National Oilwell Varco Battens Down The Hatches

That could be difficult to do if the economy declines.

It will likely have to make deep cost cuts to maintain its investment grade credit rating.

Source: National Oilwell Varco

Earlier this month National Oilwell Varco (NOV) announced it was suspending operations at a facility in the Houston suburbs:

Struggling oil field service company National Oilwell Varco plans to suspend operations at a facility in the Houston suburbs and lay off 85 people. In a letter Nov. 22 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission, NOV Vice President of Human Resources Jeff Dodd said the company's Galena Park plant would cease operations by Jan. 21 and that the layoffs would be permanent. Located just outside Loop 610 and along the Houston Ship Channel, the Galena Park facility makes equipment for offshore and onshore drilling rigs. It is not clear if those operations will shift to another NOV facility or if the company will discontinue that work.

Superior Energy (SPN) and Halliburton (HAL) have also announced layoffs. The oil industry is cyclical in nature and can offer a window into where the economy is headed. However, OPEC supply cuts have buoyed oil prices and helped spur E&P in the oil patch. Organic demand should drive oil markets over the long term. The recent layoffs suggest oil services firms could be expecting a decline in E&P.

Industrial production rose in November, helped by the end of the strike at General Motors (GM); however, it has been anemic for most of the year. Rail traffic is also down, suggesting businesses are shipping fewer goods and services cross country. China is expected to suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods. Thawing trade tensions with China should help, but will it make businesses confident enough to spend on equipment and fixed assets, and drive factories to full capacity? If not, then oil prices and E&P could face headwinds.

National Oilwell's Q3 2019 results were anemic. Total revenue of $2.1 billion fell 1% Y/Y and was flat sequentially. Rig Technologies, a proxy for National Oilwell's offshore operations, experienced a revenue decline of 3% Q/Q. Oil prices likely need to remain from $65 to $70, lest oil companies may cut E&P to the segment. If oil prices fall, then offshore and subsea could experience serious revenue declines. This could explain why National Oilwell is suspending operations at its Galena Park facility that makes equipment for offshore drilling.

Cost Cutting Opportunities

National Oilwell has been cutting costs for much of 2019. Management has targeted about $200 million in annualized cost savings from restructuring efforts by the end of 2020. Cost containment is paramount. Gross margin was 7% last quarter, down from 17% in the year earlier period. EBITDA was -$40 million, which was well off the $226 million reported in the year earlier period. It was also paltry in comparison to larger competitors like Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton and Baker Hughes (BKR).

National Oilwell's Q3 operating expenses were about $2.2 billion, which exceeded revenue of $2.1 billion.

Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes reported Q3 operating expenses of $4.6 billion, $6.8 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively. The above chart highlights their operating expenses and operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. Schlumberger's operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 79%, the lowest of the group.

Said another way, Schlumberger had an EBITDA margin of 21%. The EBITDA margin for Halliburton and Baker Hughes was 17% and 13%, respectively. National Oilwell is very inefficient compared to larger competitors. The chart gives an indication of how much costs the company would have to cut in order to break even. The drawback is that if management cuts too much, then it could impact customer service levels.

National Oilwell Needs To Protect Its Credit Rating

National Oilwell has a $2.5 billion debt load. Moody's rates its debt Baa1, which is lower medium grade. The company intends to launch an offering of senior notes due in 2029 to replace debt due in 2020. This will allow National Oilwell to push back principal payments into outer years, preserving cash flow.

I believe it is paramount to also preserve its investment grade rating. Debt/EBITDA of around 5x is on the cusp of junk status. It would need annual EBITDA of $497 million to meet that threshold. This would equate to $124 million in quarterly EBITDA or a 6% EBITDA margin based on Q3 revenue. To achieve a 6% margin (based on Q3 results) National Oilwell could have to cut operating expenses another $167 million or about 8% of operating costs. That seems like a tall task.

Conclusion

Oil markets may eventually reflect the vagaries of the global economy. That could hurt pricing power for National Oilwell and others. This could hamper National Oilwell's ability to maintain its credit quality. Sell NOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.