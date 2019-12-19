Why Gilead Could Be A Strong Outperformer Over The Coming Years

Sales could jump to $27.7bln (risk-adjusted) by 2025 vs. $21.9bln now as a consequence of its recent deals. Additionally, Gilead has $20 bln cash ready to grow even more.

Peers like Abbvie and BMY have seen a surge in its stock price due to recent M&A's, while Gilead lags behind as its deals do not directly contribute to sales.

As a contrarian investor, I am constantly looking for buying opportunities where the market is irrationally discounting stocks. Empirical research has shown that these contrarian investors on average achieve a high abnormal return. During this research I like to focus on free cash flows, as this is the most reliable number for investors. In this article, I want to discuss the biotech giant Gilead (GILD) which is down by 45% over the last years because of declining sales in its HCV business, while the S&P500 gained 53%. This is a commonly requested stock by my followers as many investors are questioning if it is worth holding this 'dead' stock. First, I will provide insights on the underlying reasons for the weak performance. Second, I will present my investment case, which is largely based on M&A activity, which could improve revenues and investor appetite for the stock drastically. Sector examples have shown that this can be an important catalyst. Third, I will try to determine the fair value of Gilead applying a discounted cash flow model. Lastly, I will provide two more reasons why buying/holding this stock could be a good move.

Explanation for Gilead's weak stock performance

Interestingly, as the chart indicates below, Gilead's stock closely tracks its revenues. The stock reached all time highs after Gilead's revenues skyrocketed contributed by its breakthrough drug Sovaldi for HCV, which significantly increased the cure rate. In 2015, almost 60% of its revenues came from its HCV franchise.

Unfortunately for Gilead, there was a new market entrant, named Abbvie (ABBV), which introduced its product Mavyret in 2017 and increasingly gained market share. As of right now, Abbvie and Gilead have an equal market share of around 48% and this is expected to stabilize over the coming years. However, as they both introduced generic versions which are a lot cheaper, Gilead's HCV revenues are still expected to fall by 22% in 2019. As a consequence of these generic introductions, prices are falling substantially but quantities should partially mitigate this impact. The sales decline in this business should significantly decrease, which is positive for shareholders.

(Source: author based on company information; sales in $ mln)

The second important driver for Gilead is its HIV franchise. The importance of this segment increased significantly from 34% of revenues in 2015 to 76% in 2019. Gilead is dominating this market, having 87% market share in 2019. Particularly the drug Biktarvy, introduced in 2018, is gaining a lot of market share and is expected to do so in the near future as it is getting launched in other populations (children, women...) and other countries (Europe). In fact, analyst believe that annual sales of this drug could reach $10 bln in the foreseeing future. Importantly, Biktarvy's patent expires in 2032, which gives Gilead a lot of time to increase market share.

(Source: Gilead Q3 2019 presentation)

Lastly, sales of other drugs is expected to decrease by more than $500 mln in 2019, as some of its products are facing higher competition due to patent expirations. Generic competition is a big factor for biotech companies' revenues.

In short, sales have slumped drastically due to HCV competition from Abbvie. However, after introducing its generic drugs, Gilead should be able to restrict the impact of this competition and sales should stabilize. Further growth of Biktarvy should at least be able to offset other negatives over the coming years.

Investment case: M&A applaused in the pharma sector

For large pharmaceutical companies like Gilead, it is very important to improve its product pipeline by M&A to off-set other declining segments which are hit by generic competition. In fact, the allocation of very rich cash flows may be the most important factor for pharma shareholders to look at. Recently, Abbvie and Brisol-Myers Squibb (BMY) stock jumped as investors cheered their acquisitions of Allergan and Celgene. For Abbvie, this acquisition is expected to improve its revenues by 50%, which will diminish its exposure to declining Humira sales, the best sold drug in the world. The acquisition of Celgene by BMY is expected to increase its sales by around 66%. Meanwhile, both companies should be able to bear their debt easily as they are generating very high cash flows. Thus, these acquisitions will create a lot of shareholder value, which drove the share prices up substantially and increased their multiples compared to Gilead.

