Retail And 'Junk' Are The Most Important Areas Right Now

The bulls have gotten all the good news they've wanted to hear in the last few weeks. From the Fed leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged, to the enticing news that that a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China has been agreed to in principle, buyers have taken full advantage of the encouraging headlines to push equity prices to all-time highs.

But no ointment is without its flies, and the current market environment is no exception. In this report, we'll examine the two key obstacles to an "all-clear" broad market rally signal. Specifically, below-the-surface weakness in the healthcare sector and a lack of conviction in U.S. exchange-listed China stocks are the main potential setbacks. As I'll argue, however, the positives continue to outweigh the negatives, with the highly sensitive "junk" bond arena and retail stock sector sending signals which suggest that the bulls should retain control of the broad market heading into 2020.

After last week's news on the trade front, buyers are clearly chomping at the bit and wanting to take full advantage of the bullish December seasonal tendency for equity prices to rise on relatively low holiday-related trading volume. Last week was a case in point as a CNBC report suggested on Dec. 13 that a trade deal is ready for President Donald Trump's review. CNBC also said U.S. negotiators are "offering to cancel new China tariffs and reduce existing levies on Chinese goods by up to 50% on $360 billion worth of imports."

U.S.-listed China ADRs gapped higher the day prior to the trade announcement was made, indicative of informed interests having advance knowledge of the news. The upside gap and subsequent rally visible in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI), my favorite China stock market proxy, was impressive. However, FXI failed to close above its nearest short-term peak from Nov. 7 at the 43.00 level. There was also a rather sharp intraday reversal on Dec. 13, which implies that traders are still embracing a cautious outlook until the trade deal between the U.S. and China is completely finalized.

Source: BigCharts

I would further add that a decisive breakout move above the 43.00 level in FXI would confirm not only a technically bullish signal for the China ETF, it would also provide us with greater confidence that the outlook for Sino-U.S. relations has materially improved. In previous reports, I've mentioned the need for FXI to show greater strength. An upside breakout above 43.00 in the China ETF would certainly be one less worry for investors as we close out the latest year.

Another important area of the market which experienced a sharp intraday reversal last week the day after the trade announcement was made were the retail stocks. The U.S. retailers have taken on an outsize importance this month due to the holiday gift shopping season. My favorite proxy to use when evaluating the big U.S. retailers is the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT). XRT rallied to a new yearly high on Dec. 12 in response to the convivial mood on Wall Street relating to the trade tariff announcement. But, on Dec. 13, XRT gave back all its gains from the previous session as investors either booked profits or took a suddenly dim view of the retail outlook in view of the trade dispute.

Source: BigCharts

This week represents an important opportunity for XRT to follow through with a move to revisit its 2019 high from early March and eventually make a new yearly high. A decisive close under the 15-day moving average, by contrast, would mean that last week's news-related rally must be classified as a "head fake", and this in turn would embolden the bears.

Should investors therefore be worried that the leading retail stocks will break down from here? Thankfully, a clue to answering this question was provided recently by a major retailer and Dow 30 component. I'm referring to mighty Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which is a leadership contender for the near-term outlook based on its weighting in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. WMT has traded in a narrow range in the last month and appears to be consolidating ahead of its next directional move. A revisitation of its Nov. 14 intraday high of 125.38 is a distinct possibility before this latest leg of the bull market has become exhausted. An upside breakout in Walmart's stock would also likely prove to be pivotal in lifting not only the retail sector, but also the Dow Jones Industrial Index, and thus confirming that the latest news-driven rally was no "head fake."

Source: BigCharts

While we're on the subject of leading signals, one of the most sensitive and reliable "heads-up" indicators for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in recent years has been the high-yield, or "junk," bond market. One of my favorite proxies for the junk bond market is the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYG). Every one of the major declines in the Dow Industrials and the SPX in recent years has been heralded by conspicuous relative weakness in the junk bond ETF.

What's more, sustainable rallies in the SPX have been confirmed by strength in the high-yield bond market. To that end, HYG is a useful tool for measuring how much strength the stock market's latest rally may have left. HYG hasn't quite kept pace with the new highs made by the major indices this week, but it is confirming.

The following graph shows the recent rally in HYG, which is in the process of testing its 2019 high from late June. I regard the overall financial market outlook as near-term favorable as long as HYG is trending above its rising 15-day MA, which is currently the case.

Source: BigCharts

Internal selling pressure on the NYSE, meanwhile, isn't currently a problem. Except for a brief period last month, the number of Big Board-listed stocks making new 52-week lows have been well under 40 on most days. This tells us that the NYSE market is in an overall healthy condition. Only when we see the new 52-week lows exceed 40 for several consecutive days will there be a cause for concern in the near term. For now, the Big Board's optimal health is a reason for maintaining long positions and staying optimistic during what has historically been one of the most bullish months of the year.

The Nasdaq, however, has been less internally healthy in recent months. On most days, the number of 52-week lows on the Nasdaq has exceeded 40 throughout the last few months. A sizable portion of those new lows have been concentrated in the pharmaceutical and biotech spaces and other areas of the health care sector. And yet, the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) has been on a rip-and-tear of late (below).

Source: BigCharts

Does this rally represent a temporary short-covering reprieve in an ongoing distribution (i.e. informed selling) campaign? Or do the continued new lows in the biopharmaceuticals suggest a case of investors trimming laggards from an otherwise strong sector? I'm inclined to rule out the latter explanation in favor of the former. The unloading of biopharmaceutical stocks has gone on far too long for it to be simply a case of portfolio pruning. My best guess is that there is still notable weakness underlying this sector, and perhaps a degree of informed distribution taking place. I'm guessing it will sooner or later manifest in lower pharmaceutical and biotech stock prices.

The even bigger question from our standpoint as market bulls, though, is this: Would a major setback in the biopharmaceutical space spill over into the rest of the broad market? This is certainly possible, though I view it as more of a distant threat than a present concern.

I'd be even more worried if the level of sustained selling pressure visible in the healthcare sector right now were present in the far more important financial sector, or even in the basic materials sector. As it stands, the most important market segments are presently in good shape. Thus, investors shouldn't be inordinately worried about the internal weakness in the Nasdaq right now. Only if we see evidence that the NYSE is experiencing an increase in internal selling pressure will it be time to start worrying again.

What has really helped the NYSE market in recent weeks is the relief rally in energy stocks. Whenever the NYSE has experienced an elevated number of stocks making 52-week lows this year, it has typically been the oil and gas stocks which have led the list. The recent rally in the crude oil price has been extremely beneficial in this regard, as can be seen in the following graph of the crude oil continuous contract chart below.

Source: BigCharts

It was the oil and natural gas rally that has served as a catalyst to the most recent shrinkage in new NYSE lows in the last couple of weeks. With the energy sector not currently weighing on the broad market, this should allow the Big Board to consolidate its strength as we head closer to the traditional window for a "Santa Claus rally."

While there are a couple of potential trouble spots in the stock market right now, notably the biopharmaceutical stocks and the China ADRs to some extent, the majority of the stock market's most important and financially sensitive sectors and industry groups remain in good shape.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that liquidity isn't a concern among investors right now, judging by the lack of volatility in the BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread (below). This is my favorite indicator for gauging whether informed participants are showing any concern over a lack of liquidity in the financial sector. As you can see here, such is not the case. In view of this, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture is still warranted by equity investors.

Source: St. Louis Fed

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 High Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ), which is my favorite tracking vehicle for the U.S. large-cap stock market. I recently recommended that traders book some profit in this ETF and raise the stop-loss on the remaining position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.