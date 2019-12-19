Cineworld's Acquisition Of Cineplex Deserves Attention

If the past is any indication, this move is more likely to turn out bullish than bearish, but risks do exist.

Without synergies, the transaction looks alright, but it really looks decent if the synergies come to fruition.

The box office space is abuzz following news that Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) (OTCPK:CNNWF), one of the largest movie theater companies in the world, is getting a little bigger. The company recently announced plans to acquire Cineplex, the largest movie theater operator in Canada, in an all-cash transaction. Cineworld (OTCPK:CPXGF) is boasting significant synergies associated with the deal, and if these come to fruition, the transaction will be of significant benefit to the company's shareholders. If not, the deal looks a bit pricey, but even then, the transaction is not necessarily a bad move for the company to be making.

A disclosure

References to Canadian dollars will be structured as 'C$', while US dollars will be denoted as '$'.

A look at the deal

The transaction between Cineworld and Cineplex is quite simple at its core. Cineworld is paying to shareholders of Cineplex a sum of C$34 per share for each share of Cineplex that's currently outstanding. On an equity basis, this values Cineplex at $1.65 billion (or C$2.18 billion). Factoring in net debt, we get an EV (enterprise value) of $2.1 billion (or C$2.8 billion).

*Taken from Cineworld

Cineplex, as the image above illustrates, is currently the largest movie theater chain operator in Canada. It received 75% of box office revenue throughout Canada in 2018, but the movie theater space isn't the company's only source of income. About 80% of its $1.2 billion in revenue came from non-exhibition revenue spread between Canada and the US. These sales involve digital placed media and amusement and leisure revenue like its supply and service of arcade games like Playdium and The Rec Room.

*Taken from Cineworld

Once combined with Cineworld, which itself not too long ago merged with Regal Entertainment Group, Cineplex will be part of a conglomerate that will have the largest market share of movie screens across North America. In all, the company will have 8,906 of its 11,204 screens located in North America, with 1,695 of these screens, coming from 165 different cinemas, coming from Cineplex. Right behind Cineworld in terms of North American presence will be AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC). As of this writing, AMC has 8,043 locations throughout the continent.

*Taken from Cineworld

Buying Cineplex is not just about expanding its footprint. It's about doing so in a market that's still seeing growth. From 2014 through 2018, annualized growth in box office revenue per year in Canada was 1.9%, while average ticket prices rose by 3.5% per annum over the same period of time. Of the 98 million attendance at the $770 million box office theater space last year, 69 million attended Cineplex's own locations.

In 2018, Cineplex generated EBITDA of $194 million. Of this, $182 million was attributable to the company's movie theater operations. Getting a hold of this increase in EBITDA is not the only reason for the company's move. Cineworld is also of the opinion that absorbing Cineplex will generate for it an additional run rate pre-tax EBITDA of $130 million by the end of its 2021 fiscal year. Of this, $120 million should be seen by the end of next year. The total cost of generating these synergies is estimated to be $20 million.

*Taken from Cineworld

According to management, $65 million of the synergies will come from cost efficiencies. These include, but are not limited to, the streamlining of certain operations, infrastructure consolidation, and a reduction of listing expenses since Cineplex will no longer be listed in Canada. The other $65 million in savings will come from business initiatives, including online channel optimization, subscriptions and loyalties, and joint advertising efforts. Already, Cineplex has 10 million loyalty members on its platform. It is likely that these loyalty members will be the most open to Cineworld's Unlimited subscription that, for a low monthly fee, allows its customers to see unlimited movies every month.

This could turn out really well for Cineworld

At this time, we do not know the precise impact this acquisition by Cineworld will have on the company. We do know that the company is acquiring Cineplex for cash, but there are two variables that create a degree of uncertainty: synergies realized and interest rate on the debt assumed. If we take management's expectations to heart, then the deal, in at least one way, looks really positive for the company's investors.

With EBITDA of $194 million, plus $130 million in forward run-rate synergies, plus factoring in the $20 million in one-time costs associated with realizing those synergies, we arrive at an EV/EBITDA multiple of just over 6.5 (management calculated 6.3 using estimated EBITDA for the current 2019 fiscal year). This is a fine price, but one issue to consider is that synergies are far from certain. If no material synergies are realized, the effective price of the deal would rise from a nice 6.5 on an EV/EBITDA basis, to 10.9 times. To Cineworld's credit, it does have a recent history of excelling when it comes to generating synergies. When it first announced its purchase of Regal in December of 2017, the company forecasted run-rate synergies from the deal of $100 million. Today, that number has been revised higher to $190 million.

*Taken from Cineworld

The other variable to be cognizant of relates to the fact that EBITDA is not cash flow. Interest expense is most definitely a factor to consider, and we do not know what the interest rate on its debt intended for the deal will come out to. If, for instance, Cineworld were to see a 6% annual interest rate on the debt it is using for this transaction, the interest expense of $127.2 million would essentially offset the synergies. This would still leave excess cash flow of $196.8 million, implying a market cap/operating cash flow (a proxy for operating cash flow being EBITDA) multiple of 8.4. That's still not bad, unless maintenance capex ends high.

*Taken from Cineworld

Irrespective of what the pricing means for shareholders, one benefit from the deal is that management forecasts a rapid reduction in leverage. Following the transaction's completion, the combined company's leverage ratio will be around 4, but management expects, that by the end of its 2021 fiscal year, this figure will have decreased to around 3, perhaps slightly higher. That's not a bad spot to be in.

Takeaway

Right now, Cineworld is going through an interesting change. The company's decision to acquire Cineplex, fundamentally, is a sound one, but how good the deal actually ends up being will boil down to the synergies it generates. Management's record with generating synergies from Regal is robust, so it is more likely than not that they will realize some benefit, but that's just a risk that investors in Cineworld need to be okay with. Otherwise, this move seems sound, and investors in the company should be hopeful moving forward.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.