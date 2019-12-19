Celsius Holdings: This Company Will Be A Prime Acquisition Target For Big Beverage Sooner Rather Than Later

We encourage investors to add on any price dips, as we believe it is only a matter of when, not if, Celsius gets acquired.

The fact that the company has recently reached profitability makes it even more attractive as a buyout candidate, in our opinion.

Based on a revenue average annual compound growth rate of 32.61% and an annual revenue number approaching $70 million $USD, we believe that CELH is very attractive to other beverage industry players.

"Big Beverage" has been in acquisition mode for the last 5-7 years, as it much is easier to buy it rather than build it.

It has been a rough year for most investors in small beverage companies, as their stock charts, shown below, clearly indicate.

Many of the most promising new brands have struggled for many years to achieve market share. Judging from the 10-year stock prices of many of these companies, they have failed; leaving many small beverage company investors with losses.

One of the few bright spots in the field of competition has been Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH). We continue to follow this company, its compelling story and its impressive results, since its public debut in 2006 and rate it a STRONG BUY, especially on any dips. We have been aggressively purchasing shares of CELH over the past few months; adding to our position on any dips.

If you go back to when we first started publishing articles on Seeking Alpha in early 2015, you will find an article titled 10 Compelling Reasons Why Big Beverage May Want To Keep Their Eyes on Celsius Holdings, in which we laid out our thesis for why, we believe, Celsius Holdings, Inc. will ultimately be acquired by a large beverage company.

Shortly after we wrote that article we named Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) as our top pick for 2015. The shares climbed from a 2014 year-end price of 0.50 cents to end the 2015 year at $1.94; resulting in a price gain of some 288%. It was, in fact, the best performing stock in our portfolio for 2015.

While we are extremely bullish on the prospects for CELH in 2020, it is not our #1 stock pick for the upcoming New Year. That award goes to a very small bioenergy company, located in South Florida that recently restructured itself while successfully emerging from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

We did, however, want to revisit our CELH thesis from 2015, along with the reasons why we felt the way we did then, and more importantly how we feel now.

The beverage industry is one of the most competitive among the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500. There are always new ideas that surface from entrepreneurs looking to become the next big drink category.

More often than not, these new faces, looking to grab the brass ring, are met with considerable challenges; ranging from raising capital on favorable terms to developing brand recognition through successful marketing initiatives.

The beverage landscape is littered with companies that initially held the promise of success for its investors, only to be met with the overwhelming task of competing in a crowded marketplace where brand differentiation remains one of the key goals of any new beverage company.

Companies such as Jones Soda Co. (OTC:JSDA) Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCQB:RMHB), Pulse Beverage Company (OTCPK:PLSB) and Future Fintech Group. Inc. (FTFT), which was formerly known as Sky People Juice Group Co. Ltd., all attracted public investors with the dream of owning a piece of a successful beverage company. Even companies like National Beverage Company (FIZZ) and Reeds, Inc. (REED), have fallen on hard times, as has New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)

To date, each one of these promising beverage companies has met overwhelming obstacles and challenges to successfully executing on their strategic business plan. As a result, their shares have not performed well, as you can see from the charts below.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) has been one of the only bright spots for beverage company investors in the small-cap and micro-cap space. Its chart reflects its growing business and its rising stock price.

Source: Fidelity Charts

So, why has Celsius Holdings, Inc. achieved success where others have failed? There are a number of reasons, some of which could tip the scales in favor of an eventual CELH buyout.

In our discussions with Celsius management, it has always been acknowledged that the goal of fully realizing shareholder value could be best accomplished through the sale of the company to much bigger player in the beverage industry.

Remember, that Celsius has achieved its current level of sales without any serious degree of advertising. The various sources of media available for marketing and advertising which includes television, print advertising and paid ads on social media have barely been tapped.

Instead the company has relied primarily on word-of-mouth advertising, testimonials, samplings and a marketing strategy of using "Celsius Ambassadors" to engage in boots-on-the-ground guerilla marketing.

Given that the Celsius brand has achieved its current level of revenues, which according to analyst projections are expected to come in at over $70 million in FY 2019, how would Big Beverage view such an achievement by such a small unknown company with a limited marketing budget?

The answer lies in how large beverage companies like Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP) and Keurig-Dr. Pepper (KDP) approach the all-important decision of which brands to integrate into their existing beverage portfolios.