In contrast, Gilead chose a different strategy by investing in companies who are know for their very rich pipeline. As this will not have a direct impact on its stagnating sales, investor appetite for Gilead is still very low. However, I believe Gilead can run a lot higher over the coming year(s) based on two factors. First, Gilead still has $20 bln cash in hand and is creating $8 bln in free cash flows each year. Thus, they are ready to take M&A opportunities with both hands. It is possible that Gilead will, just like BMY and Abbvie, take over a biotech which will directly contribute to sales.Second, I believe that the unsatisfied shareholder reaction of Gilead's recent deals Kite Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos (GLPG) is in discrepancy with their potential value creation. Particularly the Galapagos deal looks very appealing as this company has a very strong drug platform and could contribute Gilead's pipeline with multiple blockbusters over the coming decade. I will discuss this thoroughly in the next section.

Gilead potential value drivers: Galapagos and Kite Pharmaceuticals

Galapagos is an amazing company with a clean track record of creating new drug candidates via its strong platform. On 09/14/19, Galapagos and Gilead (GILD) intensified their collaboration. Gilead injected $5.05 bln cash and will take responsibility for a big part of future development costs. Gilead will be responsible for selling the drugs outside of Europe and will pay 20-30% royalties on these revenues. Galapagos will maintain selling rights in most European countries. I believe this was a very smart collaboration for both companies. On the one hand, Gilead could gain several blockbusters to ensure long term growth. On the other hand, Galapagos can still stay independent and increase its R&D capabilities to improve its pipeline even further. Last year, Galapagos' outstanding results were rewarded with a big surge in its stock price, while Gilead didn't move an inch. Since my bullish initiation on Seekingalpha, the stock gained another 38%. In this section, I will discuss three candidates which could become big blockbusters for Galapagos and Gilead and add potential value drivers from Kite Pharmaceuticals.

Filgotinib

Filgotinib is a compound being advanced for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. It is already filed in one indication ("RA"), currently enrolling in four Phase 3 and eight Phase 2 stages. Filgotinib's strength lies in its safety. If interested, you can read this thoroughly in my Galapagos article. The potential market is huge for Filgotinib, but Gilead will face a lot of competition from (again) Abbvie, Pfizer (PFE), Eli Lilly (LLY) and others. However, Filgo should be able to differentiate itself from other drugs with its superior safety profile. Further information (expected mid-2020) about a possible exemption from a black-box warning could be of significant importance for the commercialization of this drug. My calculations are based on the five diseases in which Filgo is the most advanced (phase 3). As you can see, Filgo can become an enormous blockbuster with sales peaking at around $6 bln for Gilead. Its patent is expected to expire in 2030.

(Source: author based on market data; revenues are calculated after deducting the avg 25% royalties payable to Galapagos; numbers are in $ mln)

GLPG '1690

GLPG '1690 is a high-potential candidate to cure the IPF (lung fibrosis) disease. Right now, IPF is a market with highly unmet needs as current treatments from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) named Pirfenidone and Boehringer Inghelheim named Nintedanib only expand the life-time of patients but can't cure the disease and have poor tolerability. Right now, the IPF market is $2.1 bln big and equally shared by Roche and Boehringer. However, as this report states, the market is expected to increase significantly over the coming years:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market is expected to reach $5,733.24 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2026. Factors such as the rise in geriatric population, a surge in cigarette smoking population and an increase in a number of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are fuelling the market growth. However, unavailability of proper treatment options is restricting the market growth.

