Navistar: Traders Lose Patience

Although the company is better prepared this time, we still will have to deal with lower production rates and a weak 2020 outlook.

I have avoided Navistar for a while as I expected the economy to get to the company's financial sooner than later.

The Illinois-based truck manufacturer Navistar (NAV) just released its fourth quarter earnings. The company has been on my radar for a long time as I like this stock a lot as a tool to track the (manufacturing) economy. In my last article published in September of this year, I warned that despite solid third quarter results, the company was likely to report falling sales and earnings in its fourth quarter as the economy simply did not support an extended growth streak. The just released fourth quarter results, unfortunately, confirm my concerns as sales and earnings were down big. In addition to that, the company released weak guidance, which pushed down the stock by almost 10%. I will keep this stock on my radar as I expect the economy to bottom in the first quarter of 2020. However, for now, I am not buying as we are entering a stage where bad news is starting to get priced in.

Source: Navistar

What Happened In Q4

In my last article, I decided that buying Navistar was still too early as the company's stocks are closely following economic sentiment. So, even though the company absolutely crushed earnings in its third quarter (see table below), I decided to stay away.

This stock is currently trading at 6.7x next year's earnings but needs a growth bottom confirmed by leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index. We are more than likely going to enter a period of contracting heavy duty truck sales, and I expect Navistar to report weak sales in its next quarter (Q4 of FY19). This will continue until we get meaningful improvements from leading indicators. (Article)

What happened since then is a big reversal. Yes, the company once again beat estimates as adjusted EPS fell to $1.14 versus expectations of a decline to $0.89. Nonetheless, adjusted EPS is down 40%, which marks the first negative quarter since the second quarter of 2017.

Source: Estimize

In this case, the trouble started all the way at the top as sales declined by 16% to $2.78 billion. This is the first decline since Q2 of 2017 as well. This revenue decline was caused by a very strong prior-year quarter as Q3 of 2018 saw production constraints, which pushed sales into the fourth quarter of 2018. To give you a number, fourth quarter 2018 sales growth was at 28%. This is tied for the highest growth rate of the post-2016 growth cycle and confirms the comments from the company (source).

Unfortunately, not all of this is due to a strong comparison. The company is also seeing slower industry demand in the fourth quarter as the graph of domestic heavy-weight trucks shows quite well. The just released industrial production data shows a 12.7% decline in production of heavy-weight trucks.

Nationwide growth slowing is one thing, however, the company is able to increase its market share. It's not a game changer as overall weakness is doing a number on sales, but a market share increase in the school bus market to 35.8%, a Class 6/7 market share of 27% (+370 bps), and Class 8 market share of 14.1% (+60 bps) are all new highs and a confirmation of the company's portfolio success. This is the third consecutive year of core market share growth.

Moreover, Navistar's five-year improvement strategy (Navistar 4.0) 0to increase company EBITDA margin to 12% by the end of 2024. This strategy is focused on reducing costs and overall streamlining production. Current adjusted EBITDA margin is at 8.0%.

Weakness Will Continue

From a technical perspective, we see a clear rejection of the downwards resistance. Technicals are obviously just one piece of the puzzle. Unfortunately, the ongoing ISM manufacturing index decline has continued to pressure the stock and economic fundamentals in general - making it nearly impossible for the stock to recover.

Source: TradingView

Besides that, further falling economic sentiment is hurting economic fundamentals in general and we are seeing the impact this has on the company right now.

First of all, the company reiterated its 2020 industry guidance and sees Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada to be in the 335,000 to 365,000 units. Class 8 retail deliveries are expected to be in the 210,000 to 240,000 range. Total sales are expected to be in the range of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. As a comparison, 2019 full-year sales totaled $11.06 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $700 million to $750 million.

The company's ongoing focus on higher margins and efficiency allows to be better prepared for challenging business conditions according to CEO Clarke. Nonetheless, production rates are being reduced and SG&A expenses are being lowered while global and export operations are being restructured.

We are taking actions to adjust our business to current market conditions, including reducing production rates and SG&A expenses while restructuring our global and export operations. Building on the strong gains achieved over the last several years, Navistar has a clear roadmap in place for sustained growth that will set it apart from the industry. (Source)

Don't Jump Into Muddy Water

There is no need to catch a falling knife. Navistar does not pay a dividend and once again failed to break the ugly supply line pressuring the stock since the start of 2018 - right when the global economy peaked. Although the stock is trading at slightly over 10x next year's expected earnings, I do not see a reason to start buying. The pressure is on and even though I expect the economy to bottom in Q1 of 2020, I think this stock can go substantially lower to the $20-$22 area.

Source: FINVIZ

I am looking forward to first quarter earnings as I hope the company is able to sustain its outlook. If the economy bottoms over the next 2-3 months, I think we will be able to find an entry again. For now, I have to avoid this stock despite ongoing management measures to enhance profitability. The ongoing economic trend seems to be stronger.

Stay tuned!

