Spectrum Brands: Q4 Report Suggests More Upside Ahead

A trade deal should help earnings in 2020, and this still is a company that's several quarters away from getting back to normal. Should execution hold up, SPB should rally.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

It was patently obvious that last month's fiscal fourth quarter release from Spectrum Brands (SPB) was important. 2018 was a hectic year for Spectrum, which sold two separate businesses to Energizer Holdings (ENR) and dispatched its CEO amid disappointing execution. The narrative from Spectrum Brands management since has been that 2019 was a "reset year" which would set the stage for a return to bottom-line growth in 2020.

Initial guidance for FY20 was a critical first step in inspiring investor confidence toward that goal. The market's reaction to the Q4 report - SPB gained 18% - seems to confirm Spectrum passed its test, even if guidance actually looks somewhat underwhelming at first glance.

Looking closer, that reaction seems about right - and there's actually a nice case for more upside ahead. There's little growth priced in here at the moment, and SPB shares are cheaper than EPS figures suggest. Spectrum can't afford another lapse in execution, given a still-leveraged balance sheet, but if management is on point there's a strong case that the post-Q4 gains are just the beginning.

An Inflection Point?

The bullish interpretation of the Q4 release is that Spectrum Brands' business has bottomed. That should mean the same is true for its stock, which still is down 50% from early 2017 highs and touched a six-year low in late 2018.

Q4 numbers modestly beat Street estimates, but expectations aside this looks like a good quarter. It's certainly the best of the year: revenue grew 3.2% on an organic basis, an acceleration from a 0.8% increase in the first three quarters. Adjusted EBITDA rose 5.2% after a 2% decline through the first nine months, despite headwinds from tariffs and input costs.

On its face, 2020 guidance doesn't look enormously impressive. Spectrum expects revenue to increase low single digits before a modest currency impact. Adjusted EBITDA of $570-$590 million represents just 0.5-4.0% growth year-over-year; the midpoint still sits ~9% below fiscal 2017 levels of $638.5 million, per figures from the 10-K that exclude the effect of asset sales.

In fact, that guidance might have been somewhat disappointing relative to Street numbers: both FY20 and FY21 consensus EPS estimates have come down since the report. But in context, the news looks better than first glance suggests and underpins a nice case for SPB heading into 2020.

The Case for SPB

As far as profit guidance goes, ~stable margins and modest growth actually are good news. On the Q4 conference call, COO Randy Lewis cited incremental tariff headwinds of $80-$85 million in fiscal 2020. Cost-cutting under a Global Productivity Improvement Plan will help to some extent, but with run-rate savings estimated at "over $35 million" in FY20, there's still a net impact in the range of $45 million. That's a headwind in the range of 8 points to EBITDA growth which Spectrum is managing to overcome, even with a few points more from incremental spend on marketing per CEO David Maura.

Yet there's good news on both fronts. The "phase one" trade agreement should mitigate some of the tariff impacts for Spectrum. Meanwhile, cost savings are guided to clear $100 million annually within 18-24 months, another $60 million-plus beyond 2020. Spectrum plans to reinvest the "vast majority" of those savings, as Maura put it in his prepared remarks, but those efforts can benefit sales in FY21 and beyond while tariff reductions can help profit expectations beginning this year.

Those specific factors aside, Spectrum simply isn't running on all cylinders yet. The Global Pet Care segment had a seemingly strong year, with organic revenue up 7.7%, including a 9.2% print in the fourth quarter. But Adjusted EBITDA still was flat to FY17 levels, and organic revenue declined over 6% in each of the two previous fiscal years. As Maura put it on the Q4 call, the business was "mismanaged for a number of years," and strength in categories like pet chews suggests there are still more share gains and growth ahead.

In Home & Personal Care, distribution losses in hair care last year need to be reversed, and margins are being pressured by marketing and R&D spend. Hardware & Home Improvement, which drove 43% of segment-level Adjusted EBITDA in FY19, actually had a modestly disappointing fiscal 2019 but should benefit from Internet-connected locks (hardware drives 70% of that segment's revenue). Home & Garden had a soft Q4, due in part to weather, which sets up easier comparisons for fiscal 2020.

