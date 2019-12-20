Broadcom Is Up 30% But Still The Best High-Yield Tech Blue Chip You Can Buy In 2020

One of the most dividend-friendly corporate cultures in the sector.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

You may recall that I recently steered away from REIT-dom to provide a research report on blue chip player Cisco Systems (CSCO). As I explained, "this research is also helpful for me as a REIT analyst, as I cover technology sectors such as data centers and cell towers."

In addition, as a founding member of the Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha, there's nothing I love more than pointing out safe sources of generous yield, especially yields that are growing consistently at double digits over time.

Photo Source

A Blue Chip Buy, Here's Why...

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is one of our favorite tech stocks thanks to its combination of high-quality (9/11 blue chip), rapid growth potential, excellent management, and a very dividend-friendly corporate culture.

Wall Street loves Broadcom as well. In fact, over the past decade, Broadcom was the second best performing tech stock, delivering nearly 2,000 total returns.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Broadcom Total Return Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

Broadcom has truly been a wealth and income compounding machine over the past decade, and recently it has surged 32% off its May 2019 trade freakout lows.

The Power Of Opportunistic Buying A Fast Growing Blue Chip

(Source: Ycharts)

But despite that impressive rally, and 32% year-to-date rally, Broadcom remains a good buy for 2020, and likely to deliver 9% to 17% CAGR total returns over the coming five years.

So let's take a look at the three reasons that Broadcom likely still has room to run, not just in 2020, but far beyond, making it the best high-yield tech blue chip you can buy today.

Reason One: Brilliant Management That Has Built A Cash Minting Machine

(Source: investor presentation)

M&A is hard to do well, with The Harvard Business Review estimating that 80% of such deals fail to deliver long-term shareholder value. M&A is especially present in the tech sector, and Broadcom is today an empire built on the back of 14 acquisitions.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the last decade, Broadcom's management has increased revenue 900%, while boosting EBITDA margins 70% to 55%. CEO Hock Tan is a perfect leader for the company. That's because he was CEO of Avago since 2006 until its merger with Broadcom, and has a bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering. He's also served numerous financial roles including at Pepsi (PEP), General Motors (GM) and several venture capital firms.

In other words, this is a man who understands both finance and engineering, and thus not surprising he's managed to string together so many savvy and well-executed deals over the past 10 years.

As Morningstar's Abhinav Davuluri explains, virtually all its M&A activity has been conducted with discipline and a strong focus on capital allocation optimization.

Across the mergers with or acquisitions of LSI, PLX Technology, Emulex, legacy Broadcom, Brocade, CA Technologies, and recently Symantec's enterprise security business, we think each deal was strategically and financially sound. Although the debt load appears material for a semiconductor firm, we think Broadcom’s diverse set of profitable business lines will generate sufficient cash to more than service its outstanding debt while also allowing the firm to remain on the hunt for attractive deals. The failed Qualcomm deal would have made a ton of sense, in our view, as Qualcomm’s business had been underperforming but still exemplified the leadership qualities (smartphone application processors) and profitability (royalty business) that Broadcom’s targets have often demonstrated." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Broadcom is famous for its Buffett-like approach to M&A, with management offering to buy a cash-rich asset at a reasonable price, sticking to that price, and then achieving impressive synergies to lower its purchase price to 6 to 8 times EBITDA.

For context, Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considers 8 times EBITDA a "reasonable and sound" valuation to pay for a company with zero long-term growth prospects, merely stable cash flow. Broadcom has averaged 7 times EBITDA for companies with modest growth.

However, Broadcom is not solely reliant on M&A for growth. Some analysts have criticized it for not spending enough on R&D, but that's simply not true.

(Source: Ycharts)

Broadcom spent $4.7 billion on R&D in fiscal 2019, and its laser-like focus on efficient R&D outlays is why its chip business is protected by 24,000 patents.

(Source: investor presentation)

Broadcom's growth has been truly exceptional, especially relative to more volatile chipmakers. Its gross margins also are steadily rising, hitting a record high of 71% in fiscal 2019.

And of course, we can't forget the reason dividend investors love this company - management's extremely generous dividend hikes. In a sector where tech giants often pay out just 10% to 30% of FCF as dividends, Broadcom has a stated policy of 50%.

(Source: investor presentation)

The median gross margin for chipmakers is 27.5%, and Broadcom's results are 2.6 times that, and keep rising. Some (like Morningstar) might question whether or not AVGO has a wide moat. I consider significantly above average profitability that's sustained over time the definition of one.

