Acadia's Steep Dive Lower Was More About Sourcing Liquidity

Acadia's (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock has fallen sharply since reporting data for its dementia-related psychosis study at the beginning of December at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD). Shares did surge following the news, but have given back all the gains at this point. The sell-off seems overdone and may result in a rebound in the weeks ahead.

Since December 6, the stock has fallen 15%. The sell-off has a hint of year-end profit-taking, then something direr. There have been headlines of insider selling at the company, which may have triggered the sell-off, but the sales are nothing that appears to be unusual.

Insider Sale

On December 6, a filing revealed that the CEO of the company sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on December 5. The data shows that the shares were acquired at $19.65 and sold for around $52. However, the filing also reveals that the transaction was part of a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 22, 2019. Additionally, a proxy filing from April showed that the CEO had 1.4 million shares issuable upon the exercise date of the stock options. The insider sale likely doesn't speak to anything that should be view as unfavorable, but just merely part of their compensation.

Trading Pattern Suggests Seller Driving Shares Lower

As a former buy-side trader, the trading patterns in the stock to me seem to resemble more of a seller trying to source liquidity to get out of the stock by year-end. The chart shows how the stock fell sharply on December 9 on no news and light volume levels. Not finding any buyers in the marketplace, the seller just proceeded to push the stock lower in a mechanical like decline through the afternoon of December 13 in search of buyers. The stock took another dive on December 17, also on no apparent news, taking shares lower to roughly $43 from around $46.50.

That $43 price level is where the seller appears to have found buyers; it is likely not a coincidence. That price is significant because it is a level of technical support for the stock. Should this level of support continue to hold, then it seems likely that the stock should be able to rebound to around $48, a level of resistance, once the seller driving the shares lower is complete. However, should the level of support at $43 not hold, the stock could decline to its next level of support at a price of around $40.60.

Risks

Overall, analysts are bullish on the stock and see the shares rising. Guggenheim was the latest sell-side analyst, initiating coverage with a Buy and $60 price target. However, to this point, the analyst community has been hesitant to lift its revenue estimates. Currently, the consensus estimates for revenue are around $793 million by the year 2021. That means that the stock doesn't come cheap at current levels trading at roughly 8.5 times 2021 revenue estimates. It means that if, for some reason, the FDA does not expand the label for Nuplazid to include dementia-related psychosis, shares could fall sharply. Currently, Acadia's Nuplazid is only approved for Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Peak Sales Estimates Are Much Higher

It is worth noting that some analysts see revenue rising substantially for the company should the drug receive the needed approval for the expanded label. Some analysts see sales peaking at around $2 billion. For example, in September, Piper Jaffray noted peak sales of approximately $1.8 billion, while Leerink saw sales at $2 billion, and with RBC projecting $2.4 billion.

The sharp decline recently seems unwarranted, given all the positive news the company has presented in recent weeks. Additionally, should the stock get the needed approvals in 2020 for Dementia-related psychosis, the equity should stand to benefit and rise over time.

