Reed's: A High Risk, High Reward Beverage Turnaround

Reed's (REED) is a micro-cap maker of craft sodas, primarily their namesake Reed's Ginger Beer, as well as Virgil's Root Beer.

The company has struggled recently, as an attempt to switch from an asset heavy model (owning their own factory) to an asset light model (using co-packers) was mishandled by the previous management, leading to serious supply chain issues that left them unable to meet demand. This was particularly bad because it resulted in wasteful marketing spending, which only served to create demand that could not be fulfilled.

Operating losses have increased significantly, going from -5.8 million in FY 2017 and -7.1 million in FY 2018 to what will end up being roughly -14 million of operating losses in 2019 if Q4 results are in line with the first three quarters.

Company Leadership

Despite recent challenges, there are reasons to be optimistic, including recent management changes. The CEO responsible for the botched transition to co-packing has been replaced on an interim basis by Chairman of the Board John Bello. He is the founder and former CEO of SoBe, a very successful beverage brand that was sold to PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) for around $400 million in 2000.

In addition, Norm Snyder was hired as Chief Operating Officer. He was part of the team at SoBe, and Bello had the following to say:

I had the distinct pleasure of working closely with Norm as we built SoBe into a powerful national brand which exceeded $275 million in sales in five years. He was responsible for building our national production, which included 17 packing facilities and leveraged high quality co-packer relationships across North America.

The last part of the statement is the most important - that he has significant experience managing and expanding co-packer distribution. It was the mishandling of co-packing production and subsequent supply chain issues that were responsible for much of the recent decline in performance. Having someone who has experience in that area should be ideal to help to grow distribution efficiently and avoid further issues.

I was initially tempted to speculate that Bello would become the CEO on a permanent basis, given that the COO hired is someone he has worked with closely in the past and might prefer to have him as right hand man if he wanted to lead the company. However, my conversations with investor relations at the company have led me to believe that this is unlikely and that it is actually Snyder who is a potential candidate for the CEO position.

They also hired Thomas Spisak, former VP of Finance for the North American division of Diageo (DEO). I don't have much to say about this hire, other than that picking up a senior executive from such a large and well-run company seems like a win.

Recent Results

There are reasons to be optimistic other than the new management. Most of the additional operating losses in the past year were the result of an increase in sales and marketing expense. Marketing efforts were largely a waste when production issues prevented the company from fulfilling even the existing demand. Now that they are bringing on more co-packers and increasing production capacity, the same amount of marketing spend could result in a meaningful increase in sales. There is some sign of this in the most recent quarter, in which core brand sales (All Reed's & Virgil's SKUs) increased by 5%.

Brand Positioning and Expansion

Both the Reed's and Virgil's brands are well positioned in the beverage space, as they fit the trend towards healthier beverages that have no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or high fructose corn syrup.

There are also zero sugar versions of both brands.

Product expansion is another area to watch over the coming quarters. A line of Reed's ginger ale (not to be confused with the existing ginger beer) is expected to launch in 2020. In addition, they have recently launched a ginger-based energy shot, a CBD-infused ginger beverage, and entered a licensing agreement with Full Sail Brewing to produce a Reed's brand Moscow Mule (an alcoholic beverage). Full Sail will handle the production of the drink, which means Reed's can collect royalty revenue without needing to make additional investments. You can read the details in the 8-K filing, but Reed's gets at least $1.76 for each of the first 500,000 cases sold in a year, and at least $1.32 for every case sold past that amount. They are also guaranteed a minimum royalty of $250,000 from now through December 31, 2020, $800,000 from January 1, 2021, to March 30, 2022, and $1,200,000 from April 1, 2022, to March 30, 2023.

Why I'm Still Not A Buyer

Even with the positive developments mentioned, I'm still not a buyer of the stock. It must be kept in mind that the company has had $12.5 million in operating losses over the previous 4 quarters, which is about a third of its current market cap. They should have about $8 million in cash on hand after the ~$7 million gained from the October share offering, which is less than 3 quarters of operating losses at the current rate. Any delays in the turnaround could result in the company having to further dilute shareholders with more secondary offerings.

Dilution has been a serious issue for stockholders. For instance, the stock traded in a range around $2-3 per share in 2018 and early 2019 versus $0.75 currently. The problem is that the company only had 33 million share in March 2019. There are now 47 million shares outstanding, a 42% increase in under a year.

If the company returns to the market cap that it was when it was 3$ a share in March, each share would only be worth about $2.10 because of the additional shares issued. Although that is still more than double the current price, I don't think it is enough to justify the risk of buying in when the turnaround is so early and unproven.

Even though I'm staying neutral, the stock is worth keeping an eye on over the coming quarters as supply chain improvements are made and new products are launched. I would recommend watching for meaningful signs that growth initiatives are working (sales growth) and that the supply chain is healthy (no inventory issues or gross margin contraction). Lastly, a narrowing of losses could delay the need for more share dilution, which would give the turnaround a longer runway and make the stock significantly more attractive.

