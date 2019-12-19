Trading Game Has Changed, But Alpha Remains - Jon Najarian Chats With Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

The rise of the machines makes it impossible for anyone to profit off of reacting to the news. Investors and traders instead must have a plan for what's going to move after the headline has passed.

Jon Najarian: Hey, Aaron and Stephen, great to be with you guys. I'm a fan for a long time and I like the idea of doing this with you. So thank you for having me.

AT: We like to have because we've just come off a week of an incredible amount of news, right? I will just state that it's news. And we'll talk about what it means, right? So we had the Fed meeting. There's the UK elections. There's been a lot of headlines flying around, and now it's Friday morning, as we're talking here about the trade deal or no deal with China. There's a funding deal to avoid a shutdown. The USMCA legislation, and of course, the impeachment hearings. So for you as a trader, do you care about any of that? Or how much do you care about all that stuff, which we in the news business spend most of our time focused on?

JN: I do care about it, at least as much as you guys. And as I may have said yesterday on CNBC program, I think Aaron and Steve, you guys would agree that when a headline breaks, given the way news is disseminated these days, and the way that high frequency trading and news reading algorithms work, people react to it, or rather, machines react to it instantaneously. I mean in 600 milliseconds, the machines have already trading on whatever the news is based on keywords that are in there that have been basically spoon fed to them. And I'm not trying to make that sound like, "Oh, the odds are stacked against you." I'm just saying that there are people who are going to trade that aggressively. But they're not people. Instead, they are folks that are -- have the wherewithal to have that kind of high frequency stuff available to them.

AT: Right. So you've been trading for a long time, and I'm not trying to age you. But you know, it's different than when you started, right? So how has your trading approach changed because of that reality that you have these machines trading in milliseconds and reacting to every headline as it comes and goes?

JN: Yes, it's a great question. And my reaction is that nobody, yes, for instance, yesterday on Thursday, the market sprang up 300 points on Trump's tweet that, basically funding secured, that we had the deal with China. Okay, great. None of us -- no matter how good you were, could have jumped on that news before the Dow was up 100, 150 points. And before the S&P was already up 20, a lot of folks probably faded it, and those machines kept buying. And they bought it all the way up to 33 handles or so in the S&P 500. And then, I saw just massive amounts of futures being sold. So what that told me guys was that the machines that got in early, the people that monitor the positions of those machines, just said, "okay, we're taking profits. 20, 30 handles in the S&P, that'll work." And then we came all the way back down to like 8 or 10 handles to the upside. And then we had a second bout of positive news that carried it up again.

But all I'm really saying is none of us, even though we read it and we care can react to it as fast as the machines. So instead, you've got to have a view of, okay, if the deal gets closer, here's what I want to buy, EEM, emerging markets. Various Chinese exposed companies, like Wynn, you saw the huge move out of Wynn yesterday, because of their Macau exposure and so forth.

So I think we could dig deeper and go into the caterpillars and egg cos [ph] and all that kind of stuff. But I would have a shopping list of stocks that I would hit if I thought the deal was breaking apart or that we were going to get bad news over the weekend, and I'd have those that I buy, but I wouldn't try to ride that wave of that 300 points surge on Thursday, because I think that's a folly, a fool's folly to try to keep up with those machines.

Stephen Alpher: And as someone who's active in options, you're basically trading volatility. So, before the news hits, are you setting up positions, that standard profit, whether it's no deal, is the news or deal is the news?

JN: I do a little of that Stephen, but a lot more of the reacting to the headlines with that shopping list that I talked about. Because I don't really know any better than anybody else if we're going to see a positive or a negative tweet or headline or a Global Times or whoever, obviously, the mouthpiece for China, if they're going to come out with something. My read of that prior to them, making those moves is not any better than anybody else's. But I think I can put on a limited risk trade, because I'm going to -- most probably, as you said, either trade volatility or buy an option contract. And I've already defined my risk when I buy that contract.

So it's a lot easier, whether it's an option on the S&P 500, NASDAQ, or whether it's stock specific bet, if you will, I think I can put on a defined amount of risk and get a leveraged bet that will pay off pretty big if what I've just read plays out the way I expect it to.

