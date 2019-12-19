Take-Two: Resilience And Optionality At A Reasonable Price

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the more compelling ways available to shareholders interested in gaining exposure to the secular growth in the video game industry. The company is best in class, with a franchise portfolio covering timeless and highly sticky titles (for example, Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K). The stock may not seem optically cheap, but at a 24-25x multiple on non-GAAP earnings, I would argue that the market may not be fully pricing in TTWO's ability to leverage its IP to capitalize on long-tailed opportunities in the gaming space. Taking a long-term view, I like TTWO at these levels, and see meaningful upside ahead.

Leveraging a Best in Class IP Portfolio

The key to the Take-Two investment case lies, I believe, in its top-notch IP portfolio (via its wholly-owned labels, Rockstar and 2K Games), from which it derives most of its recurring revenue. Of the $921 million net revenue generated in 2Q20 (covering $858 million in GAAP net revenue and $93 million in 2Q20 deferred revenue), NBA 2K (38%) and Borderlands (32%) were the key contributors along with Grand Theft Auto (16%).

Source: Company Filings; data as at 2Q20; non-GAAP net revenue includes $858 million in GAAP net revenue and $93 million in 2Q20 deferred revenue

Take-Two's release schedule is largely hit-driven, covering fewer titles per year than its peers, though its titles are bigger in scale. FQ3 is generally the most active quarter, with upcoming releases including WWE 2K20 (Oct '19), Outer Worlds, and Red Dead Redemption, building on the NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3 releases in FQ2.

2Q20 3Q20 Titles Borderlands 3, The Humankind Odyssey, NBA 2K20, Diamond Casino - GTA Online The Humankind Odyssey, WWE 2K20, Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2, Sid Meyer Civilization VI, Kerbal Space Program Expansion

Source: Company News Releases, Company Filings

Take-two's Rockstar label features some of the most well-known action-adventure series in video gaming over the last two decades. The release schedule is relatively infrequent, with new titles featuring long development timelines. The infographic below illustrates the full release timeline of the GTA franchise - note that the time elapsed between GTA IV and GTA V reached 4-5 years, and since GTA V, Rockstar has yet to produce another major GTA title.

Source: GTA Wiki

Key Rockstar franchises include:

1) Grand Theft Auto: An action-adventure-themed video game which ranks among the best-selling franchises in history. The latest title, Grand Theft Auto V (released in late-2013), has sold over 110 million.

2) Red Dead Redemption: An action-adventure-themed Western. The latest title, Red Dead Redemption 2, was released in October 2018, and has sold over 26 million copies.

3) Max Payne: A shooter-themed game with three releases to date (the latest being Max Payne 3 in 2012). The Max Payne series has sold 11.5 million copies to date.

Rockstar's key differentiator is its quality - games feature long development time frames, with significant resources dedicated to ongoing projects in creative and development roles. Rockstar has a long, consistent track record of critical acclaim - GTA and Red Dead Redemption titles have consistently set the benchmark for the gaming industry, consistently scoring well into the 90s.

Source: Metacritic

Take-two's other major label, 2K Games, has a broader focus, covering genres such as sports, shooters, and strategy. However, the quality focus is consistent, as 2K's franchises also have relatively long periods in between releases (excluding the annual sports titles). The breadth of the 2K portfolio does, however, allow it to produce a hit every year. Key 2K titles include:

1) NBA 2K: Basketball series developed with non-exclusive licenses from the NBA and NBA Players' Association. According to NPD, the latest release, NBA 2K20, is the top-selling game year-to-date.

2) WWE 2K: Professional wrestling game developed with licenses from the WWE. The series has sold ~70 million units to-date.

3) Borderlands: First-person shooter. The Borderlands series has sold over 50mn units to-date. According to NPD, the latest release, Borderlands 3, is the third best selling video game to-date.

Key Franchises to Drive Sustainable Bookings Growth

Take-Two's FY20 is shaping up to be particularly strong on the back of Red Dead Redemption 2, though this year's strength is likely to continue on the back of its annual franchises (NBA 2K, WWE 2K, etc.), and recurrent consumer spend from its flagship titles (GTA Online etc.).

I think there is a case, however, for above-trend bookings growth here - TTWO President Karl Slatoff stated on the 3Q19 earnings call that investors would "see a higher release cadence from our titles because that's a stated objective of ours." Furthermore, Take-Two has hired ~3.8k development studio employees according to its latest 10-K to support its efforts.

