China's Economic Improvement Will Boost Gold Demand

With gold prices having been stuck in neutral since October, many are wondering what it will take to revive interest in the precious metal. The return of a "risk-on" posture among investors and the diminishment of fear haven't helped gold's near-term prospects. Yet there are some potential upside catalysts for the metal, including the latest signs that China's economy is rebounding. As I'll argue here, increased commodities demand from China - along with an emerging markets turnaround - should be sufficient to boost gold demand in the months ahead.

Economists were surprised by the improvement visible in China's latest economic statistics. Industrial production and retail sales for China showed improvement in November, with further gains expected now that Sino-U.S. trade relations are on the mend. Both areas of China's economy grew more than expected last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The improvement on the Chinese economic front is partly responsible for revived optimism in several key industrial commodities, including copper and oil. Copper prices are regarded by many analysts as a gauge of the overall strength in the global economy. Due to the metal's prominence as an industrial metal, when copper prices are rising it's assumed that demand from China is on the rise, at least to some extent.

By recent accounts, copper demand is rebounding as China's economic prospects for 2020 improve. Shown below is a graph of the copper price which illustrates the turnaround gradually taking place. Copper has already recovered more than half the losses it has suffered since peaking in April.

Source: BigCharts

Copper's latest move to a multi-month peak is said to be supply-related, as supplies of the metal are tight due to production problems. Moreover, increased demand from China's manufacturing sector is definitely expected by industry analysts in 2020, as Reuters recently pointed out. The Reuters report also noted that the Chinese government's fiscal and monetary stimulus policies are beginning to have discernible effects throughout China's economy.

The link between copper and gold is indirect but cannot be underestimated. While the lag between price trends in both metals can sometimes be substantial, a sustained increase in copper prices nearly always has been followed (or accompanied) by higher prices in China's equity market. The following graph shows the close correlation between the copper price and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which I often use as a rough representation of China's stock market.

Source: BigCharts

Improvements in China's equity market and economic position bode well for the gold outlook due to the well-known love of gold among the Chinese people. China is one of the world's top gold consumers, and many Chinese investors like to store a portion of their wealth in gold. Rising copper prices imply an improved industrial outlook for China, and what bodes well for copper eventually tends to benefit gold. With a growing number of economists forecasting a bullish industrial outlook for China in 2020, gold investors have an important reason for remaining bullish on the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook.

Another factor which bodes well for gold's intermediate-term forecast is the strength being shown in the emerging markets in recent months. With the threat of an all-out trade war having significantly diminished, investors are looking to buy the beaten-down equities of several developing nations. What's more, fund managers are increasingly becoming bullish on emerging markets in the wake of recent trade tariff suspensions.

According to Axios, fund managers say they expect international markets to deliver gains in line with U.S. asset prices next year. The U.S. stock market clearly outperformed the equity markets of other emerging countries, as the following graph illustrates. But if the promising rebound in the emerging markets continues from here, investors can expect to see the gap between the U.S. and the rest of the world (below) narrowing in 2020.

Source: Axios

Emerging markets such as India and Russia also have a significant impact on gold demand. When the economic prospects of these and other leading emerging market nations are in the ascent, gold tends to benefit due to a combination of increased jewelry and investment demand among investors in these historically gold-loving countries. The relationship between a rising gold price and bullish emerging market stocks can be seen in the following chart, which compares the gold price with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to gold's technical outlook, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - my preferred tracking vehicle for gold - is close to confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom. All that's required to confirm a bottom is for IAU to close above $14.12 (the closing level from Dec. 3 and the initial close above the 15-day MA).

Source: BigCharts

As I've stated previously, however, a move above the $14.50 level in the IAU is really needed to prove that the bulls have taken decisive control. This would also establish the ETF's first higher high since August. For now, I continue to recommend a cash position until the market has confirmed the bulls are completely in charge of the immediate trend.

In summary, investors should be optimistic about the gold outlook for 2020. Although the "fear factor" as it related to the U.S.-China trade war has diminished, demand for the metal is likely to increase based on improvements in gold-consuming nations like China and various emerging markets. While an immediate-term buy signal hasn't yet been confirmed, investors are still justified in maintaining longer-term holdings of the metal.

On a strategic note, I plan on purchasing a conservative position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on the next intraday move above 28.00. As of this writing, GDX is very close to confirming a technical breakout signal per the rules of my trading discipline as discussed in previous reports. A move above the 28.00 level would strongly suggest that the bulls are making a serious "run on the stops" on the part of the bears, who in turn would likely be forced into short-covering based on the tendency for round numbers to serve as a stop-loss magnet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.