Crescent Point: Too Cheap

Crescent Point Energy: Too Cheap

(all $ in CAD)

Crescent Point (NYSE:CPG) is a Canadian oil focused production company, with assets in Saskatchewan, Alberta and North Dakota. After a fight with activists, engineering-focused junior management was promoted to replace the C suite in September 2018, with a mandate to sell assets, cut expenses, and return capital. They have done just that: in 2019, they sold $1.45 billion of assets, paid down $1.7 billion in debt, and repurchased $100 million of stock. Despite these shareholder-friendly actions and a strong, sustainable business, they trade for a discount to peers. This discount should narrow, and the stock is too cheap at $5.15.

New Management: Follow-Through on Promises and Accretive Transactions

The new management of Crescent Point has followed through on their promises to shareholders and the board. The company put out a presentation in September 2018 (no longer on their website) promising to sell assets, pay down debt, and reduce costs:

Impressively, in December 2019, management has more than followed through on this plan, despite a difficult year for oil and gas companies, with $1.88 billion spent on debt paydown, dividends, and share repurchases: (additional repurchases have occurred since this November 2019 presentation):

The particulars are impressive too. Management had identified a set of core and non-core assets, and managed to divest non-core assets at accretive multiples, as well as an infrastructure asset that had not even been identified as available for sale. This is from the September 2018 presentation and shows the Uinta asset and "conventional" asset as outside of the "key focus area":

Below is an overview of the asset sales from the November 2019 presentation. It maps favorably with the non "key focus area" assets, with SE Saskatchewan corresponding with "conventional" above:

The above maps favorably with the assets targeted for sale. In particular, the 4.7x cash flow multiple on SE Saskatchewan and Uinta compared favorably with the ~3x EV/EBITDA multiple Crescent Point traded for at the time. And the 10.6x cash flow multiple on the infrastructure sale compared even more favorably with the ~3x EV/EBITDA multiple Crescent Point traded for at that time as well.

Embedded in that announcement was a mention of another infrastructure deal which had been previously guided to a similar cash flow as the infrastructure sale, or ~$50 million:

"Crescent Point is also pleased to report that it continues to advance negotiations for third party development of a new sales oil pipeline. This pipeline is expected to enhance the Company's market access and realized pricing for its southeast Saskatchewan oil production. Management expects that the new sales oil pipeline will take approximately 12 months to construct and bring in service, once an agreement is finalized."

Considering management's impressive track record of deal execution, this should not be ignored and could add incremental value if it is consummated.

Discount to Intrinsic Value and Peers

It should come as no surprise that an E&P company would trade at a discount to intrinsic value five years in to the longest oil and gas downturn in decades. However, with $1.45 billion of asset sales under its belt, $125 million of share repurchases targeted for 2019 and $1.7 billion of debt repaid (upon completion of announced deals), Crescent Point should garner a management premium and, at the very least, trade "in line" with peers. Before jumping to comp and reserve valuations, it is worth highlighting Crescent Point's relative and absolute strength as a business (conveniently highlighted in their November 2019 presentation):

Canadian E&P companies are trading at a discount to US E&Ps and to their historical valuations. However, it is not necessary to argue that they will revert to par or to a historic premium to see that Crescent Point is undervalued, as it is also undervalued compared to its Canadian Peers, per this recent comp sheet from a leading Canadian bank using a "futures curve" based price deck:

Remarkably, this leading bank got the enterprise value for Crescent Point "wrong". Crescent Point's market cap is $2.8 billion, and its debt pro forma for the asset sales is $2.3 billion, for a total of $5 billion, not $5.375 billion. There may be some risk on closing of sales, but $912 million of the $1.45 billion have already closed, and the buyer of the infrastructure and its funding partners are identified and have secured financing. This pro forma valuation includes the $47 million hit to cash flow from the infrastructure sale, but does not deduct the corresponding $500 million from debt.

Despite better than average fundamental metrics, as highlighted in the above slide from the company's presentation and validated in investment bank research, just achieving an average valuation means a likely uplift in share price. Using the average comp valuation of 3.8x EV/EBITDA and pro forma $2.3 billion of debt, without any benefit of the $125 million 2019 share repurchase, consensus $1.55 billion of EBITDA would yield a $3.59 billion market cap, or $6.58/share vs the current $5.15/share.