AT: So at the top, I went through, list of all the big news items of the past week. And I would guess I would start at the Friday prior, with that huge jobs number here in the U.S., but I'm just going to read a quote from Chris Rupkey, he is a Chief Financial Economist at MUFG, somebody I have followed for a long time, a really smart guy. This was in the Wall Street Journal. Quote, the geopolitical risks thought to be strangling world economic growth just in the last 24 hours -- and he said this on Thursday, I'm guessing or Friday, -- seemed to be closer to getting resolved in a big, big way. The outlook in 2020 looks better than it has in months. And there's a lot of headlines risk on, Christmas comes early. Are you right now -- and we're talking Friday while, there's still -- it's still up in the air, whether there is a trade deal that's going to be signed imminently or not -- but are you in agreement with that? And are you positioned accordingly, like are you still in a risk on kind of mood right now?

JN: I am. And I do think that we continue to get moves to the upside and one of the reasons isn't just USMCA or the trade deal, Aaron and Stephen, it is instead all of that stimulus because China has been just pouring, if you think that the amount of money we've put in, which is substantial, of course, in our economy is big, you should see what China's doing. For anybody that takes the time to look at it, China took down reserve requirements. That's a liquidity push.

They also made money available to banks at unbelievable rates, because they know the impact of the trade war is that -- I'm not saying one sides winning or losing, although if I had to, I'd say China's losing, because the U.S., the market's up 24%, 25% and China's not, and China's struggling and you see the one --

AT: But our economy -- our economy is doing well. We seem to be able to have been managed this pretty well so far.

JN: Right. We've spread out the risk among our 300 million people or so in the United States. So I'm not fully on-board with the President that China pays for it. But where China is paying for is clearly with job losses, which are in the millions, as well as GDP growth, which is the lowest in 24 years, I think, and a whole bunch of other ways. But to get on, why is that bullish, because they have flooded their system with liquidity, just basically stay above water to keep their head above water. And now if a deal happens, which I believe it will, small steps along the way, it'll be several phases, I think.

But if a deal happens, that liquidity starts lifting other areas. Obviously it lifts Australia first, because they're their biggest trading partner. But it hits everybody from there. I mean, when China starts feeling better, the demand out of China, the pole will be immense. And that'll be good for EEM, it'll be good for Europe. And it'll be obviously very good for the United States, which is one of their biggest trading partners outside of Australia.

SA: My first -- after hearing those comments, Aaron is that we have to have Mark Dow and John on at the time. We had Mark Dow on last week who is highly skeptical that Central Bank liquidity is what drives markets or even economies. But based on your comments, I think you take kind of the opposite view there.

JN: I do, but I just still love to discuss with him. Yes. And it is what makes the market. You're absolutely right. I mean, politics are one thing, but markets, the nice thing about markets that I've always said to either students at study with us or to my own traders back when we had a bunch of them is that you get a referendum, you get a vote every day, virtually every minute of every day to see if your thesis is playing out correctly.

Now, you might have several year timeframe depending what kind of money you're running. And that timeframe would, obviously be different for someone like me than it would be for someone like a Pension Fund or whatever. But I love that, you can see it playing out in real time, rather than just, having it be an academic discussion.

AT: Right. So you mentioned EEM a couple times, can you talk about in real time, like how your positioned on any specific trade you have on?

JN: Sure. I'm long. It's one of my longest derivative positions right now. My longest position -- and anytime you want to see them, if you go to Market Rebels, you can see my positions, not number of shares, but what I'm holding. And you can also see it on CNBC because they make us disclose it, which I think is fair. That way people know upfront. Yes, if I'm eating my own cooking, and sometimes as you guys both know, the haters out there will say, well, you're just pumping it up for yourself.

No, I don't talk about everything in my portfolio. I talk about what CNBC wants to talk about. And if I happen to be long something that they want to have a discussion about like Apple, that is my biggest position. But back to EEM, the derivative trades I have on in EEM are very large right now outsized, probably because guys, A, it's $44, roughly. And so I can put on a trade out in January and out in April, that I have a defined amount of risk, just like we already said. And I can make a double, triple or quadruple on a spread that I put on out there without having the whole downside of if this deal falls apart, and EEM goes back to the lows of the year, which is probably 38 or 39. I'm not going to get killed. I'm not going to suffer that $5 loss.

