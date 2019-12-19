Debating A Dropbox Investment

An in-depth analysis of this well-known tech name follows in the paragraphs below.

A (to date) successful 20% price increase on one of its SKUs and the first insider buying since the company went public warranted further investigation.

Dropbox, Inc. has fallen from a 25 times-oversubscribed IPO to a busted IPO in 20 months as competition from major cloud vendors has decelerated its revenue growth.

I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale."― Thomas Jefferson

Today, we look at one of the more anticipated IPOs of 2018. While this tech company is well known, the firm has not delivered for shareholders since its debut on the public markets. We debate an investment in this technology stock in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is a San Francisco based global collaboration platform provider that allows individuals, teams, and companies to store, share, and work on files. It was founded in 2007 as Evenflow, changing to its current moniker in 2009. The company went public in March 2018, raising net proceeds of $746.6 million at $21 a share in an IPO that was 25 times oversubscribed. Dropbox has two classes of stock outstanding: 253.9 million publicly traded Class A shares that confer one vote each; and 161.4 million Class B shares that bestow ten votes each, which are exchangeable into one share of Class A stock. As such, the company's co-founders control ~62% of its voting power. Dropbox trades around $17 a share for a market cap of ~$7.1 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

With the proliferation of devices, operating systems, and applications, content can get scattered and harder to access. Combine that reality with the facts that ~30% of full-time employees work remotely and ~37% of the global workforce is mobile, and there is a pressing need for a platform that allows individuals and businesses to work more efficiently. Dropbox's solutions have more than 600 million registered users based in 180 countries, of which 14 million are paying customers. Of that total, ~80% use Dropbox for work and about half are from the U.S.

Source: Company Presentation

The non-paying users have access to 2 gigabytes of storage whereas paying subscribers have access to 3 terabytes (or more) of storage. Subscribers can purchase individual licenses through the company's Plus and Professional plans, or purchase multiple licenses through a Standard, Advanced, or Enterprise team plan. Dropbox has grown subscribers mostly from word of mouth, with more than 90% of its revenue generated from self-serve channels. It converts registered users into paying customers through in-product prompts and notifications, time-limited free trials of paid subscription plans, email campaigns, and lifecycle marketing. Most customers choose annual plans that the company recognizes ratably over the life of the subscription. Once onboarded, customers tend to be loyal, with Dropbox realizing net revenue retention in the mid-90% area.

Source: Company Presentation

What is somewhat surprising - yet speaks to the quality of its offerings - is the fact that the company has grown revenue at 40%, 31%, 20%, and 20% in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 3Q19YTD (respectively) despite the fact that many deep-pocketed competitors offer certain features of Dropbox's platform (e.g. Google Docs) for free. Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) offer cloud storage market products while Google, Microsoft, and Atlassian (TEAM) provide content collaboration solutions. Dropbox's biggest competitor for enterprise level cloud storage business is Box (BOX). Overall, the addressable market for collaborative applications, content management, project and portfolio management is expected to total more than $50 billion in 2019.

In addition to growing revenue, Dropbox has more than doubled its paying subscription base since the end of 2015 (6.5 million to 14 million) and has seen average revenue per paying user (ARPU) increase from $113.54 in 2015 to $121.70 during 3Q19YTD. This improvement was accomplished through the renewal of previously grandfathered Dropbox Business Advanced subscribers in 2018 through early 2019 and via a 2Q19 20% price increase to its Dropbox Plus SKU, which started being phased into existing subscribers upon renewal in July 2019. To date, the price hike has not been met with a meaningful lapse in renewals. The company has also experienced a favorable product mix shift towards its higher-priced subscription plans in 2018 and 2019.

Recent Product Developments

To generate sales growth, the company employs both acquisitions and innovation. In 1Q19, Dropbox purchased e-signature and document workflow platform HelloSign for $230 million, providing it a complementary service with more than 80,000+ customers. HelloSign was integrated into Dropbox's platform in September 2019, allowing users to sign documents in just a few clicks.

The company's product offerings have evolved from strictly collaborating around files to supporting both the Office ecosystem (files) and G Suite (the cloud) with the June 2019 rollout of its "new" Dropbox, which also includes a desktop app.

Source: Company Presentation

Then in September 2019, the company launched Dropbox Spaces, which employs machine intelligence so users can more readily have all their cloud content and traditional files in one place. It also launched Dropbox Transfer into general availability, allowing employees to quickly send large amounts of content to colleagues and/or clients.

Source: Company Presentation

3Q19 Results and Outlook

On November 7th, 2019, the company reported 3Q19 earnings (non-GAAP) of $0.13 a share on revenue of $428.2 million compared to $0.11 per share on $360.3 million in the prior year period, representing 18% and 19% increases, respectively. These results beat Street estimates by $0.02 and $4.7 million, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.7% versus 75.9% in 3Q18.

