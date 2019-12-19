The Santa Claus Rally Is Creating A Cheap VIX At 12

The Dow Jones is approaching the inevitable 30,000 mark, as investors cheer on new highs in U.S. equities. However, one indicator is flashing extreme caution to investors when considering to buy equities into year-end. The CBOE VIX Index, was created by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), a real-time indicator that represents the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility. This index is derived from the price inputs of the S&P 500 index options as it provides a measure of overbought or oversold risks and investors' sentiments. Most financial media outlets discuss the VIX as one indicator that discusses fear or greed in equity markets. When the VIX jumps above 30, market watchers usually believe markets are short-term oversold, and when the VIX drops below the 15 handle, markets are becoming more short-term overbought. Investors need to use this indicator as a caution light going forward in the near-term as they look to allocate new capital.

The VIX Drops Below 12

When the VIX drops below 15, I usually start to use caution before allocating any new short-term funds to the U.S. equity markets. Where I see some investors make a mistake is using the VIX index to forecast a year out or more in equity price levels. The VIX is used most efficiently when getting a short-term overview of when markets are at one extreme or another. Let's take a look below at the seven dates when the VIX hit 12 this year. The following chart shows what the VIX did 30-60 days after the indicator hit 12:

1) April 12th, 2019

2) July 24th, 2019

3) November 8th, 2019

4) November 15th, 2019

5) November 25th, 2019

6) November 26th, 2019

7) November 27th, 2019

At each instance, the VIX has jumped at least 25% in value from those points, causing very small drawdowns in equity prices. You can also find historical data on investing.com, which does a great job at breaking down the historical values as well. We can see below the chart of the VIX that illustrates these small bursts in volatility, once we hit 12 on average:

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

As you can see from the chart, the VIX has reverted back to a more normal average this year of around a value of 16. The retail investor can use this data from the VIX to determine when to hedge their portfolio or wait for a market correction to deploy new assets.

Hedging Your Portfolio With The Right Product

You should never believe someone who markets themselves as an expert market timer when it comes to investing your money. However, it could be smart to look at ways to hedge your portfolio right now, as the VIX hits 12 with the right product. Most investors will want to purchase whatever fund shows up on google first. This search result will usually bring up a product like the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXXB) or (VXX). There are many great articles here on Seeking Alpha why VXX declines in value long-term as the ETN suffers from long-term contango problems. Contango is when the futures price is above the expected future spot price. Because the futures price must converge on the expected future spot price, contango implies futures prices are falling over time as new information brings them into line with the expected future spot price. VXX investors will continue to pay more for contracts that are more expensive going forward, that then over time decline to current spot price. Let's take at an example below of VXX decaying in value:

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

As you can see from the above chart, purchasing VXX is not the best option when attempting to hedge your portfolio. The above chart, shows VXX decreasing 62.98% in value. Even though VXX is the most popular fund to purchase when it comes to volatility, holding cash or purchasing a short-term bond fund like JP Morgan's (JPST), might better serve you in your hedging strategies.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

Even though I know the VIX is trading at some of the lowest levels of this year and last, it is best to not try and time the VIX market with a fund like VXX. Since the fund went public in 2009, it has averaged an impressive -53% annual return. Meanwhile, you could easily own the JPST which has earned investors like myself 3.42% with no calculations of contango and how it will impact my ETN holding long-term.

Looking Forward With The VIX

The VIX is my go to index in measuring market conditions for my clients and my own accounts. I encourage you to take a look at the VIX and what the equity markets have done the following 30-60 days of hitting these lows. If considering buying stocks in 2020, it would be wise to use the VIX as an indicator to help purchase them at a better price. When we see the VIX drop below 12, it usually is a great idea to consider using a short-term bond fund and avoiding the costly VXX product. Instead of attempting to market time your purchase with the iPath S&P 500 Short-Term Futures ETN, consider doing what I am doing by owning short-term bond funds like JPST or even (SHV). As you are planning on investing into 2020, the best risk management strategy could be waiting for the VIX to reach more historical averages such as 18. Do yourself a favor by avoiding the popular $1.1 billion VXX exchange traded note and buy that stable short-term bond fund instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