Phase 2 results from '1690 have shown that this candidate is far superior than the drugs which are currently available for patients. The Forced Vital Capacity ("FVC"), the main end-point for treatments, represents the volume of air in the lungs that can be exhaled following a deep inhalation. Astonishingly, '1690 was able to stabilize FVC in patients (below in picture), compared to a strong decline in FVC for Pirfenidone (upper left) and Nintedanib (upper right). CEO Onno Van Den Stolpe recently mentioned that '1690 is the product of which he is the most proud, as it could lead to a much longer survival rates for patients. It could become a real life-changing product.

(Source: author based on Galapagos R&D day presentation)

However, this study should be taken with a grain of salt as it is not statistically representative with only 13 patients (compared to 278 and 329 for other studies) on treatment and as the FVC change was measured on a 12-week period (compared to 52 weeks for competitors). However, Galapagos is currently recruiting 1500 patients for its phase 3 trial. The futility analysis results of 28% of the patients are expected for Q1 2021. If these 52-weeks results come even remotely close to the results from its phase 2 trial, this drug could become a giant blockbuster for Gilead.In the bear case when approved, GLPG would show comparable results vs. the other drugs. As a consequence, the market will only grow slightly as the number of new IPF cases every year (estimated +35%) is grossly offset by the number of deaths per year (estimated -25%). But if GLPG '1690 could improve the survival rate significantly (let's hope so for the patients), in addition to growth in market share the IPF market would increase significantly as well, putting a leverage on sales. In my base and bull case, the median survival rate would increase to 6 years and 8 years.

(Source: author estimates; revenues are calculated after deducting the avg 22% royalties payable to Galapagos; numbers are in $ mln)

GLPG '1972

GLPG '1972 is a drug for Osteoarthritis ("OA") patients targeting a breakdown of joint cartilage. This is seen as the highest-risk program as many companies have tried to tackle this disease, but failed to launch a product. Berenberg had some interesting comments about this drug in their report:

OA afflicts a large and growing patient population; for instance, it is estimated that OA affects 14% of adults aged 25 and older and 34% of those aged 65 and older. Nearly eight million Americans receive intra-articular (i.e., in the joint) injections to treat their knee OA pain each year. Thus, to us, the OA market is a significant market with robust opportunities for non-opioid pain treatments, as well as disease-modifying therapies. The caveat is whether or not a disease-modifying therapy that does not impact pain symptoms could even be approved by the FDA, which historically has focused on improvement in pain symptom scores for approvals of knee OA drugs.

If this drug can tackle both pain symptoms and reduce cartilage loss (which, less face it, is unlikely), it could potentially become a bigger blockbuster than Filgotinib. The FDA gave Galapagos a Fast track designation, which confirms huge unmet medical needs in this market and their believe that this candidate could potentially tackle this disease. The impact of such an approval on the overall quality of life is widely underestimated. Everybody is talking about Biogen's (BIIB) alzheimer drug, but these read-outs could in fact be equally important. Phase 2b data of the trial on 850 patients for 52 weeks are expected to be released at the end of 2020. As the potential revenues for this drug are very hard to predict, I will use the Berenberg assumptions below. However, they also stated that these predicitions are very conservative and could change drastically after the read-out in 2020.

(Source: Berenberg)

Kite pharmaceuticals

In the summer of 2017, Gilead acquired Kite Pharmaceuticals for $11.9 bln. Although investors were very worried about the amount paid for this company, this only took away one-year cash flows generated in 2017. According to Gilead, this would "establish Gilead as a leader in cellular therapy and provide a foundation from which to drive continued innovation for people with advanced cancers". Furthermore, they announced that it would be accretive to earnings after year 3 (2021). In fact, they look to be on track to achieve this goal as Yescarta, its drug curing cell lymphoma, is expected to generate $483 mln in revenues in 2019. Recently, Gilead reported additional positive data for Yescarta, which could improve its long term sales. However, there are still some troubles with the reimbursement and setting up treatment centers. CEO O'Day mentioned that in the short term, sales could keep struggling:

I would say that there are clearly some near-term factors that can affect the trajectory of Yescarta. We're carefully monitoring those something I've been personally involved in is some of the discussions around the reimbursement changes.