There is plenty of room for growth in this regard - the current release schedule entails ~3-4 major releases/yr (mainly annual sports titles such as NBA 2K and WWE 2K). A move up to ~4-6 releases/yr is not that big of a step up, in my view, especially if Private Division projects successfully ramp. Using FY20 as a guide, the company could well exceed this target, with two releases from Private Division, Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC), and Civilization VI, in addition to the sports titles.

Thus, building on the additional resources dedicated (~10% growth) to an accelerated release schedule, I believe Take-Two is transitioning toward a smoother, less hit-driven revenue profile which should support bookings growth in the next few years. Continued high-quality game releases, along with additional revenue drivers such as downloadable content and in-game purchases should serve as the key drivers in attaining a high single digits bookings growth, though mobile contribution could also provide additional upside.

Long-Term Optionality

Mobile remains an untapped opportunity for Take-Two. According to Newzoo, the fast-growing mobile segment now represents the bulk of traditional gaming revenues at $70.3 billion (+25.5% YoY), more than double that of PC sales, which only reached $32.9 billion (+1.6% YoY).

Source: Newzoo

The transition to mobile should be very much in Take-Two's ballpark considering its IP portfolio, yet, mobile (mainly through Social Point) contributes a comparatively small portion of TakeTwo's revenue base. Social Point, a game developer acquired for $250 million in 2016, presents interesting long-term optionality on increased platform diversification. Social Point is focused on the free-to-play genre, and has thus far, been a reliable source of growth. Its leading games include Dragon City and Monster Legends, both of which were launched in 2013.

The long-term opportunity to leverage the IP portfolio into mobile versions should not be ignored, however. At the moment, the approach seems to be to offer the mobile versions free to play, with additional in-game purchases available. Clearly, the mobile strategy is still taking shape, but if the NBA 2K mobile release is anything to go by, there will likely be more to come.

Source: iOS App Store

While Take-Two can still lean on its core business (developing best in class titles and monetizing with in-game purchases), the IP portfolio, which extends to a host of other franchises, remains largely untapped. For instance, BioShock and Max Payne have not seen sequels in years - BioShock's latest release was in 2014 while Max Payne's was in 2012. Though the likelihood of more sequels for these titles is speculative at this point, it is abundantly clear that TTWO possesses a largely under-monetized portfolio of franchises, which in addition to mobile, offers investors compelling long-term optionality.

Long-Term Valuation Approach Supports Bull Case

In value stocks with optionality, I favor a scenario approach to account for the broad range of outcomes. My valuation leans on an earnings multiple approach based on historical trends, which in recent years, has ranged between 18-30x.

Data by YCharts

In my bear case scenario, I opt to apply a lower bound multiple of 18x to a projected FY23 earnings per share of ~$7.30, which lands at a $132 target. To account for the upside potential from multiple expansion toward the upper band and the additional optionality, the higher bound multiple of ~30x is applied on a similar diluted EPS number, which gets me to a fair value of $220. The FY23 EPS projections are primarily based on operating margin expansion to ~25%, supported by a CAGR of 5% from current levels.

The TTWO investment case makes a lot of sense to me. The quality is clear, with the proven track record of launching hits, along with the continued success in adapting to industry changes and sustaining engagement over the last few decades. The existing portfolio is built on the back of these efforts, and key titles such as NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption continue to demonstrate strong, time-tested franchise value. The best in class IP affords TTWO ample opportunity to navigate industry shifts and capitalize on upcoming monetization trends such as the shift to mobile. TTWO has plenty of room to grow into its valuation, and even at ~24-25x earnings, I see upside ahead for the stock.

It is also worth noting that Take-Two is exposed to a number of key risks, both from a macro perspective (changes in consumer spending, currency fluctuations) and company-specific (changes in user preferences). I see the latter as most material given the rapid pace of evolution in the sector, which would have an out-sized impact on Take-Two since its business model is dependent on its ability to launch new, "hit" games. That said, the company has proved its resilience over the course of two decades and holds optionality in the form of untapped mobile penetration, which, I believe, outweighs the potential risks. Thus, I see a long growth runway ahead for the stock and am a buyer at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.