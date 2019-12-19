New ETF Allows One-Stop Housing Exposure

Demographics point to this being one you want exposure to. I will review how this ETF allows for exposure to the four important parts of housing.

Housing comprises 15-18% of the US GNP, making it one, if not largest, consumer parts of the economy.

Unlike other ETFs in this sector, their ETF is designed to give investors exposure to four important segments of this real estate sector.

Introduction

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC (website) specializes in covering all segments of the real estate market. The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is their first ETF to give investors a means of investing in one of the areas they cover. Unlike other ETFs that give investors exposure to one or maybe two areas in the housing/home building sector, HOMZ was designed to cover the four most important components. While REITs are a critical part of the ETF, it holds non-REITS too.

Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index

Before you invest in any Index-based Fund, you need to understand the index that vehicle uses. HOMZ is based off The Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index, which is a rules-based index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US Housing Industry. The index is designed to track total annual spending on housing and housing-related services across the United States. The Index is divided into four US Housing Industry Business Segments, weighted based on their relative contribution to GDP: 1) Home Ownership and Rental Operators; 2) Home Building and Construction; 3) Home Improvement and Furnishings; 4) Home Financing, Technology & Services. By design, the Index is expected to track the companies with the potential to benefit from rising rents, appreciating home values, and a persistent housing shortage.

Hoya Capital ran backtesting back to 2002 during the index construction process to gain insights into the performance of the industry groups through various market cycles and to optimize the weighting scheme.

Source: Housing Index site

Hoya Capital lists several reason they believe investors should want exposure to this segment.

US Housing is one of the world's largest asset classes and represents 33% of American household budgets.

Since 2008, home construction has lagged the growth in household formations demographics favor more need to housing. Demand is not for the homes that my generation are selling when downsizing or moving into retirement homes.

As American homes age, now the oldest on record, the need for repairs, remodeling and upgrades (older people are trying to stay in their homes to a later age now), expenditures in this area should continue to grow.

Due to the housing shortage, rents are outpacing inflation. This will encourage more renters to consider being their own landlord!

While the ETF based on this fund hasn't yet reached its first birthday, Hoya Capital ran the index concept back to 2002.

Let's take a look at the ETF

This is how Hoya Capital describes HOMZ

Source: HOMZ info

The ETF mirrors that segment allocations you see above. As already mentioned, housing is a major part of the economy but if your only investment exposure is through S&P index based funds, your real estate exposure is minimal.

Source: HOMZ investment case

Even if you include companies outside REITS that supply housing needs, the exposure is still very small. HOMZ is designed to give you one-stop ownership to housing in the following areas: home construction, repair and remodeling, residential and rental properties, resorts, self-storage, home financing including mortgages and sellers/supporters of real estate owners. The above diagram gives you an idea of some of the companies included. Below is the Top 10 but you can view the entire list here: homz.xls

Source: HOMZ Top 10

Source: HOMZ semi-annual-report

I know most investors want to know the market cap of the ETF's holdings.

Source: ETFdb

I looked at the complete list to give you current allocations and example companies in each area. Within any area, companies have the same weight.

Source: HOMZ holdings, compiled by Author

This is how HOMZ has done since its launch last March.

Source: Supplied by Hoya Capital

Conclusion

Reuters recently reported single family permits up 2.4% with multi-family permits up 4.9%, sending new permits to a 12 1/2 year high. Mortgage rates are still 1.2% below year ago levels at 3.73%, making home purchases still affordable. Continued low unemployment bodes well for companies included in this ETF.

Having increased REITs exposure is in my current rebalancing strategy so while HOMZ goes beyond that in order to include all the segments it covers, I prefer that approach versus trying to pick individual REITs; which I have done. I also had been looking at some of the non-REITs HOMZ owns before discovering this ETF so, to me, that is also a plus. Its diversity should help it as the US population all ages. Mine and my parent's generations would be users of self-storage and high-end apartments as we downsize or home stores if we choose to upgrade or refresh their existing home. Being the richest generation (and no need to leave everything to the kids), resorts and luxury hotels should do well, even if the economy slows. The next generations are moving into their prime home ownership years which will require the construction of newer, energy-efficient, wired homes, and not the McMansions which dominated the last housing boom.

My plan is to buy HOMZ after SeekingAlpha publishes this article and readers have a chance first to buy their shares. I give HOMZ a buy rating, especially if you can purchase near its recent support level of $28.

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it 'liked' and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.