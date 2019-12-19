49 Kiplinger Big December Billionaire Buys: 32 Pay Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield big billionaire buys showed 34.73% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price big billionaire buys led this pack.

32 of 49 billionaire-selected stocks pay dividends. As of 12/17/19 the top ten ranged 2.73%-7.72% by annual yield and ranged 17.88%-47.5% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

Kiplinger Investing publishes opportune stocks and funds for investor consideration (or rejection) on-line. This list of 49 billionaire picks curated by James Brumley first appeared 4/18/19.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this big billionaire buy list is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the December 17 data for 32 dividend paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of 49 big billionaire buys.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.15% To 51.17% Net Gains For Top Ten Big Billionaire Buy Stocks Come December, 2020

Five of ten big billionaire buy top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these big billionaire dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their one year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 17, 2020 were:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $511.73, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 79% more than the market as a whole.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) was projected to net $364.28 based on estimates from 11 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 50% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $324.93, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% more than the market as a whole.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) netted $237.70 based on a median of estimates from thirty-one analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

American International Group (AIG) was projected to net $190.60 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) was projected to net $151.90, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 51% less than the market as a whole.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) was projected to net $148.28, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% over the market as a whole.

The Brink's Co. (BCO) was projected to net $137.57, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 54% greater than the market as a whole.

Extended Stay America (STAY) was projected to net $132.66, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% over the market as a whole.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was projected to net $131.45, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.31% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 13% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Big Billionaire Buys To Show 5.9% And 7.1% Losses to December, 2020

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to December, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Apple Inc. (AAPL) projected a loss of $58.95 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from forty-five analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 24% more than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projected a loss of $71.32 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 23% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 6.51% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Source: timesunion.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

48 Big Billionaire Buys Per Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

32 Big Billionaire Buys By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Big Billionaire Buys By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought stocks selected 12/17/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. One from the energy sector placed first, CVR Energy Inc. [1].

Second, fourth, fifth and seventh places went to consumer cyclical representatives: Extended Stay America Inc. [2], Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV [4], General Motors Co. [5], and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [7].

The third slot was claimed by the lone real estate sector representative in the top ten, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) [4]. In sixth and ninth places were the two technology firms, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) [6], and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) [9].

A single consumer defensive stock placed eighth, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) [8], and the lone healthcare representative emerged in tenth place, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) [10], to complete the December big billionaire-bought top-yield ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten December Big Billionaire Buy Dividend Dogs Showed 9.88%-47.42% Upsides While (31) Five Lowly Down-siders Showed -0.68% To -8.74%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 34.73% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Big Billionaire-Bought Dividend Stocks To December 2020

Ten top billionaire-held dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger big billionaire bought dividend dogs selected 12/17/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Big Billionaire Buy Dogs (32) Delivering 16.17% Vs. (33) 11.78% Net Gains by All Ten Come November, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Billionaire-bought kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 34.73% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 51.17%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield big billionaire buys as of December 17 were: Extended Stay America Inc.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV; VICI Properties Inc.; General Motors Co.; CVR Energy Inc., with prices ranging from $14.72 to $41.44.

Five higher-priced big billionaire buys as of December 17 were: Campbell Soup Co.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; Qualcomm Inc.; Broadcom Inc., whose prices ranged from $47.76 to $323.80.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Big Billionaire Buy stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: timesunion.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.