Metric Fiscal 2019 Results Revenue 8% Adjusted EPS 2% Owner earnings (Buffett FCF)/share 12% Operating Cash Flow/share 12% Free cash flow/share 16% EBITDA/share 13% EBIT (pre-tax profits)/share -13%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, conference call)

In 2019 where it matters most, cash flow, AVGO delivered very strong results, and in a year when most chipmakers are reporting negative growth. Management's guidance for FCF/share growth had been 10%, and it blew away that earlier estimate.

That's what allowed Broadcom to raise its dividend 23%, compared to 9.6% hike analysts were expecting.

For 2020 management's initial guidance is for

11% revenue growth (3% of which is Symantec)

9% EBITDA growth (FactSet consensus 33%) - 55% adjusted EBITDA margin

Management's guidance could very well be conservative since it historically likes to beat and raise after sandbagging, and its execution track record after acquisitions is among the best I've ever seen from any company.

Broadcom's continue strong payout growth brings us to reason two it's my favorite high-yield tech stock for 2020.

Reason Two: One Of The Most Dividend Friendly Corporate Cultures In The Sector

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Broadcom has been growing its dividend at over 50% CAGR since it began paying one in 2011.

Anyone who bought it a decade ago now enjoys a 70% yield on cost (FactSet hasn't updated the new dividend yet).

Analysts were expecting a roughly 10% dividend hike to be announced in December but Broadcom beat expectations yet again.

We achieved record profitability in fiscal 2019, including free cash flow of over $9 billion, despite a challenging market backdrop for our semiconductor solutions segment. As a result, we are raising our target dividend by 23 percent to $3.25 per share per quarter for fiscal year 2020... Looking ahead to next year, we expect our adjusted EBITDA to expand by more than $1 billion, while we focus our capital returns on cash dividends, with excess cash going towards debt pay down...We remain committed to returning approximately 50% of our prior year free cash flow to stockholders in the form of cash dividends...In addition, we plan to pay down approximately $4 billion in debt in fiscal '20 as part of our commitment to maintain our investment-grade credit rating. " -CFO Tom Krause (emphasis added)

If Broadcom's FCF/share grows in-line with EBITDA then we might see a roughly 9% dividend hike next December.

Here's what CEO Hock Tan told analysts at the Q4 conference call:

Alongside these core semiconductor businesses, we have several valuable semiconductor businesses that are much more standalone in nature due to their unique customers, technology and supply chain characteristics. Now this will include our wireless businesses and our industrial businesses. We don't have the same kind of synergies with this as we do in our core semi business. Increasingly, we view this business as more financial assets, especially in terms of capital allocation, balance sheet optimization and how we choose to leverage resources and manage the company." - Hock Tan (emphasis added)

Broadcom appears willing to consider selling its non-core chip businesses to pay down debt faster, which could get it to a leverage ratio of less than three by the end of 2020 (see risk section).

In fact, the WSJ is reporting that AVGO is working with Credit Suisse to find a buyer for its RF business, which generated $2.2 billion in 2019. The rumored price is $10 billion. This is just preliminary and nothing might come of it. But Broadcom sacrificing 8.8% of its revenue to potentially gain $10 billion in cash to pay down debt, or buy another cash-rich and high margin software company, would be an example of capital allocation at its finest.

The guidance for 2020's core chip business, including its dominant position in 5G chips, also was promising.

We think this business (core chips) is stabilizing. And we believe given the growth drivers I just highlighted over the next several years that this business can actually grow 6% to 8% annually." - Hock Tan

How goes the CA Tech and Symantec acquisition?

The CA customer transition continues with core accounts growing double digits while non-core accounts attributes as we had planned. We expect Symantec to start with $1.8 billion of core sustainable incremental annual run-rate revenue that we believe we can grow to over $2 billion over the next 3 years." - Hock Tan

Broadcom expects to achieve $1 billion in cost synergies with Symantec in the first year, courtesy of bundling the two software platforms together.

If it achieves that then it will have paid 8.2 times EBITDA for a business that's highly stable, sticky, growing at a 3.6% CAGR pace, and generating 65% EBITDA margins.

Remember that Broadcom is all about maximizing free cash flow, and its EBITDA margins rising 70% over the past few years has been a key reason its now one of the most FCF rich companies in the world.

(Source: Ycharts)

With a 50% FCF payout ratio policy that means that Broadcom will be able to safely pay out about 20% of each dollar it brings in as rapidly-growing dividends.

And since 28% of 2020 revenue is expected to be from software sales, based on long-term monthly contracts with Fortune 1000 companies, Broadcom's free cash flow isn't just the juiciest in the industry, it's also the most stable.

Safe dividend lovers will be pleased that Broadcom already has begun paying down its debt and at an impressive rate.