I've got a buck on the table. And, maybe if things played out, right, and this thing's 48 I'll have a triple by April. So those are the kind of trades that I have on and I have it on because I think it's a double top right here. And it looks like we're trying to break out of that in the EEM.

AT: And so we're going to come back in a minute and talk about futures trading as well. But before we get to that, anyone who's a consumer financial news has seen either you or your brother Pete on TV talking about we're seeing "Unusual options activity in X, Y & Z stock." How do you guys define what is unusual options activity? What are you looking for?

JN: Sure, I'll do it really quick and easy. Number one, volume. I want to see that, we're seeing institutional sized players Aaron, because we all know there are regular, Joes and Janes that can trade 100 lot or 200 lots, but you don't see too many Joes and Janes that trade 5,000 and 10,000 lots. So volume is a key for us. Also we want to see it overcome the open interest. So that I know that it's fresh meat. It's something that hasn't been there before. Because obviously, somebody could have written a whole bunch of EEM calls against for instance, a basket of stocks or against the EEM itself.

So if I only see volume up to that open interest, is that Aaron or Stephen covering a position that they put on in a covered, right? Sure, could be or a naked short? Sure could be. I'd be a lot more interested if I knew it was covering of a naked short, then if it's just covering of a covered right, buying back the calls that you sold. But once we get over the open interest, I know that that's fresh capital being committed in that name. So we look for those two things, primarily volume, and for it to overcome the open interest before we start making a call that this is institutional buying and it's unusual activity in that name.

SA: We spent the first half talking about some macro stuff, talking about a lot of stock stuff. As we move to futures, I don't know if you trade in this area at all. It's an area that I had some familiarity with back in the day, is the interest rate, futures and options and at the CME the euro dollar was the king contract that did most of the volume to where you went to see where folks expectations were about the future -- of at least short-term interest rates. It's probably -- it may still be the king there at CME, but I know they've introduced the LIBOR replacement futures as well as well far futures. Are you seeing any interesting trays or any interesting spread opportunities in that area?

JN: I haven't in that area, Stephen. But again, I guess, just like you guys, I know what I know. And I know what I don't know. I could talk broadly about those sorts of things. But what I really like to focus in on are stocks options. The futures that I focusing on tend to be the -- for instance, the futures contracts with the Merc, that regular full sized S&P the e-mini and now these micros. And I think these micros are freaking blowing the doors off.

My hats off to the CME for listing these. They know what a winner they have with these already because, quite frankly, the big contract is an awful lot of money. It's perfect for who it's made for, institutions. There are an awful lot of us that aren't trading, x capital. And we're not Bobby Axelrod. So we're not selling in 500 lots of the big contract. And for the rest of us e-minis, they were a big hit. And now you've got something that's one-tenth the size of an e-mini and they call them micros. So, you can carry these things with so little capital.

You can use them to sort of tweak, your exposure here in there. And even though, I like to think I trade big sometimes. I like the idea of being able to nip at the edges, as far as okay, we're up big, and I'd like to take some off. Do I want to do a full size contract and hit hundreds of thousands of dollars of portfolio? Or do I want to use something that instead of being one-fifth the size, it's one-tenth the size of that classic e-mini, when you're trading these micros. And that's why they trade so damn much volume.

AT: Sorry, John. So for me the guy from the outside of all this, is this analogous to the fractional share of buying a stock, which a lot of firms will let you do?

JN: Yes. And I think Aaron, you're hitting the nail on the head. The exact thing that is making these micro contracts so big for the CME and for customers, of course. And the reason they continue to see big volumes is that people like to trade an awful lot and they like to not lose big, when they're wrong. But granted, it cuts both ways. You don't win big when you're right either.

AT: Right.

JN: But an awful lot of the folks that are trading the micros in particular are doing it A, because it's training wheels, and B, because maybe they're doing what I do, like I say, if I just need to nip up 15 grand or whatever, in exposure, it's easy to do it with those micros and the other ones might be a little overkill or might take away all of my upside, once I put those on. I'd rather scale into it by hitting a bunch of micros and things like that on the buy or sell side.

So I think you're going to see -- one prediction, I'd throw out to you guys would be maybe not 2020. But certainly in the relatively near future, you will see fraction, not just fractional shares, but you'll see micro shares of Apple, micro shares of the Fengs [ph] offered to the public. And based on the sort of success, I would project for that, you'll see micro options on those as well.

