Processa Pharmaceuticals Begins U.S. IPO Effort

The firm is still in Phase 2 trials and likely won't publish additional data until 2020 or 2021.

The firm is advancing a treatment candidate for necrobiosis lipoidica, a skin condition experienced by diabetic patients.

Processa Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $16 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:PCSA) has filed to raise $16 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is primarily developing a treatment for necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic arterial disease of the limbs.

PCSA is in mid-Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate and we likely will not have further trial status data until 2020 or 2021.

Company & Technology

Hanover, Maryland-based Processa was founded to develop an analog of an active metabolite of an existing approved drug in order to treat necrobiosis lipoidica.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Young, Pharm.D, Ph.D, who has been with the firm since October 2017 and was previously founder and CEO of Promet Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of necrobiosis lipoidica:

Source: USA Health Medical Education Videos

The firm's lead candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet it is testing for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica [NL].NL is a chronic condition that affects the skin and tissue under it in the lower extremities and presents more frequently in women.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company website

Principal stockholders include the Young-Plaisance Revoc. Trust (related to Chairman and CEO David Young), CorLyst, and CoNCERT Pharmaceuticals.CEO Young directly or through his trust owns approximately 32.7% of the company's stock pre-IPO.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the market for necrobiosis lipoidica was dominated by North America due to its higher spending on diabetes conditions. North America accounts for about 50% of the worlds diabetes spending.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a high compound annual growth rate as a result of the increase in the aging population, increasing frequency of diabetes and a rise in awareness and availability of treatment options.

The rare condition occurs in 74,000 to 185,000 people in the U.S. and between 200,000 to 500,000 people outside the U.S.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Mylan (MYL)

Novartis (NVS)

Teva Pharamceutical Industries (TEVA)

Lupin (OTC:LUPNY)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (OTCPK:SMPQY)

Spear Pharmaceuticals

AMOCOL International

Management says its early efficacy data showed two patients 'with more severe ulcerated NL...had the ulcers fully closed after two and nine months after starting the trial.’The firm says there are currently no FDA-approved treatments for people with NL.

Financial Status

Processa’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant expenses associated with its development activities.

Below are the company’s financial results for the first nine month of 2019:

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $504,302 in cash and $2.15 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Processa intends to raise $16 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since it is typical for successful life science IPOs to have some investor support, I would expect to see this element in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the development PCS-499 and to conduct clinical trials for PCS-499 in additional indications; to continue the development of HT-100 and/or other product candidates; the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

There are no listed bookrunners for the IPO.

Commentary

Processa is seeking U.S. public investment to advance its lead candidate for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, PSC-499.

PCS-499 is currently in Phase 2 trials and expects to continue these trials until at least well into 2021.

Advanced trials are generally more costly, so the IPO proceeds will likely last to 2021 at the longest.

Additionally, management will begin development of its HT-100 candidate, an anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory drug with the potential for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The market opportunity for the firm’s lead drug program in the U.S. is moderate but likely to grow in the years ahead as diabetes incidence increases among an aging population.

For the company’s HT-100 compound, it has licensed the drug from Akashi Therapeutics and the drug has been granted orphan designation for the treatment of DMD in the U.S. and the EU.

Processa is still in early stages of trials or development so in my opinion would be considered a high risk investment from an IPO standpoint.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