Source: Company Presentation

Non-GAAP operating margin in 3Q19, which excludes stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, improved to 13.1% from 12.8% in the prior year period. This was notable considering the company moved headquarters within San Francisco and carried two leases - a dynamic that impacted margins by two points. The aforementioned 14.0 million subscribers at the end of 3Q19 represented an increase of 1.7 million (14%) over the same time last year and ~400,000 sequentially - also notable considering the Dropbox Plus 20% price increase. ARPU per user in 3Q19 was $123.15 versus $118.60 in 3Q18, representing a 4% gain.

Source: Company Presentation

Free cash flow generation in 3Q19 was $103 million (24% of revenue) and $132 million (31%) if the spend on the new headquarters is factored out of the algebra.

Enterprise account wins included Coda Construction and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Management guided 4Q19 revenue to $443 million, which amounted to a $7 million increase in the FY19 metric, based on range midpoints. Non-GAAP operating margins in 4Q19 are expected in the 14-15% range while free cash flow is anticipated to be ~$150 million.

The results were noteworthy as it represented a re-acceleration in year-over-year revenue growth (19% vs. 18% in 2Q19), the first such quarter since the company went public. Despite this distinction, the market yawned at the output, with shares drifting slightly lower in the week subsequent to the earnings release. This response was an uptick from the 2Q19 report that featured disappointing ARPU and billings growth, after which the stock sold off 13%, relegating DBX shares to the sub-20's and busted IPO territory (pretty much) ever since.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

As of September 30th, 2019, Dropbox held $1.0 billion of cash and marketable securities and no debt. Since the company will generate ~$380 million in free cash flow (~$450 million without the headquarter relocation) in 2019, it could certainly support a dividend or a share buyback, of which it currently conducts neither.

The Street is mostly supportive of Dropbox's prospects, sporting seven buy and four outperform ratings versus two hold and two underperform ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is just over $30 per share, while their consensus 2020 EPS estimate is $0.58 on revenue of $1.9 billion.

CEO Andrew Houston is certainly bullish on his company, buying 500,000 shares at $19.14 per share on November 11, 2019. This marked the first insider purchase since the company went public.

Verdict

Despite analyst and one insider's optimism, Dropbox is dogged by perceptions that the content collaboration and cloud storage landscape is going to get increasingly competitive with rivals such as Microsoft bundling cloud storage services with its enterprise offerings. As a result, pricing for these service will come down, eroding margins - or so the thinking goes. Also, as it relates to Fortune 500 clients, Dropbox is vastly behind Box.

However, with a 20% price increase for one of Dropbox's offerings being met with very little rise in churn, the reality, so far, is contrary to the market's perception. The company is growing revenue at nearly 20% and should generate at least $600 million in free cash flow in 2020 (assuming no sharp spike to capex). That said, shares of DBX are trading at just under 4x 2020 revenue, not cheap by most classical standards.

However, another exercise may shed some insight into the true value of Dropbox. If the company was to start paying out a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend from its future free cash flows, it would currently yield over six percent and still gain net cash of ~$150 million in 2020. Even if the revenue re-acceleration achieved in 3Q19 proves to be a blip and FY20 revenue only grows by 15% (as Street analysts currently forecast), the dividend would be secure for the foreseeable future - especially with $1.0 billion of cash and marketable securities already on the balance sheet. Dropbox will certainly face rising competition from major cloud vendors, but the pie is large and its customer base loyal.

While an over $9.5 million insider buy is nothing to scoff, it is still swamped by scores of insider sells in 2019. The stock is also selling around 40 times earnings (cheaper obviously taking into account cash on the balance sheet). The company does seem to be gaining some traction after recent product introductions and seems to merit a 'watch item' position for those wanting a bit more exposure to the technology sector.

In my personal accounts I have established a small stake in Dropbox via a few buy-write option orders recently. I offer up this granular analysis for others considering doing the same.

I'm living so far beyond my income that we may almost be said to be living apart."― Saki, The Unbearable Bassington

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

December Sale! Just send us a message with the title '33% Off' and we will send you a special promo link to activate a risk-free two week trial AND one third off your first year of membership into The Insiders Forum. Peruse our market beating model portfolio, access our investment archives and join us on Live Chat every trading day. What do you have to lose? As of 12/13/2019, our model portfolio has outperformed (57.41% to 35.49%) the Russell 2000 substantially since launch. But don't hesitate too long. This offer expires at the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have small position in DBX via some buy-write option orders.