U.S., Eurozone Flash PMIs - No Interest Change In Either Place

For the eurozone it's the opposite problem, there's near no growth but there's not much lower interest rates can go.

For the U.S. it's because matters seem to be proceeding well enough, we've growth and no obvious inflation problem.

The Flash Composite PMIs for both the U.S. and varied eurozone economies show that there's no likely change in interest rates coming.

Our interest here

As investors we want to know when someone's going to change the rules of the game on us. This is why the obsession with GDP, inflation and unemployment rates - these are the things that have economic managers reaching for their policy tools. As changes in those policies affect our investments, we want to try and pre-empt them by reading the same runes and intimating what they're about to do.

In the U.S. the Fed has said that as long as growth continues in a steady manner, then they're not going to lower rates anymore. And it'll only be if the inflation beast raises its head that they'll raise them, obviously enough.

In the eurozone there's more pressure to raise rates - this is a political thing concerning German attitudes to inflation - but that too waits for the right economic time to do so. There's not much growth apparent and there's very little inflation. The European Central Bank can't though do much to loosen monetary policy, it's about as stimulatory as it is possible to be.

Thus, we'd expect there to be no interest rate changes either side of the Atlantic even if for very different reasons.

U.S. Flash PMI

The U.S. Flash PMI is showing that growth is continuing nicely. This isn't a boom, not by any means, but it is at or around potential:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 52.2 (52.0 in November). 5-month high. Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 52.2 (51.6 in November). 5-month high. Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 52.5 (52.6 in November). 2-month low. Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 52.4 (53.7 in November). 2-month low.

That weakness earlier in the year now seems to have gone. We could mutter about this either way. Perhaps the Fed was right in that it was all just transient issues and interest rate cuts were merely to reassure. Or perhaps those cuts did rejuvenate the expansion? The why is perhaps less important than the did here:

(US Flash PMI as against GDP from IHS Markit)

As we heard from Jerome Powell, as long as the growth continues on an even keel, the Fed is not inclined to change interest rates. It is continuing, we'd best expect no change in rates.

Eurozone Flash PMI

We also have the overall Flash PMI for the eurozone:

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index (1) at 50.6 (50.6 in November). Unchanged. Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index (2) at 52.4 (51.9 in November). 4-month high. Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index (4) at 45.9 (47.4 in November). 86-month low. Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (3) at 45.9 (46.9 in November). 2-month low.

As we can see eurozone manufacturing is contracting, services expanding, to give us a general reading of around and about flatlining. This is the sort of thing that should have central bankers reaching for interest rate cuts. But it's unlikely that the ECB will do this:

(Eurozone Flash PMI from IHS Markit)

The ECB's problem comes in two parts

The first comes from the manner in which they're not trying to manage one homogeneous economy but a collection of heterogeneous ones. Economic conditions in different parts of the eurozone are, well, different:

Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index (1) at 49.4 (Nov: 49.4). Unchanged.

And:

Flash France Composite Output Index (1) at 52.0 in December from 52.1 in November. (3-month low).

There's no interest rate regime that is appropriate for both those economies. Of course, this is just to say, again, that the eurozone itself is a bad idea because it's not an optimal currency area.

The second problem though is, well, what can they do?

The two policy tools available are lower interest rates and an extension of quantitative easing. Neither of which is really available.

Interest rates are already significantly negative and there's serious worry that driving them any lower will be counterproductive. Large - i.e., corporate - depositors already face negative deposit rates. At some point there will be a temptation simply not to use the banking system. At the extreme there's a cost to holding and securing cash itself but equally, at some point that will be lower than the interest rate loss. The problem with people moving to cash is that it entirely obviates the whole point of QE itself. It reduces the wider money supply by taking that base money out of immediate circulation.

That's really not something anyone wants to happen, we'd be in a horribly deflationary world if that happened in any volume.

The other option is to extend QE. But that's also already at about its limits. This is a political thing of course, not economic. But the Bundesbank simply will not allow the monetization of fiscal deficits. The long hangover from the Weimar inflation still exists. What this means in practice is that the purchases of government debt that is QE have to be made proportionately. It's not possible to go out and buy shedloads of Greek, or Italian - both in entirely adequate supply - without also purchasing the appropriate amounts of German debt. And given the budget surplus there, low overall debt level, there's not many German Bunds around for the ECB to buy. That thus limits what can be done in any other government debt market.

So, while objectively we might want the ECB to loosen monetary policy again to a yet more accommodatory stance, it's not obvious that it can actually happen.

My view

For entirely different reasons we should not be expecting any changes in monetary policy either in the U.S. or the eurozone. The reason in the U.S. is that it's about right. We've decent enough growth without inflation breaking through the Fed's target. So, why change? For the eurozone, we might actually want further rate cuts but it's looking like any more such will be counterproductive. My estimate is thus no change on both sides.

The investor view

Our interest in all of this is simply that we want to know what we should be concentrating on. Changes in monetary policy would mean interest changes in, say, bond prices, or currencies, or certain interest rate sensitive business sectors. In the absence of such policy changes then we're left to consider specific markets and companies, particular outperformances.

Another way to say much the same thing is that in the absence of macroeconomic policy changes we must concentrate on microeconomic investment opportunities. Particular companies and opportunities that is, not general swings in entire economies or markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.