With the impact of $125 million of share repurchases in 2019, and with likely $300 million + in 2020 free cash flow used one-fourth for share repurchases and three-fourth for debt reduction (there was over $400 million of free cash flow in 2019), upside to a peer valuation of 3.8x is a share price above $7 by the end of 2020. Substantial, already approved buybacks should support this with excess coverage from free cash flow, and any further asset sales at accretive multiples may raise the value higher.

More Asset Sales, More Accretion

Having delivered $1.45 billion of asset sales in 2019, it is not unreasonable to listen closely as Crescent Point management highlights additional potential asset sales. In particular, they have identified an oil pipeline deal, and the language of that guidance is mentioned above: they "continue to advance negotiations" - they expect this deal could generate the amount of cash flow sold in the first infrastructure sale, ~$50 million.

And of the 50,000 boe/d of production that was originally guided to as "other areas" (aka "for sale"), Crescent Point has only sold 7,000 boe/d. This leaves 43,000 boe/d available to sell in due course. With an improved balance sheet, a discounted corporate valuation versus peers, and a track record of successful asset sales, Crescent Point may sell some or all of these assets, likely also for an accretive multiple. Proceeds are likely to be used for further debt paydown and share repurchases. A slower divestiture year of $1 billion of asset sales in 2020 at 4.7x cash flow, with a higher percentage of proceeds deployed into share buybacks, could deliver hundreds of millions of dollars more accretion and shares closer to $8.

Discount to Intrinsic Value

Crescent Point reported proved developed producing reserves with a value of $5.8 billion as of the end of 2018, a proved and probable producing (P+PDP) reserves value of $7.3 billion, and 2P reserves of $10.2 billion, all using $55 flat oil prices. The infrastructure sale had minimal reserve value impact, and the sale of Uinta and conventional SE Saskatchewan assets was "expected to be accretive by over 20% on a PDP basis", so $730 million of reserve value is conservatively deducted from PDP, and the full $912 million is deducted from proved and probable producing. This results in $5.1 billion of PDP and $6.4 billion of P+PDP, which corresponds to a per share value net of debt of $5.13 and $7.52 at $55 WTI. P+PDP is an appropriate valuation measure for Crescent Point considering the mature status of its core assets and the success it has had in water-flooding, which has reduced its maintenance capital requirements and likely added substantial production reserves. And it is appropriate because peers trade in line or at a premium to their P+PDP value using flat $55 WTI. This $7.52 value leaves room for accretion from contemplated asset sales as well as from share repurchases and asset level development success, including water flooding. And it is consistent with nearly $1 per share in annual free cash flow.

Asset Overview

Incidentally, Crescent Point's free cash flow and paring down of non-core assets along with returning capital to shareholders is more of a driver of likely returns and mitigated risk than the specifics of their assets. But it does matter that their "core" 100,000+ boe/d of assets is stable and growing, with substantial inventory and moderating decline rates. The assets are located in South Western and South Eastern Saskatchewan, in an area less affected by pipeline bottlenecks. And they produce mostly light sweet oil, insulated from a local over supply of heavy oil and a North America wide oversupply of natural gas liquids (NGLS). And its North Dakota Bakken shale asset, which is included in "other areas" in the slide above, is outperforming substantially, with initial well production rates over 700 barrels of oil per day in the first month, versus expected levels of 600 or less, and with at least several years of running room. This is reflective of the engineering focus of management, which has sustained production and generated substantial free cash flow while also improving capital efficiency and well productivity.

Risks

As an oil and gas producer, particularly a Canadian one, the risk to ownership of Crescent Point's shares cannot be downplayed. The shares have fallen nearly 90% from a 2014 high of over $47, and the share price has been extremely volatile in the past year. Despite an active share buyback and substantial debt pay-down, Crescent Point shares could trade down if oil prices were to fall, if oil transportation service from Canada is further disrupted, or if already awful sentiment towards oil and gas producer equities worsens. However, at a discount to its producing value, with new management that has executed beyond expectations, and with hundreds of millions of dollars a year in free cash flow being returned to shareholders, these risks are manageable. With renewed corporate focus on key assets and management aggressively monetizing non-core assets and returning proceeds and free cash flow to shareholders, there could be substantial upside beyond the peer-average valuation. And if sentiment towards oil producers gets less bad, or if oil finally enters into a cyclical recovery, Crescent Point's focused assets and reduced share count and debt levels could drive above-average returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Crescent Point Energy and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.