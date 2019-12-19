Italy: The Sick Man Of Europe

Italy has been the birth place of many important periods of Western Civilization, such as the Roman Empire, the Renaissance and countless beautiful products ranging from vehicles like Ferrari to Fiats and food items like Nutella or Prosciutto. Italy has even produced many famous economists, with some of the most notable being Mario Draghi, former ECB Governor, and Piero Sraffa. However, none of this changes the macroeconomic fact of Italy being the new sick man of Europe with a worrisome political outlook endangering an already high debt load, a lost generation of youth, and anemic growth. Italy is a relatively safe country to invest in, with very little upside in terms of returns and many factors pushing it to actually have increased risk. It is not a strong macroeconomic investment in its current state. This is the case even with some potential bright data points like lowering the total unemployment rate and raising GDP per capita that is higher than in the recent past.

We begin our analysis with looking at Italian GDP with a forecast 4 years into the future. It is expected to grow faster next year than it has this year, but is expected to remain around ~0.6% per annum. This is an anemic pace of growth, and highlights some of the difficulty that Italy has faced in the past. The political issues and stalemates in Italy have prevented any measure of true stimulus or support for growth that would allow Italy to grow at a more respectable pace for a developed G7 economy. It can be expected this growth is extremely unequal in where it is felt in the Italian regions and would increase the hardship for many Italian companies.

(Source: IMF, Chart Creation by Author in RStudio)

However, this anemic growth is contrasted with a raising GDP per capita that can be seen in the graph below. This could be explained by either large migration movements reducing the total population of Italians in the country, or by higher value of GDP per citizen. Both of these options are highly likely in Italy's case as they have the economic agglomeration of the Industrial Triangle found in the North-West part of the country surrounding Milan-Turin-Genoa. Italy is known for its strong trade surplus, and its high quality products in a variety of manufactured goods, so it is not hard to believe that there is a growing level of value added that increases the average wealth throughout the near future even with weak growth. It is also known however that Italy is experiencing something of a brain drain with many young Italians leaving Italy to go to other countries within the European Union to pursue work. More on this later.

(Source: IMF, Chart Creation by Author in RStudio)

Stepping back, we now turn to something that the Government has explicit control over. Its debt load as seen below. Italy is already one of the most indebted countries by a variety of measures like net government debt, but especially by gross government debt. This high debt load is expected to further increase into the future and is part of the ongoing political tension between the European Commission and the Italian government for fear of breaching European rules on government budgets and debts. This rising debt burden will only continue to grow as a burden upon Italy as it expands, and most likely enjoys some breathing due to being within the Eurozone. As was seen in the last crisis, there is the possibility that Italian debt spreads will rise against other European debt if there is decreasing investor sentiment making it more difficult to borrow in international capital markets.

(Source: IMF, Chart Creation by Author in RStudio)

Another contrast to the relatively negative image of the macroeconomic situation Italy finds itself in currently is its falling unemployment rate. It is forecasted to fall to ~10% by 2024, which while high by other developed economy standards, especially while you have some countries enjoying 3-4% unemployment rates, this is positive for Italy. This rate demonstrates that the Italy economy is forecasted to add some jobs to its economy within decreasing intensity until 2024 from its position now of ~10.5% and from its recent value of ~12%.

(Source: IMF, Chart Creation by Author in RStudio)

This improving picture of unemployment is misleading in the fact that it does not accurately depict the situation for the future of Italy. Its youth. Italy has one of the highest youth unemployment rates among OECD members, and it is forecasted to only grow from an already high position of ~15.5% to ~17.5%. This explains the brain drain that Italy is experiencing as the economy is unable to provide employment for its youth, and will certainly be a drag on Italian growth in the future possibly pushing it even further down from its current spot. This truly is a lost generation of workers and represents a risk for the Italian economy.

(Source: OECD, Chart Creation by Author in RStudio)

Italy has a diverse and highly industrialized economy. It is a country with a high quality of life, and a reputation for luxury or high quality goods. All of these benefits do not spill over into its macroeconomic situation with rising debt from an already impressive base, a lost generation of Italian youth forced to leave Italian shores for jobs and continued weak economic growth. All of this speaks most likely to the Italian political situation and its inability to deal with the structural challenges facing Italy. Italy will continue to be a country that can be enjoyed but will most likely continue to be a country with little investment upside.

