Genuine Parts Is About 15% Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) are up just under 12%. I thought I’d check in on the name to see if there’s still value here. I’ll jump to the point. In my view there isn’t. I think this is a reasonable buy at $90. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here and by exploring the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Thankfully, the options market presents investors with an alternative to sitting and waiting for shares to drop, and I explore the specifics of that trade below.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial history here indicates that Genuine Parts is actually a growth company. Specifically, over the past five years, the top line has grown at a CAGR of about 4%, and net income is up at a CAGR of just under 3%. Additionally, management seems to be very shareholder friendly, in light of the fact that they’ve returned just over $3.1 billion to owners since 2014. Over $2.2 billion of this is in the form of ever increasing dividends and the balance is from stock buybacks. This combination of stock buybacks and dividend increases has caused the dividend per share CAGR to exceed 4.5%, and the EPS CAGR to exceed 3.6%.

When comparing the first nine months of 2019 to the same period a year ago, it becomes obvious that the growth is continuing, with revenue up just under 4% compared to the same period a year ago. In addition, dividends per share are up just under 6% on a 5.75% increase in dividend payments. Net income in the first nine months of the year was down 1.86% because of increases in selling and administrative expenses (up $282 million) and depreciation (up $19 million). That said, the payout ratio remains acceptable in my estimation, but only just. This ratio currently sits around 55%. I consider a payout ratio of 60% to be the limit of what I can tolerate

Turning to the capital structure, there’s a great deal of debt presence, obviously. Although this is concerning, I’m not as worried as I might otherwise be for two reasons. First, the interest rate on the debt has a weighted average of 2.71%, which I consider to be very reasonable. Second, fully 38% of the long term debt is due in 2026 or later, suggesting to me that there’s no credit or solvency crisis on the horizon anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Alright, dear reader, we now come to the redundant portion of the article, so please buckle up. I’ve made this speech so often that I can recite it backward and blindfolded. Although I’ve repeated it often, I consider it a very important message, so I’ll recite it again. The more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. For that reason, we need to spend some time talking about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. The reason for this is that the stock is sometimes (often) a relatively poor proxy for the health of the underlying. For that reason, I want to spend some time looking at the stock and trying to determine whether the shares are priced "optimistically" or "pessimistically." If the shares have too much optimism embedded in the shares, I consider that problematic. The reason being that I think all companies will eventually disappoint and if the shares are optimistically priced when that happens, they’ll fall in price. So, I want to find pessimism, and I measure that in a few ways. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (cash flow, earnings etc.). On this score, Genuine Parts is fairly expensive relative to its own recent past.

Data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts

In addition, I judge the optimism or pessimism embedded in the market for a given issue by using price itself as a way to measure what the crowd assumes about the future of a given company. I can then determine whether I consider that a reasonable forecast or not. I do this by using the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his very good book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use price itself in a standard finance formula to isolate the “g” (growth) variable to understand what the market must be assuming about the future. Applying this methodology to Genuine Parts reveals that the market assumes a perpetual growth rate of 6.3%. I consider this to be a wildly optimistic forecast for any company, especially one that has grown sales at (an impressive) rate of 4%.

Options to the Rescue

In my view, the situation bedeviling shares of Genuine Parts is very common. It’s a very high quality name, with a great dividend track record, and that’s probably why it’s very optimistically priced. For that reason, I think investors should avoid buying the shares at these levels, as capital can be lost much more quickly than dividends can repair it. This situation presents investors with a choice. They can either sit and wait for shares to drop to a price that represents a more reasonable valuation. This requires patience which I frankly don’t have in abundance. Alternatively, they can sell put options with a strike price that represents a great entry price for the long term shareholder. In my view, this is the superior solution because it creates a “win-win” trade for investors. If the shares continue to rise or flatline from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is not a bad solution. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they’ll be doing so at a price that they’ve determined represents great long term value.

At the moment, my favourite put option for these shares is the January 2021 Genuine Parts with a strike price of $90. At the moment, these are bid-asked at $3.60-$4.10. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and they are subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying at a price about 18% below the current level. Holding all else constant, the dividend yield at that price jumps to 3.53%. Given that it’s only been 16 weeks since the company closed at $90, I think there’s a better than average chance that the investor will be exercised. I would consider this a win, because I think owning this great business at a net price of $86.40 will lead to great long term returns here.

Conclusion

The story of Genuine Parts is a very common one at the moment in my view. The business is very solid, but the stock price is problematic. To repeat, the more an investor pays for an investment, the lower will be their subsequent returns. For that reason, we want to buy this great business at a lower price. Thankfully, the options market offers us an alternative to the tedium of having to wait for the shares to drop. The short put option described above represents a “win-win” trade in my estimation. If the shares don’t drop as I expect them to, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor is obliged to buy at a level that I think has a great chance of generating very good long term returns. Price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I think price will drop to match price. The problem is that no one can predict when this will happen. Given all of the above, I think investors would be wise to enter a “win-win” trade in the meantime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling 3 of the puts mentioned in this article this week.