I estimate peak sales of $3 bln for Kite's products, given its strong efficacy and multiple cancer curing drugs in the pipeline. CAR T looks to become a very important way of treating cancer in the future.

Gilead's expected revenues and fair value

Let's advance to the most interesting part of the investment case: I will estimate how revenues could advance in the future and perform a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model.

Revenue estimations

For its 'old drugs' estimates, I assumed:

that the HIV business will extend its growth contributed by Biktarvy and will steadily decline to 0% by 2023.

that the HCV business will extend its deceleration from $2.8 bln in 2019 to 1.5 bln in 2029 due to generic pricing pressure.

that 'other sales' will extend their deceleration as well from $1.8 bln to $500 mln in 2029 due to maturing patents.

For its new drugs, I will use the calculations from the section above. However, these do no include potential trial failures. I will assume:

85% probability of approval for the five Filgotinib indications, given recent approval of similar drugs and its superior safety profile. Furthermore, these drugs are already in their phase 3, which increases the probability of approval significantly.

40% probability of approval for '1690 as it's phase 2 was tested on a small population and over a short time period. The very big phase 3 trial includes a lot of risks.

25% probability of approval for '1972, as stated by Berenberg. This drug has not performed a phase 2 trial yet and has a low probablity of success given past failures of other companies.

Galapagos will initiate very large programs for both '1972 (results in 2020) and '1690 (results in 2021). These read-outs will give us very important information about its probability of approval and could increase the upside signficantly. My model will be updated accordingly.

(Source: author estimations)

Weighted average cost of capital ("WACC")

Normally, I use the CAPM model to estimate the weighted average cost of capital. However, a WACC of 6.69% appears to be to low for a biotech company facing approval risks and strong competition from generics. Thus, I will use a WACC of 9% for my discounted cash flow model, which is more conservative.

Discounted cash flow model

As you can see, based on my DCF model buying Gilead now implies 76% upside for investors. My model is pretty conservative as I assume margins go down in the short term, a perpetual growth rate of -1% (due to uncertainties about generics) and a high WACC of 9%.

Other factors which make Gilead a buy

Besides valuation, I have found two other important indicators why Gilead could be an outperformer over the coming years.

First, I believe the bull market is running at its end. Current gains are not caused by strong underlying economic fundamentals, but by FED stimuli. In the long run, returns should reverse to economic indicators, which is why I believe a correction could happen soon. Consequently, I advise to buy low risk companies (high, stable cash flows) which outperform during a bear market. Overall, biotech stock outperform the market during a bear market. Interestingly, Gilead's stock was far less volatile during the great recession than the broad market, which makes the stock appealing to buy.

Data by YCharts

Second, while capital gains on Gilead stock have been a disaster for shareholders, the company substantially raised its dividend and bought back shares. The dividend yield currently stands at 3.83% and is expected to grow to 4.3% in 2021, which could be an important support for the stock price.The dividend is definitely sustainable, being at 40% of its annual free cash flows.

Data by YCharts

Investor takeaway

At a current FCF yield of 10%, with improving sales and an interesting pipeline, Gilead looks to be a steal at this moment. My DCF analysis confirms this undervaluation and shows 76% upside. Furthermore, I see a lot of upside potential from the Galapagos read-outs in 2020/2021. Gilead could be an interesting alternative for Galapagos as it underperformed substantially and gives investors a very solid dividend. I understand that some investors are getting frustrated due to the market underperformance. However, I believe the stock could start rising sharply in 2020/2021 in anticipation on new growth coming from Filgotinib and potentially GLPG'1690. Filgo's potential non-black box warning (2020), further M&A events and '1690 and '1972 read-outs (2021 and 2020) are important events to keep an eye on. Existing shareholders, be patient for a new growth cycle and meanwhile enjoy the dividends; non-shareholders, Gilead is worth to consider buying for the long term.

