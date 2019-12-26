Antero Midstream: Mispriced Bond Opportunity Offering 7.1% Yield To Maturity

Co-produced with Treading Softly

We pride ourselves in finding high quality, mispriced securities. It’s actually a key part of our continued success here at High Dividend Opportunities. Historically, we highlight common stock, preferreds and baby bonds most frequently, but we will never shy away from a good bond opportunity.

We've highlighted at least four different bond opportunities from various sectors in the past. We like to buy them low, hold them for income and wait until maturity to lock in some additional gains. Today we want to look at a great opportunity from Antero Midstream (AM). As many of our members know, HDO's very own Treading Softly is long AM's common stock and frequently answers questions in chat regarding the outlook and dividend coverage. Today we decided to climb up the capital stack and highlight a mispriced bond.

It is: Antero Midstream 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024, CUSIP: 03690AAC0

Currently, this bond has a yield of 5.9% and a yield to worst and yield to maturity of 7.1%. It's trading at 93% of par. Recently it has seen a large sell off over concerns we believe to be overblown.

Source: FINRA (Click Here to see current Bond Price and Yield)

This bond’s recent price weakness matches the price weakness seen in AM's common stock:

Data by YCharts

So what's driving down both the common stock and now the bond prices and why do we feel these concerns are overblown? Let's start with a quick overview of AM to get everything oriented.

Company Overview

AM is a midstream corporation. This means it operates almost entirely like a midstream MLP but pays dividends (instead of distributions) and issues investors a 1099 at tax time.

AM's general partner is Antero Resources (AR). These two companies work hand in hand. AR is best known for its natural gas and natural gas liquids operations which AM directly supports. AM primarily supports the gathering, compression, processing of AR's production as well as AR's water needs for its drilling. AR also owns a large share in AM’s equity.

Source: AM's Earning Slides

AM's growth in all areas - except water delivery - are directly tied to AR's continued production increases. AR has minimum volume commitments (MVCs) and has not actually reached production to match those MVCs. This leaves AR with expenses that are not being offset with any type of income or cash flow. To achieve a free cash flow positive scenario, AR is continuing to add production and complete wells even in a poor pricing environment for natural gas.

Source: AR Presentation

AR and its peers have seen their share prices facing extreme pressures due to the persistently low price of natural gas. Ironically, it remains a self-inflicted problem. The sector continues to produce additional volumes and extract more natural gas from the ground, keeping prices low. Comparing the drops of AR to two peers CNX Resources (CNX) and Southwestern Energy (SWN) shows a direct connection between them.

Data by YCharts

Natural gas prices on the Henry Hub have remained stubbornly low. Demand for natural gas spikes based on weather among other factors and this is contrasted by supply. Supply has steadily risen while demand has failed to keep up. This has resulted in softer supply-demand metrics, which in turn has reduced the price.

Data by YCharts

AR, however, takes a proactive approach to counteract this. AR has in place a significant hedging program on its natural gas to produce better cash flow.

This allows AR to see pricing well above the current spot prices while limiting potential upside. For investors, this means AR's ability to create cash flow is more secure and AR has historically relied on its hedge book to support its overall activities when natural gas prices remain depressed for long periods of time.

On the natural gas liquids side, AR has connections to export its products or sell domestically - providing pricing flexibility based on demand and to support growth in this sector.

AR is increasingly focusing on exporting its production to realize a higher profit. This shift is incremental and also is where unfulfilled MVCs are currently tied.

Why have we spent so much time talking about AR, when it’s an AM bond in question? Because AM's fate is directly tied to AR.

AM is essentially a captive midstream corporation. What does this mean? It means AM's fate is overwhelmingly tied to its general partner. Out of all of AM's quarterly revenue, a tiny, almost insignificant portion comes from third parties.

Source: AM Q-10

This comes out to only 0.017% of AM's quarterly revenue and comes from sources not tied to AR.

As AR grows, complete wells need midstream infrastructure. AM will be there to own it, operate it and build it. AM is aiming to not need the equity markets and become completely self funding. This will be achieved by growing distributable cash flow and falling growth capex costs. This also would support dividend growth or share buybacks to provide a return to common shareholders.

Risks

AM’s risks are tied to the future of AR. At the primary level thus AM is exposed to the risk of stubbornly low gas prices.

While AM’s hedge book does protect it in the medium term, the risk is that all producers continue to increase production in spite of low prices. Again the irony is that if it did happen, it would be the hedge books which would allow it. In other words, locking in high prices would be a recipe for low prices. Natural gas futures forecast a rise in prices toward $3 over the winter months and to settle back in the $2.5 range during next summer. This means gas will remain below historical prices but above the low price we're experiencing today. But should we hit a recession, the threat of an extended length of low prices is possible. We are comforted though by the fact that drilling rigs are falling off rather fast on the natural gas side.

We are even seeing oil rigs fall off here rapidly. Oil production forecasts for 2020 continue to fall and we think associated gas will stall out as well.

Goldman Sachs wound back its forecast for growth in U.S. shale output in 2020 and slightly reduced its outlook for 2020 global oil demand growth.

The brokerage said it expects shale oil production to grow by 0.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, down from its previous forecast of 1 million bpd, and below 1.1 million bpd in 2019.

We think a repricing of the natural gas curve is highly likely. As AR continues to grow out its natural gas liquids exports and likely gets a chance to hedge more 2021 and 2022 gas production near $3.00, we see a margin of safety developing for the AM bonds.

But what if we are wrong and AR does go bankrupt?

The largest risk is the failure of AR to be able to pay its bills to AM and enter into a default. While we see this risk as low, both AM and AR have been priced like AR is about to fall off the cliff into bankruptcy tomorrow. AR is sitting on $1.6 billion worth of liquidity. It also has a massive hedge book insulates it from NG price fluctuations in the intermediate term. Likewise, AM also is sitting on a large amount of available cash via its revolver. While there are no pressing liquidity concerns for AR, should the unthinkable happen with AR, there are some major risks that the contracts with AM might get repriced. But even in that case, AM’s bonds appear safe. To start off, AM’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.2X last quarter and this number should trend lower through end of 2019.

AM’s interest coverage ratio also is exceedingly high and should be close to 7X for 2019.

Source: AM Q2-2019 10-Q

Even in the extreme case that AR does go bankrupt the company’s new owners (AR’s debt holders) would still need an outlet for selling the gas produced. In a worst-case scenario they might renegotiate the contract terms lower by 20%-30%. Even in that case AM still should maintain bond safety although their distributions would likely be substantially reduced.

Safety

AM previously forecast extremely rapid dividend growth for the foreseeable future. Since then, management has toned down the growth of the dividend and added share buybacks into the mix. Instead of spending more money each quarter raising the dividend, AM is using excess cash to buy back shares. This last quarter, AM decided to keep the dividend flat instead of raising it. At the same time, they authorized $300 million worth of share buybacks and already have used $25 million worth of it or 3.5 million shares. This action reduced the dividend maintenance requirement by $1 million.

AM's management has made it abundantly clear the dividend will remain steady as buybacks occur. Likewise however, AM has little interest in buying back their bonds.

Conclusion

Antero Midstream 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 ( CUSIP: 03690AAC0) provides investors an opportunity to pick up an extremely well-covered bond at an attractive yield to worst and yield to maturity. We do not foresee any issues with AM's ability to refinance this bond at maturity or to pay it off in part or full depending on the continuing of AR's buildout toward future growth. Even in the remote chance of a bankruptcy for AR, AM’s interest coverage ratios are so high that we would like them even post a renegotiation of the contract.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM BOND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.