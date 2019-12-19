FedEx Results Turn Sharply South

Keeping a company soaring ahead straight and level is a complex task. You must constantly be aware of what is happening around you and anticipate changes so as to control your own course and arrive safely at your goal. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been having some trouble doing this of late. Today I'll consider the outlook going forward for this popular dividend income target.

FedEx

Market Price: $146.90

Dividend: $2.60 (1.66%) Ex-Dividend ~3/6/20

YDP Fair Value: $157.58 (1.65% recent yield average)

P/S Fair Value: $224.30

Current Outlook

FedEx continues to see strong competitive pressures in its core ground and air shipping business. Office supplies and services also will continue to see headwinds from direct retail competition and continued migration to electronic office records and internet business to business. Against this difficult outlook, we see shrinking margins as FedEx eliminates prime time holiday season home delivery premium surcharges and cuts margins to respond to competitive pressure. The company also has stopped providing deep discount shipping rates to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The effect of this was the trigger of the early December 2018 plunge, as market fears of the break of relationship between FedEx and Amazon caused investors to shun FDX shares. Prices did not begin to stabilize and recover until after Christmas 2018, and after rising to April 2019 highs of about $199, have been in a declining channel trend, now shifting to consolidation at the $150 to $158 price levels. Current analyst sentiment leans from a neutral to modestly bullish outlook.

Dividend Review

The company has a good dividend history, reaching Dividend Achiever status (10+ years of rising dividends). However, the company has now gone seven quarters without a dividend increase and appears likely about to lose that status. Also of note is just 10 years ago, FDX failed to make its yearly dividend increase during the 2008/9 financial crisis. These brief interruptions for good cause do show responsible management actions in shepherding cash flow during difficult times. However, they do also indicate that management is not primarily focused on maintaining a strong safe dividend as a top priority.

Although the company has outperformed the S&P 500 for most of its history, total net return has been negative for the past five years.

Chad Brand took a recent walk through the FedEx dividend and share buyback programs along with contrasting them to cash flows. He points out that FDX has only generated $1.6 billion in FCF (free cash flow) over the past six fiscal years, while expending $14.1 billion on dividend distributions and share buyback programs. The clear conclusion is that these are being funded largely from taking on debt. This, coupled with negative total net return for the past five years, leads me to label FedEx as a yield trap, attempting to prop up share price with unsustainable distributions and buybacks. Dividend growth investors should be aware.

Payout ratios confirm the past five years are not sustainable, first with cash payout ratio going negative and now earnings payout also far in excess of 100%.

A look at key financial metrics on a per-share basis reveals declining per-share free cash flow and earnings for the past three years even as revenues have more than doubled. Funds from operations have been gyrating widely and are misleading even at that. With debt sharply rising and cash flow minimal and falling, along with declining earnings, the increased revenues are not reaching the bottom line, squandered on debt to engineer false-looking shareholder metrics, not to invest in future growth.

Over the past 10 years, debt had piled on to a prior clean balance sheet, while FCF is up only modestly and earnings are in decline.

ROI is in free fall, along with declining operating margins. This over the same period that debt is climbing. These are not good signs.

In summary, we have a company that is not growing its bottom-line cash flow and is borrowing to engineer the look of shareholder returns as more attractive than company operating performance suggests. The changing face of the competitive environment along with FedEx's diversification into office services/shipping centers anchored by the acquisition of Kinko's, has diverted funds and attention from the core shipping business, tying up large amounts of capital.

The picture is not all bleak. I have often spoken of the Nexus, where e-commerce and traditional retail meet. With a global footprint of shipping/delivery-pickup points, along with last mile services to home and office, FedEx is in a strong position to occupy a key place in the Nexus.

Furthermore, a paradigm shift to automated drone last mile and robotic transfer stations should begin to offer opportunities for FedEx to slash labor costs. To do so will require significant new capital investment in these new technologies. Given the swollen and growing debt of the company, I expect divestiture of the FedEx Kinko's centers and other non core business will be needed in the immediate future to free up capital and redirect employment of credit. Management still can turn things around if it is willing to take these needed steps to return to core business based on a platform grounded in new technology and designed to meet customer needs at the Nexus.

