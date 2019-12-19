The 11.0% Distribution Yield Of Genesis Energy Is Safer Than You Think

While such a high yield usually signals the risk of an imminent distribution cut, the yield of Genesis Energy is safer than most investors think.

Genesis Energy (GEL) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. During this period, the stock has plunged 54% whereas S&P has rallied 53%. Consequently, while S&P is at an all-time high, Genesis Energy is hovering around its 9-year lows and is offering an 11.0% distribution yield. While such an abnormal yield usually signals the risk of an imminent distribution cut, the yield of Genesis Energy is safer than most investors think.

The reasons behind the high yield

The high yield of Genesis Energy has resulted from the slump of its stock price, which in turn has been caused by the poor business performance of the company. Genesis Energy has invested hefty amounts on growth projects for years but the returns of these projects have been poor. As a result, the MLP has accumulated a huge amount of debt. It has also diluted its unitholders to a great extent, as it has grown its unit count by 46% in the last six years.

Not only does the dilution of the unitholders is a headwind for the distributable cash flow per unit, but it also renders the distribution of the MLP much more burdensome from a financial point of view. To provide a perspective, the distribution per unit has increased only 6% in the last six years but the total amount distributed to the unitholders has jumped 53% over the same period. Due to the increased financial burden of the distribution on Genesis Energy, the market fears that the MLP will cut its distribution in the near future.

Genesis Energy boasts that its management and its insiders own 11% of the company and hence their interest is fully aligned with the interest of the unitholders. While this claim has some merits, it does not guarantee the safety of the distribution. Managements are sometimes greedy and resort to extreme leverage in order to fund many growth projects and generous distributions at the same time. The shareholders of Kinder Morgan (KMI) have learnt this lesson well, as Kinder Morgan followed this aggressive strategy and ended up cutting its dividend by 75% in 2016.

Debt

As mentioned above, Genesis Energy has invested heavily in growth projects for several years. As a result, it has accumulated an excessive debt load. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $3.9 billion, which exceeds the current market cap of the stock by 59%. Moreover, interest expense consumes 70% of the operating income while leverage (net debt to EBITDA) stands at 4.9. This means that Genesis Energy is highly leveraged and thus exposed to any unforeseen headwind. It also helps explain why the MLP cut its distribution by 31% two years ago.

While a distribution cut is a nightmare for most income-oriented investors, it usually signals a turning point. Kinder Morgan bottomed on the exact day of the announcement of its dividend cut and now has a strong dividend coverage ratio while it has advanced nearly 50% off its bottom. Genesis Energy is a similar case. Thanks to its distribution cut in 2017, it now has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.22, which provides a meaningful margin of safety for the distribution. In addition, the MLP can use its excess cash flows to reduce its leverage, from 4.9 to a more viable level around 4.0, which is the long-term target of management.

It is also remarkable that Genesis Energy does not have any debt maturities until August-2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is thus safe to conclude that the distribution will remain safe for at least the next two years. Moreover, if management uses the excess cash flow prudently, it will reduce the debt load to a safer level, which will render the distribution safer when debt maturities begin to show up.

Business performance

In each of the first three quarters of this year, Genesis Energy was negatively affected by non-recurring events. In the third quarter, the company incurred business disruption in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Barry. As a result, its distributable cash flow slumped 27%, from $112.7 million to $82.5 million. Nevertheless, Genesis Energy maintained a healthy distribution coverage ratio of 1.22 and its management reiterated its commitment to maintain the current quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit for the foreseeable future. Management also expects to improve the distribution coverage ratio to 1.40-1.60 in the upcoming quarters.

Growth prospects

Genesis Energy generates 46% of its operating income from its offshore pipeline transportation network. As a result, the growth prospects of the MLP are strongly tied to the outlook of deep-water oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

The output in this area has grown at an 8% average annual rate since 2013 and it is expected to grow by an additional 261,000 barrels per day next year. Production growth has been driven primarily by improved drilling efficiency and the ability of producers to leverage the existing infrastructure. As oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to continue growing in the upcoming years, Genesis Energy will enjoy higher fees and thus it will be able to improve its distribution coverage and its leverage.

Final thoughts

Genesis Energy has used excessive leverage to fund its growth initiatives and its generous distribution. As a result, its stock price has been under pressure, thus resulting in an abnormally high distribution yield. However, since its distribution cut in 2017, the MLP has maintained a healthy distribution coverage ratio. If its management utilizes the excess cash flows to reduce the outstanding debt, it will render the distribution even safer. Overall, the 11.0% distribution yield of Genesis Energy can be considered safe for the next two years thanks to the absence of debt maturities and will remain safe if management reduces the financial leverage of the MLP. On the other hand, in the event of a major downturn, such as a recession, Genesis Energy will probably cut its distribution due to its high leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.