Summary

Sensata has done what it can with organic content growth, but worsening conditions in autos, trucks, off-road vehicles, and industrial markets have been too much to overcome.

Margins have held up pretty well, and Sensata has significant content growth opportunities in the coming years, including potential for hundreds of dollars in EVs.

Sensata's return potential is still pretty pedestrian now, but a pullback into the $40s would be an opportunity to add shares.