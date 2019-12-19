MaxLinear Logging Some Important Wins, But End-Market Conditions Remain Difficult

MaxLinear (MXL) shares were looking a little pricey back in May, but just as the market was starting to warm up to the company’s opportunities in wireless backhaul, 5G transceivers, and PAM4, the company had to deal with the U.S. government’s crackdown on Huawei, as well as even greater weakness in the Connected Home business and worse-than-expected trends in high-performance analog.

With all of that, the shares are down about 20% since my last article and analysts have significantly curtailed their revenue and margin expectations for 2019 and 2020. While I agree that the near-term outlook is tough, particularly with potential delays in PAM4 revenue, MaxLinear is a surprisingly profitable company (on a non-GAAP basis) relative to its revenue base and I think that will translate into impressive leverage when the revenue materializes (which I expect to happen in 2021). This is more of a ”story stock” than a fundamentals-driven call, but this is a somewhat beaten-down name that may still be worth watching.

Connected Home Still Managing To Disappoint

MaxLinear’s Connected Home business has been a bearish talking point for a while, and it kinda feels like whenever you think it has hit bottom, somebody shows up with a backhoe. Revenue rose 5% qoq in the third quarter on improved MoCA sales to Verizon (VZ), but then the company turned around and guided to a 25% qoq decline in December as Verizon “digests” its inventory of components.

The cable business has stabilized, but I’d remind readers that “flat-lined” is also stable; I don’t think the business is doomed, but clearly Commscope (COMM) has had real issues transitioning production from China, and the cord-cutting trend in the U.S. isn’t helping. Satellite, too, has continued to weaken; while the EU has pushed back on Broadcom’s (AVGO) business practices in Europe (which is relevant to MaxLinear as they’re rivals in set-top box SoCs), it’s likely too little too late.

Still Waiting For The Curtain To Rise On The Growth Drivers

While MoCA can be a nice little driver for MaxLinear, the real sizzle here is the company’s efforts to grab share in opportunities like wireless backhaul (a $200M opportunity according to management), 5G massive MIMO (a $700M to $800M opportunity), and PAM4 in hyperscale data centers (a $350M to $400M opportunity).

MaxLinear has seen some traction in backhaul, but the Huawei business disruption is having an impact and the Infrastructure business as a whole (all of the above-mentioned opportunities lie within Infrastructure) declined 11% qoq in the third quarter. On the brighter side, management logged multiple wins in backhaul and those should ramp in 2020.

MaxLinear also won its first 4x4 MIMO RF transceiver slot with a Tier-1 company, and I believe it was Nokia (NOK). If that’s true, the win likely came at the expense of Analog Devices (ADI) or Texas Instruments (TXN). Either way, it’s a nice affirmation of the power (50% less power consumption)/performance/cost profile of the product.

The PAM4 opportunity is a little harder to handicap at this point. Although I’ve had some real questions about just how competitive MaxLinear’s 16nm Telluride 400G PAM4 offering will be, and there haven’t been many impressive wins, it looks like the company has Amazon’s (AMZN) interest. Management has made multiple references to engagement and testing with the “largest hyperscaler” customer out there, and that is by definition Amazon. Inphi (IPHI) has also been counting on significant business with Amazon, but it’s not necessarily an “either/or” prospect – companies like Amazon almost always dual-source essential components.

A bigger question is what the ramp is going to look like. Management said they expect to see PAM4 revenue in the fourth quarter, but I’m concerned there could be some deployment delays in 2020 – pushing more revenue into the second half of the year for a company where investors are getting tired of waiting. I’d also note that management has made mention in the past (at sell-side conferences) of engagements with a second hyperscale customer, with potential field evaluation beginning in the second half of 2020.

MaxLinear’s PAM4 opportunity may be better than I previously believed, but I’m still cautious here. Inphi has a strong solution, and Broadcom is coming for this market. Broadcom seems to be about six months behind, but they’re focusing on a 7nm solution versus MaxLinear’s 16nm offering (Inphi is also at 16nm), and Broadcom management recently made it abundantly clear that they are refocusing on silicon photonics as a major market opportunity.

The Outlook

The Huawei-related uncertainty is an “is what it is” negative, but I think that’s already in the models and in the stock; if the U.S. takes a more accommodating policy (perhaps as part of a larger trade agreement), it’ll be upside for MaxLinear.

I also want to point to M&A as a potential value driver. MaxLinear has the resources to be a buyer, and I think they’d like to make complementary product/technology acquisitions in their infrastructure business (something complementary in wireless and or data center). On the other hand, MaxLinear’s RF-on-CMOS technology has value in its own right as a much lower-cost option/alternative to FPGAs, and I could see companies like STMicro (STM), ON Semiconductor (ON), and TI possibly having interest.

As is, my expectations for 2019 and 2020 go down pretty substantially with the ongoing weakness in Connected Home, the uncertainties in backhaul, and the possibility of further push-outs in PAM4. More 5G massive MIMO wins would be nice, particularly for sentiment, as would further wins in backhaul and PAM4. While MaxLinear’s margins have held up quite well, I’m also lowering my near-term margin expectations.

Longer term, I still think high single-digit revenue growth is plausible on an annualized basis, but I’m expecting a big ramp in 2021-2023 driven by backhaul, 5G massive MIMO, and PAM4 that may well never materialize, and likewise for the meaningful margin and FCF leverage I expect with that ramp. If the story works, MaxLinear could see double-digit long-term FCF growth and a forward revenue multiple close to 5x, but that is far from guaranteed.

The Bottom Line

I can stretch and contort my model to produce a mid-$20’s fair value today, but the truth is that you can make a model say almost anything you want if you’re motivated to do so. I won’t make my case for MaxLinear on valuation, but rather on sentiment, story, and business development – if MaxLinear can (finally) start delivering on its promises in backhaul, 5G, and data center in 2020, or at least give a clear flightpath to real revenue growth and margin leverage, I think the shares can still outperform. That’s a risky, if not speculative, call, though, so treat it accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.