So I think that would be something that could boost up volumes on U.S. exchanges for equities and equity options, because so many of these stocks, Costco, Amazon, Google, even now, Apple at 270. When you're getting into triple digit stocks that takes a lot of people out of the game, or at least doesn't let them participate in a meaningful way.

And I think all a sudden you start giving them the access, where somebody that wanted to bet on upside out of Costco or out of Amazon, and didn't have $1,600 to buy one share of Amazon could all the sudden put on a position and maybe even have options or options written against that position. I think that's a stone winner for whichever exchanges do it and I suspect they would all do it, once they can get it through regulatory approval.

SA: I think, back to Jack Schwager's books and he interviewed a lot of old CME and Board of Trade hands, who made nice little fortunes in the 70s. And they talked about how, it seemed relatively easy to make money back then, because there were a lot of quote, amateurs in the game. And then as we moved into the late-80s and the 90s, the business got a lot harder, because it was dominated by institutions and professionals. And I'm wondering now with the introduction to the e-minis maybe bringing in the -- or the micros, bringing in a new class of investors into futures trading, if maybe things are about to get easier again?

JN: Yes and no. I mean, I think, Stephen, that one of the reasons many of us made the returns that we made in the 80s, 90s, even early 2000s was we had information the public didn't. Not insider, but we could react to news much faster customers in the 80s and into the -- well into the 90s, their orders, even if they were keyed in on a telephone like TD Ameritrade used to let people basically use your touchtone phone to click in trades from the touchtone phone and so forth, before there were cell phones.

Can you imagine what kind of a lead you had over that guy or gal? It was massive. And that's why, if somebody's being serious, that's why we made the money we made. We had a significant edge in time. So time is always critical in trading to be able to catch a move, to be able to get out of move, and so forth. That's all based on time, obviously access to information and time.

So now both of those have swung wildly the other way to where you've got consumers that are literally -- they're not getting the news reading algo feed that we talked about, but that's $40,000 a month. Not too many consumers want to pay $25,000 to $40,000 a month for that sort of high speed data that they can't even react to it. They can't build an algorithm in their basement, that's going to react to that. But they are getting news, just a fraction slower than the machines and they can compete with any trading desk on that.

So I'd say that it's another reason you don't have floor traders. I mean, once you go electronic and it's point and click, then obviously, the winners in that situation are those that don't need to click that instead can just be like DRW, or jump trading or Spike or Citadel or whomever it might be, the people that have high frequency trading systems that are co-located in the data centers.

Okay, we all know we can't beat those guys. But you can trade virtually the same speed as somebody at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, because you're seeing the news, and you're reacting to it in a point and click fashion. So for instance, your example with the micros, it will bring in more amateurs, but the amateurs are much better positioned and have a much better understanding of the news and are able to react much faster than that 15 to 20-minute lag of getting your order out to the trading floor, and then getting it reported back to you.

AT: None of us feel bad at all, John about saying you've been doing this a long time, because you're talking about dialing in on a rotary phone, I guess. Going out on the floor, things of that nature, going back in time. But in all seriousness, you did touch upon something, basically you're talking about asymmetric information and how that's changed. But I asked you earlier about unusual options activity. And I know, you guys, and you and your brother talk about this a lot on CNBC. That maybe how much trading do you see ahead of deals, right?

I mean, that's what I'm getting at, like, are people trading on insider information? Like how often is when you see unusual options activity, does then in the next three days, does a deal get announced involving that particular stock or company?

JN: I would say probably about 5% of what we see guys is insider in nature, about 5, not 50, not a huge percentage. But when you think about and the reason we call it smart money in both our ads, as well as when we're discussing it with folks like you guys, we're saying it's smart money, because you have a trading desk and you are X capital. You're a straight shooting X capital.

So that means that you have analysts that are not only on the conference calls every single time one of the stocks they're trading is speaking. But they're at the conference, if it's a broad industry conference like the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, that always kicks off the conference season, second week in January, every single year. And biotechs and pharma, cancer treatment, it's all going to be there. It's a massive conference. And if you're trading those stocks, and you're trading against the people in that room, hearing it from the horse's mouth, if you will, you lose. You're going to be chasing, you're not going to be ahead of them. They are smarter money than you.