There can be no question that the overwhelming macro-trend in the beverage industry for the last 5-7 years has been one that has occurred as a result of a paradigm shift in consumer preferences for healthier, functional beverages at the expense of traditional sugar-laden sodas.

A story which appeared in the New York Times articulates this changing trend which has led to the decline in "Big Soda".

An article, by Mitte Company with the title The Decline of Soda states:

"In time to come, perhaps Coca-Cola and PepsiCo will launch more innovative and creative solutions to gain marketing share among health-conscious consumers. Healthy beverages will take center stage, especially drinks that emphasize positive health benefits, instead of cutting calories, sugar, or sodium. For now, it's safe to say that the glory days of soda have come to an end."

Furthermore, a July 2019 article in Convenience Store News talks about how declining soda consumption opens the door for functional beverage sales.

As a result, Big Beverage has been in acquisition mode for some time now. The following beverage brands have all been acquired by one of the bigger industry players in an attempt to diversify away from traditional soft drinks.

There's an old adage on Wall Street that goes "The trend is your friend". When most of us hear that, we think of the trend in the overall stock market. However, that same conventional wisdom can be applied to other areas of the capital markets.

As an investor, one of the approaches that provides the greatest opportunity for the accumulation of wealth is to find a new innovative trend in a mature industry thirsty (no pun intended) for change, become a part of the early adopter community, and invest in the company that is first to market with a product or service based on the innovation.

But finding a new innovative trend isn't an easy proposition. Why? Because a smart investor must learn to differentiate between the establishment of a new industry trend and the false promise of a passing fad.

An article in Forbes from September of 2018 specifically focused on what has been driving recent acquisitions made by beverage giant Coca-Cola.

What's driving these acquisitions has been America's gradual decline of drinking sugar-filled beverages. The New York Times reported on October 2, 2015 that "Over the last 20 years, sales of full-calorie soda in the United States have plummeted by more than 25 percent."

Bill Sipper, managing partner at Ramsey, New Jersey-based Cascadia Managing Brands, a global beverage consultant, noted that Coca-Cola has been on a sweeping downward trajectory. "Almost every brand of Coca-Cola is down. Soft drinks are down. Vitamin water is down. Coconut water is down."

Hence, Sipper says, "In order to maintain market share, they have to buy the little guy."

At the end of the article an industry veteran observes that:

"What underlies its acquisition of Moxie are the problems that Coca-Cola has had innovating and launching new products on its own. They're not good at incubating small beverages. They can't incubate, so they have to acquire," Sipper says."

In our opinion, the question is not if Celsius Holdings, Inc. will be acquired, but when.

Revenue growth for this company has been nothing sound of spectacular. CSI Data reveals that CELH revenues grew 36.17%, 52.61% and 51.03% during the last three years. Over a five-year period revenues have grown at an average compound growth rate of 32.61%.

Source: CSI Market Data

The fact that the company has finally reached profitability only adds to the attractiveness of the brand.

If revenue growth doesn't get the attention of "Big Beverage", then, perhaps, the SPINS data will.

As Celsius CEO John Fieldly pointed on the Q3 investor conference call:

"According to most recent SPINS data, third-party data in the convenience channel, shelf-stable energy and functional beverage data set for the prior 52 weeks ending September 8, 2019, shows Celsius is growing at a 41.1% growth rate versus the prior year, which is outpacing the category growth by 4.3 times with only an 11.9% ACV, which is all accumulated volume, indicating that Celsius has a long growth runway ahead as we further expand in the convenience channel and continue to outpace competitors". Source: Celsius Q3 Conference Call

We believe that in the hands of one of the beverage industry giants, the Celsius brand could easily generate an additional $100 million in sales almost overnight, primarily as a result of the bigger players having a deep-pocketed advertising budget.

We also believe than any acquisition of the Celsius brand by one of the big three beverage company giants, (KO) (PEP) or (KDP) would likely be accretive, as the financial impact of integrating the Celsius brand into one of their existing beverage portfolios would be minimal.

As far as advertising by a big beverage company is concerned, we believe that the ability to advertise and make strong marketing claims about the clinically-proven benefits of the Celsius brand, which has been validated through even (7) scientific studies lends an incredible advantage over other functional beverage brands.

Furthermore, Celsius is the only calorie-burning beverage that has had its marketing claims reviewed by the Better Business Bureau's National Advertising Division. The result of that review by the NAD was that Celsius could, in fact, substantiate its claims of a thermogenic-metabolic benefit from drinking a Celsius beverage prior to engaging in moderate exercise.

