2019 and their dividend still has a forward yield of 5.44%. There aren’t many companies that pay a 5.44% dividend to shareholders especially companies of T’s caliber. The dividend is also comfortably covered by its 58.86% payout ratio which allows a long runway for future dividend growth.

On the 2019 Q3 conference call T’s CEO Randall Stephenson provided some insight into the future of T’s dividend. Mr. Stephenson indicated that he will continue to grow the dividend and shareholders can expect modest annual increases. By 2022 T’s goal is to have the dividend payout ratio decrease from their current 58.86% mark to under 50% making the dividend even more secure than it already is. In my opinion, T’s dividend is second to none and even after the 2019 run T can still be a cornerstone in any dividend portfolio.

AT&T is executing on its capital allocation strategy by reducing its debt load and accelerating its share repurchase program

At the beginning of 2019 T announced to its shareholders that their plan over the course of the year would be to monetize between $6 and $8 billion from non-core assets to reduce their debt load. T has exceeded that indication as they recently completed a sale of their equity interest of a subsidiary which held cell towers for $4.5 billion. This recent divestiture has allowed T to generate $15 billion through monetizing non-core assets in 2019 which has allowed them to reduce their debt load. T has also announced that they are expected to generate an additional $4 billion through further monetization initiatives which are targeted for the middle of 2020. The recent $4 billion announcement is most likely the first part of the $5 - $10 billion in monetizations which T is targeting for 2020 as outlined in the Q3 conference call.

T also will be reducing debt through their free cash flow. T has a goal of bringing their dividend payout ratio below 50% in 2022 and will allocate between 50 – 70% of the free cash flow to retire about 70% of the shares which were issued for the Time Warner acquisition. The end goal for T in 2022 concerning debt will be to reduce its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio between 2 – 2.25x and to retire 100% of the debt T took on from the Time Warner acquisition. In a short period of time, T will have transformed its business while paying for the entire acquisition of Time Warner. This should reduce any fears about the large debt number T had at the time of the Time Warner deal.

In addition to lowering its debt level T started to retire shares in Q4 of 2019 and most recently entered into a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement. T plans on retiring 100 million shares in Q1 of 2020. Over the next three years T is expecting to return $75 billion to shareholders between $30 billion worth of retiring shares and $45 billion in dividends. As a shareholder, I am excited about T’s capital allocation plan and I am looking forward to seeing how they apply their free cash flow after 2022 when $30 billion of shares have been retired.

Keys to keep AT&T’s momentum going into 2020

One could argue that 2019 was a transformational year for T as they integrated Time Warner into their portfolio. There are four keys in my opinion to keep T moving on their upward trajectory. The first key is its cash from operations. In Q3 T generated $11.4 billion cash from operations with $6.2 billion in free cash flow. For the first nine months of 2019 T has generated almost $21 billion in free cash flow and is on track to end the year around $28 billion. If T can continue to monetize their assets, harness further synergies across their platforms and continue growing they could increase both their cash from operations and free cash flow in the coming years. Cash is king and will allow T to invest further in their businesses, allocate more capital to dividends and push their leverage ratio below 2x.

The second key T's wireless service revenue. During Q3 2019 T added more than 100,000 postpaid and 154,000 prepaid voice units. This allowed wireless service revenues to grow by 1% and for the first nine months by approximately 2%. Continuing to add subscribers will keep the growth trajectory moving north and 5G should provide a pop in the coming quarters. I have heard people debate how influential 5G will be to sales and the common negative theme is that cell phones are already extremely common and 5G won’t make people who don’t have one buy one. While that may be true 5G presents T with an opportunity to generate income from equipment charges from upgrades. 5G will also provide an opportunity to steal customers from the competition and if HBO Max which launches in 2020 is utilized strategically that number could be more than some would expect.

The third key is HBO Max. T could utilize HBO Max as a final decision for people who are on the fence about switching carriers or for someone who is looking for new service. In business you have to spend money to make money and giving new customers 3-6 months of HBO Max for free would be an additional feature the competition wouldn’t be offering. At the end of the day HBO Max will have already been paid for and T won’t lose a dine my allowing new customers to use the service on a trial basis. T can also create a bundle package where HBO Max is included in your monthly cellular plan. In today's climate with so many services to choose from customers probably wouldn’t mind paying a little more to bundle their cellular and HBO Max if it comes out to be cheaper in the long run. The beautiful thing is that while T would lose a few bucks on the monthly subscription this would probably create a higher retention rate. I know a lot of people who hop from service to service and sometimes suspend services for a few months until new content is created. If the consumer is bundled they won’t be able to cancel the HBO Max service and T can use this to their advantage to win the long game.

The fourth key is dividends and buybacks. At 5.44% T’s dividend is still juicy and will provide a nice quarterly income to shareholders. While earlier in the year you could have snatched up shares of T when the divined exceeded 6.5% the current forward yield is more than enough to generate additional shares throughout the year. T is also committed to boosting the dividend annually and has a 35-year track record of doing so. As T continues to buyback and retire shares they will create additional value to shareholders. Anyone who isn’t excited about $75 billion in value over the next three years coming back to shareholders is crazy. T is creating more value in three years than the market cap of many large-cap stocks. There is also no time clock on creating value so looking at the long term I would bet that T will continue to create value in the same way past 2022 for shareholders.

Conclusion

I have been a shareholder of T for some time and I have been bullish on T when others weren’t. Over the past year, I said the market was crazy when T dropped below $30 and continued to express my opinion that T was undervalued. Today I believe T is still undervalued and that while we missed the overall bull run T is setting up to get back into the game. The management team made some great moves and this should be trading in the $40’s. The dividend is second to none and with the amount of value management is generating in the form of dividends and buybacks this is close to a bullseye. I plan on holding T for a very long time and reinvesting those juicy dividends. I am long T and believe it has a long runway ahead of itself.