But because they have a staff of 100 and they can send some people to this place and some people to Barcelona to the big communications expo that's right after that and some people to COMDEX or whatever in Vegas, that's the smart money and those are the people we think that are putting on most of the trades that we're following.

Insiders, yeah, there are cheaters and they usually, I'd say about half of them probably get caught at one time or another. And a lot of times, we have been asked to submit our data to the regulators so that they can look up and see who was long that or who was shorted ahead of the announcement, because based on data that we saw that somebody put on a big bet just hours ahead of it, it's probably not smart money, it's probably inside money.

AT: So that be especially unusual options activity, I guess.

JN: Yes. Yeah, and it's usually even more obvious because right, unfortunately, they're not nearly as sophisticated. Fortunately for us, but also, unfortunately for them, because they leave footprints all over the place, whereas the big guys tend to build a position overtime and they are also very aware that they're already wealthy, and they don't want to go to jail.

SA: Right. Aaron, I'm going to just break in here with some breaking news and put John on the spot. Beijing held a press conference and apparently U.S. and China have reached a deal and signing will come as soon as possible. The S&P, of course, bounced nicely [ph], it's up to about 31/80. Now has pulled back about 31/70 or flat in the session. So…

AT: And we're talking we're talking Friday, just before 11 o'clock Eastern Time for the record.

SA: Yes. Thank you Aaron. Looks like the deal's in place. I wonder if markets have fully discounted it at this point. And maybe we're not going to get much upside reaction?

JN: I would tend to say yes, that we won't get as much upside reaction as we've had already. But as the news comes out, Stephen, as far as what exactly this Phase 1 deal is, is it buying $50 billion worth of pork and soy and things like that. Until we know what it is exactly in the deal, I can't tell you which stocks I'd buy based on it. And like I say, I expect there to be several phases. And I think that the President would more than likely like to extend that as far out in the 2020 as possible. So that it increases his chances of holding power in for the next four years.

SA: Sure. Sure. Keep letting new phases roll out.

JN: Exactly.

AT: Yes. So Jon, before we let you go. So, as we talked earlier, you're pretty favorably disposed, you are on a risk-on mode now as we head into the end of the year? What worries you? What would cause you to rethink that?

JN: Obviously, the trillion dollar question, what worries me…

AT: Like it's big money?

JN: Yeah, exactly.

AT: Even for you.

JN: Yes, exactly. I would say things like that happened with our repos that you guys have seen. That itself didn't scare me, but it sort of scares me that people may not be and I -- we had Rick Reader on yesterday, and I asked him this on halftime from BlackRock and he was talking about the stimulus in the U.S., we talked about my view of what China's doing and how that will help and he said it will. So we're on the same page there. But I think a lot of people haven't priced in that when we're doing these repos, the government is putting massive amounts of additional capital into the markets.

I mean, $90 billion at a time, not for the month, not when we do like, any form of QE or anything else, quantitative easing, not like that. Because when we do that, that was pretty easily spelled out that they said, okay, we're doing $70 billion a month, or whatever it was. With this, they might do that in a day for that repo market, because so many treasuries are being held right now. And those banks want to lend it, want to give them to the government, or put them in and take cash out short-term loans in dollars out against treasuries and so forth.

And that would be I guess an area of concern. Not that those people guys blow up, not the banks blow up because they are giving treasuries and getting back dollars. So it's not like they're leveraging their balance sheets with it. But that's an area that I think could be problematic, if I had to pick one. I'd say that would be one that I'd worry about the most in 2020.

AT: All right. I guess it's been, Jon the journey of Market Rebels, Jon. And it's been a pleasure as always, and we're going to have to have you back to debate Mark Dow on that point too, let's save that for another time.

JN: And I like Mark. So I can be respectful.

AT: It would be a fantastic discussion, and I hope we will try to make it happen for real, because I think it'd be really educational for all of us.

JN: Cool.

AT: That's the point to learn more, and get better at what we do.

JN: That's right. Well, I hope you guys continue to have a lot of success with the podcast, and I look forward to talking with you in 2020.

AT: Thanks a lot, John.

SA: All right. Thanks, John.

JN: Thank you, guys.