The validation of Celsius' marketing and advertising claims by the National Advertising Division of the Better Business Bureau, would give any company, with a sizable marketing and advertising budget, a considerable advantage over the competition.

Today, consumers are wary of many of the claims that functional beverage products tout. They want more than just a slick pitchman, or a celebrity endorsement.

As was once said by former Celsius CEO, Steve Haley in a BevNet article on the Enviga settlement:

"We want to scream from the loudest mountaintop that if you're going to make a claim, you have to back it up,"

More importantly, as a result of Celsius being able to achieve record sales numbers, exceeding $20 million for Q3 of 2019, the company has far surpassed the threshold of $10 million that is considered the bogey before being considered by big beverage for an acquisition.

As was pointed out in an article discussing Coca-Cola's Venture & Emerging Brands division, Matthew Mitchell, former director of business development, said:

"We identify brands that have achieved approximately $10 million in revenue. Only 3 percent of all beverage brands reach this "proof of concept" phase.

"By investing in a brand at this point, we minimize much of the initial risk and partner with a team that has ironed out its launch challenges, refined its marketing mix and brand positioning, and developed a loyal consumer base. When the time is right, we then introduce our expertise and capabilities - distribution, procurement, R&D, marketing insights and more - while preserving the brand's entrepreneurial instinct and flair".

Further on in the interview, Mitchell went on to comment:

"By identifying trends early on, we are reducing our total overall investment costs. Coke's 2007 acquisition of glaceau vitaminwater was a powerful transaction for the company, but it begged the question, "What if we could have identified the opportunity three or four years earlier?"

As Matthew Mitchell, formerly from Coca-Cola's VEB unit, so aptly pointed out in the same interview:

"Investors in the beverage business need to identify trends early, and get on board with those entrepreneurial companies that have a proven brand before they become too widely known and wind up costing more to acquire."

Unfortunately, the link to this article has been taken down from the Coca-Cola website since both Mitchell and van Rensburg have both subsequently left the company. It has been replaced with the following; celebrating VEB's 10th year anniversary of its founding in 2007.

What stands out the most to us is the issue of timing brought up by Matt Mitchell. What if Coca-Cola would have identified the Vitamin Water opportunity earlier in the product's strong acceptance by the marketplace?

Do you think that Coca-Cola would have paid much less that the $4.1 billion that they did to acquire the Vitamin Water brand in 2007? We believe that they could easily have saved $1 - $1.5 billion acquisition costs.

At what point should a large beverage company consider acquiring a brand like Celsius?

Source: Simply Wall Street

The above chart lays out analyst's revenue growth expectations for CELH over the next few years. In 2020, the analyst consensus for revenues is $111.3 million. In 2021 its $141.78 million, and in 2022 analysts are looking for revenues of $181.46 million.

A few other charts may also help to see what analyst's expectations are for this fast-growing company. As you can see below, Wall Street analysts who follow CELH, as part of their research universe, are projecting both an annual revenue growth rate and annual earnings growth rate for Celsius Holdings, Inc. far above both the industry and the market as a whole.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Looking at those numbers, we can see that CELH is projected to grow revenues at seven times, or 7x, the beverage industry average and 4.19x the expected revenue growth for the overall market.

Source: Simply Wall Street

When it comes to EPS growth, analysts have the following numbers for earnings per share over the next 3 years.

FY 2020 - 0.025

FY 2021 - 0.173

FY 2022 - 0.50

If we are looking at projected revenues in 2022 of $181.6 million, at the current market cap, CELH would be selling for roughly 1.67x sales. Using EPS estimates for 2022, the company would be selling at a P/E multiple of 8.84.

With an average annual compound growth rate over the past 5 years of 32.61% and a forward projection for 30.8% annual growth in revenues over the next three years, CELH appears to be undervalued.

Source: Tip Ranks

Wall Street analyst agree with that conclusion, as the current consensus price target for CELH is $9.50 or rough 115% higher from its current price of around $4.42.

We actually think that the price could rise to between $12 and $14 a share, by 2022, if the current trends remain intact.

A recent report by Moss Adams observes that:

"Mergers & Acquisitions in the Food & Beverage Space are increasingly driven by the need for market disruption, rather than market share. As consumer preferences continue to trend towards new and healthy products, both Strategic and Financial buyers are responding by acquiring newer, smaller, niche brands and products. Merger & Acquisition (M&A) deal activity in the North American Food & Beverage industry remains strong and 2019 transaction volume is in line with levels seen in 2018. YTD 2019, there have been 273 transactions. This compares to 281 transactions in the same period 2018."