This isn't necessarily a pure turnaround story; performance across the board hasn't been that weak in recent years. But there is room for improvement, and pressure on the FY20 outlook from spending to correct some of the issues that have arisen of late. Maura said on the Q4 call that the company could have guided to $600 million-plus in EBITDA "if all we wanted to do is impress the Street". But the company sees worthwhile investments to make backing its products, and it's instead focusing on the long term. Yet SPB stock is priced as if the growth implied by the 2020 outlook is all the company will be able to muster.

The Balance Sheet, Risks, and Valuation

The activity in 2018 - which included a merger with majority shareholder HRG Group as well - seems like it's starting to pay off. Execution looks better since Maura added the CEO title to his chairman duties. And the asset sales significantly improved the company's balance sheet:

source: Spectrum Brands Q4 earnings presentation

Spectrum has cut its net leverage to a much more reasonable 3.1x EBITDA, below a year-end target of 3.5x. Spectrum is using some of that breathing room to ramp up shareholder returns, with an accelerated share repurchase of $125 million (that appears to have been completed) and another $125 million in open market buybacks. That spend, combined with a dividend that still yields 2.7%, should move net leverage up roughly half a turn, per conference call commentary, but also reduce the share count by as much as 8% and leave net leverage still comfortably below 4x.

Even in the context of that leverage, valuation seems reasonable. Based on FY20 guidance, SPB trades at 8.2x EV/EBITDA and 12.2x free cash flow (using the company's adjusted number). Both figures do exclude share-based compensation estimated at $55-$60 million, and net operating loss carryforwards will minimize U.S. cash taxes, so those multiples are somewhat deflated. Still, Spectrum clearly is cheap enough to rise if its promised growth arrives. If tariff reductions get FY20 EBITDA over $600 million, as seems possible, EV/EBITDA dips below 8x and P/FCF could near 10x.

Neither multiple incorporates much, if any, growth - yet Spectrum certainly believes that growth is on the way, a key reason why Maura called the stock "materially undervalued" on the Q4 call. And so if Spectrum can deliver on its outlook, the stock is likely to rise. Reinvested cost savings can drive revenue growth in FY21 and beyond. Margins can get some relief from tariffs. Leverage can do the rest. SPB has received a 10x+ EV/EBITDA multiple in the past; smaller competitor Central Garden & Pet (CENT) (CENTA), which I'm long, did the same before recent disappointing results. 10x $600M+ in FY21 EBITDA, less $2.1 billion in net debt (based on year-end net leverage guidance) gets the equity value over $4 billion. Buybacks probably get the year-end share count to 45 million, which suggests a 12-month price target above $90 and total returns in the neighborhood of 50%.

To be sure, that's a bull case, not a base case. And there are risks here. Outside of builders' hardware, Spectrum doesn't appear to have leading share in any major markets. 26% of revenue comes from overseas (nearly two-thirds of that from EMEA), where economic growth is slower. Low-single-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2020 does seem a bit light against a reasonably easy comparison this year; indeed, it's possible that what looks like improved operations simply are a result of the company making fewer mistakes, rather than driving consistent underlying growth. Leverage on the balance sheet amplifies all of those risks.

But, again, those risks are priced into at least some extent. And there's still an argument that Spectrum Brands simply is in a better position, fundamentally and qualitatively, than it might appear at the moment. There are positives across all four business units, as Oppenheimer detailed in an upgrade this week. Spectrum has levers to pull beyond fiscal 2020: it can focus on deleveraging, ramp shareholder returns, or focus on margins overgrowth (or the converse). The news is better than seemingly modest FY20 guidance suggests. The initial response to the Q4 release suggests that investors understood that - but if this year plays out to plan, I believe more investors will come to that same conclusion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CENTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.