An additional opportunity exists for FedEx to lead in a new niche. With more and more international e-consumer sales and a changing tax situation and outlook for internet sales, the use of duty-free facilities for pick up of international packages could become a major service segment globally. FedEx is already established with a presence at many major international airports with its air transport and transfer station facilities. Adding duty-free shop presence would be very easy for the company with these contacts and facilities already in place. This new service would enable someone that is planning international travel in the near future to then make international internet purchases and have them delivered to the FedEx duty-free station at the airport the buyer will be transiting anyway. This allows avoidance of taxes and import duty. An added bonus is the security of the entire delivery chain. As an expat living in Brazil, I know how expensive import duties are (100% of cost, plus shipping frees, and a bit more added for administrative fees, bringing the total fees to more than 100% of the purchase price). The paperwork can be difficult and confusing for imports also and the last mile local in-country mail delivery fraught with peril from loss, theft, fraud, and damage.

There is a huge potential untapped market for this service and FedEx holds a good position to fill it, charging premium rates for such a service while still saving the customer money on the net cost to them. In 2018, Amazon generated $65 billion in international revenues, much of it from retail sales. Just 20% of this from duty-free center services would mean $13 billion in new high-margin revenue to FedEx. A 50% figure (near $30 billion) is quite realistic even.

Current management will need to show a clear plan and path for the future. This will be critical within the next few quarters. Demonstrated proof of success implementation will need to begin not far thereafter. Hopefully, a strong activist investor will step in to guide and monitor such efforts in the near future now that share price has begun to stabilize and recover within the range of fair values for the company as it currently is positioned.

Having looked at this need for a turnaround and some of the opportunities to drive one, let's look at valuation.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal

Historically, FedEx has been driven as a growth business with a foundation anchored on safe dividends with strong compound growth. This has changed in the past 18 months to a look of slow to no growth and a dividend that is no longer growing and does not even look sustainable at current distributions. Thus, we have departed what used to be a strong income stock valuation, well suited for YDP evaluation, to a more complex scene.

YDP fair value for the current $2.60 of annual dividend distributions at the five-year historical average yield 0.61% is $426.23. Let me assure you that such a valuation is not even available as a dream, let alone reality. A valuation based on a more realistic yield rate of 1.65% such as has been the ballpark trend since it became apparent that growth has stalled and dividends are at risk provides a YDP valuation at a more realistic $157.58. Given the lack of current long-term dividend sustainability, that figure should be considered the high-side limit to values presently.

Traditional valuation metrics based on financial ratios showed many well-correlated indicators in the past until mid-2017. These include Price/OpCashFlow, Price/Sales, and to a lesser extent, P/E. Correlation of these valuations to actual market prices has deteriorated for each of these factors post 2017, with P/E becoming completely delinked from as a value indicator. P/OpCashFlow, and to a slightly lesser degree P/S also, remain useful valuation tools. Currently, these provide valuation of $173.70 and $224.30, respectively. The lower, at $173.70, is in fairly good agreement with my current YDP view. Therefore, I suggest the $175.00 valuation with moderate confidence at this time and a lot of downside risk going forward. For instance, a 25% dividend cut would be expected to reduce valuation to $118.00 per share.

Technical Chart Notes

The recent key pattern of note on the technical chart is the development of a sideways consolidation trend in the higher half of the declining channel for the past two months. This was forming a new technical bottom in the $151 range. However, the new earnings release and call on 12/17/19 have triggered a breakdown below that support. Shares will almost certainly test the $139.50 recent support of October 2019 and likely will also test the January 2016 lows at $120.00. A $118.00 low would be consistent with valuation at a 25% cut of the current dividend. Overall, we see a company with little near-term upside and a lot of downside exposure with little in the way of technical support to catch a falling knife.

I see no indications in this week's phone call that management is considering or prepared to make the changes needed to fix the flat tire that has halted FDX. The reported plan is to slash capex now that the ill-timed air fleet replacement is completed. The lack of capex funding precludes timely movement into drones, robotics, and development of a position in the Nexus. It would appear that only an activist investor or takeover can turn this wrong way convoy around at this time.

I have provided my EII subscribers with ideas writing covered options to help manage positions in this falling knife and to generate 19.4% annual yield rate on sidelined cash while waiting for shares to drop below $145.00, while protecting from (at the time a week ago) $17.00 in downside market risk.

Thanks for taking the time to read my work. Please share your comments and join further discussion of this thesis in the comment section. I consider that section an integral part of the article, providing important added discussion from both readers and myself.

If you liked this analysis and are interested in how to generate double-digit income yields while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk, then consider becoming a follower so you get notices of my articles as published and learn about ideas and opportunities that are otherwise only announced to my paid EII subscribers.

Do you seek more valuation analysis and ways to reduce market risk while generating double digit income yields? EII can help. Your subscription includes: Exclusive access to E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.



Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.