Source: Moss Adams

Looking at valuations for some of the companies in the non-alcoholic beverage universe, we see mostly big names whose growth rates have stalled significantly over the years.

For example, according to the Moss Adams data, the sales growth rates are anticipated for the following companies:

The Coca-Cola Company +13.4%, PepsiCo +3.8%, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. +4.2%, Monster Beverage Corporation +8.5%, National Beverage Corp. -(2.3%) and Cott Corporation at +2.6%.

The average sales growth rate for these six companies is +5.0%.

Using an Enterprise Valuation, they are selling at an average of 4.5x trailing twelve month sales, even with subpar sales growth.

If we apply those same metrics to Celsius Holdings, Inc., we believe that the company should be selling at a price in FY 2022 close to $12 ($11.95 to be exact). We believe that the $14 price can be achieved with only modest success from the Func Foods acquisition made earlier in the fall of this year.

Michael Bergmaier, an investment banker with Silverwood Partners, a firm that has been involved with more than 10 beverage transactions over the years, wrote an article in BEVNET magazine in which he said:

"….my money is solidly in the camp that the acquisitions still really have just begun. Through these acquisitions, the large strategics bring healthier alternatives to the mass of consumers through more retail channel exposure. Additionally, acquisitions help fuel investment in additional emerging brands. It creates a virtuous cycle. This is all good."

Source: BevNet

When it comes to product innovation the two mantras in the beverage industry should be "adapt and adopt" and "if you can't build it, buy it"

That seems to be the approach taken by at least one of the three big players in the beverage industry; Coca-Cola. As Deryck van Rensburg, former president of Coke's Venture & Emerging Brands, and now the dean of Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School, said in a 2013 interview, referring to parent Coca-Cola, "at a global company like Coca-Cola, we rightly tend to focus on building our core brands in our core channels".

The VEB team, on the other hand "invests in and builds groundbreaking beverages that satisfy unmet consumer needs - from NOS energy and FUZE enhanced juice drinks, to Honest Tea and Zico coconut water, to Core Power milk-based protein drinks and illy issimo ready-to-drink coffee beverages".

Coca-Cola's initial 16.7% investment stake in Monster Beverage (MNST) showed the willingness of beverage companies to build on each other's strengths and create synergies among themselves. Monster had a category-leading energy drink and Coca-Cola had the international distribution footprint that Monster Beverage lacked.

That same kind of synergy could be achieved by acquiring Celsius; a small company, with a strong-selling product that only needs a larger company with the financial resources to capitalize on the brand's growing consumer audience.

As we said, earlier in this article, there are many entrepreneurs and investors looking to grab the brass ring, so to speak, by jumping on the next big food & beverage trend.

So where are today's smart business people and entrepreneurs looking to find the next big innovative trend in the food & beverage industry?

Forbes Magazine, addressed 10 key areas in this sector that are attracting the attention of smart money. The number four category highlighted in the article was Fat-Burning Drinks. The company that appears to be receiving the most attention these days, in the marketplace, is a small, innovative company located in South Florida by the name of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH).

The article indicates that "Celsius Holdings has been at this for 11 years, quietly selling its research-backed, fat-busting drinks in GNC, Shaw's, Ralphs, 24 Hour Fitness gyms, and other chains. Revenue shot up almost 50 percent in its most recent quarter, though Celsius is still struggling for profitability".

Celsius's struggles have since abated, as profitability has now been achieved with the latest quarterly results.

The story goes on to say that "soon, the company could get a visibility boost from a big competitor - Nestlé shared its research on fat-burning drink formulas last summer and is in the process of trying to formulate a beverage that will stimulate your metabolism and help you burn more fat".

They summarize by saying that "the outlook could be huge, if Nestle (NSRGY) rolls out a product and it really works. Even without, existing products will likely continue to gain market share".

In summary, in 2015 we penned our thesis on Why Celsius Holdings, Inc. would become an acquisition target of Big Beverage.

We not only repeat our conviction in that original 2015 thesis, but now believe that it is only reinforced and strengthened by the 2019 performance of CELH.

The Celsius brand of beverages should be added to the growing list of attractive brands that will ultimately be acquired by one of today's beverage industry giants as a means to satisfy changing consumer demands for healthier, more functional beverage choices.

It is only a matter of time and timing, in our opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