We spent $96 million on capital expenditures, and free cash flow represented 41% of revenue or $2.4 billion...we also paid down $4.8 billion of debt with proceeds from our preferred stock offering and excess cash flow. We ended the quarter with $5.1 billion of cash, $32.8 billion of total debt, 398 million outstanding common shares and 444 million fully diluted shares for the quarter." - CFO Tom Krause (emphasis added)

Moody's previously estimated that Broadcom's debt/EBITDA ratio would be 4.3 after the deal closed, and fall at 0.5 turns per year. In other words, Broadcom wouldn't hit a leverage ratio of 3.0 until 2020.

Here's how things currently look for Broadcom's debt profile using 2020 guidance and the latest financial results.

Metric Amount Total Liabilities/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 3.4 Total Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.6 Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.2 Total Liabilities/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.8 Total Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.1 Net Debt/2020 EBTIDA guidance 1.7 Net Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance if AVGO sells RF unit for $10 billion and pays down debt 1.1

(Sources: earnings results, conference call, management guidance)

If Broadcom achieves its EBITDA guidance for 2020 then even if it didn't pay off any more debt its leverage ratio would fall low enough for it to be upgraded back to a 10/11 SWAN stock.

But since it plans to pay down debt by the billions ($4 billion worth) then its net leverage could fall to 1.7 which is very close to the 1.5 that's considered safe for chipmakers. If AVGO were to hit 1.5 leverage than it would get an upgrade to 11/11 Super SWAN status, as we consider its business model 3/3 quality and its management/corporate culture also 3/3.

If Broadcom does sell its RF business for $10 billion and used all of that to pay down debt, its leverage would likely fall to 1.1 by the end of 2020, a very safe level certainly worthy of Super SWAN status.

More likely Broadcom will use its improved financial flexibility to go shopping for other reasonably priced enterprise software companies rich in free cash flow. Then management will work its proven synergy magic to boost profitability even more until its paying 6 to 8 times EBITDA for those assets (as it has with all previous software purchases), which is a phenomenal valuation for quality assets that would stabilize its cash flow profile even more.

The bottom line is that Broadcom's dividend safety is now 4/5 and we have a positive outlook to upgrade it in the next year or two, should it achieve its deleveraging goals.

That would mean not just is this rapidly-growing 4% yielding tech blue chip a great source of current income, but the company should be able to achieve its long-term guidance of 10%-plus dividend growth over time as well.

Which brings us to the third reason we consider Broadcom the best high-yield tech blue chip you can buy for 2020.

Reason Three: Valuation Remains Attractive Creating Strong Double-Digit Return Potential

(Source: imgflip)

The way we value a company is by applying the average multiples investors have actually paid for its fundamentals, meaning dividends, earnings, and various forms of cash flow.

Any obvious outliers get excluded to create a smoothed out range of individual metrics fair values that likely include the intrinsic value of the company. The average of all of them is a reasonable estimate of what a company is worth based on its market-determined fundamental multiples.

Broadcom Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 3.53% $368 $399 Earnings 13.8 $318 $349 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $386 $429 EBITDA 13.1 $430 $465 EV/EBITDA 13.1 $430 $465 Average $386 $421

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, YieldChart, Reuters')

In 2020 Broadcom's fair value range is likely to be $318 to $430, with an average of $386. That's based on strong growth in almost all of its fundamentals.

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth Adjusted EPS 8% 10% Owner earnings per share (Buffett FCF) 11% 11% Free cash flow/share 1% 19% Operating Cash Flow/share 11% 11% EBITDA/share 33% 8% EBIT (pre-tax profit)/share 192% 9%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Stronger EBITDA growth is what generates the upper end of the company's fair value estimate, and explosive EBIT growth is likely a result of both the Symantec acquisition plus the large amounts of one time charges the company took in 2019 (which caused -13% EBIT growth).

Classification Discount To Fair Value 2020 Price 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential 2020 PE Reasonable Buy 0% $386 7% to 15% 16.8 Good Buy 10% $347 9% to 17% 15.1 Strong Buy 20% $309 11% to 19% 13.4 Very Strong Buy 30% $270 13% to 21% 11.7 Current Price $326

The way we classify a stock is based on its margin of safety, based on the quality of a company. For 9/11 quality blue chips like Broadcom, we consider a 10% discount to fair value to be a "good buy" with stronger convictions at higher discounts.

How do we estimate long-term return potentials? By using the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which has been relatively effective at estimating five-year-plus total returns based on the formula

Total return = starting yield + long-term growth + changes in valuation (mean reversion)

This is the same return model that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has used for decades, Vanguard founder Jack Bogle swore by, and all the dividend kings have used for years or decades.

(Source: Ycharts)

As you can see consensus growth estimates can be volatile over time because the future is never certain. That's why we use three long-term consensus sources, management guidance, a company's historical growth rate, and long-term growth runway, to create a realistic growth range.

Factset long-term growth consensus: 12.2%

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 13.3% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 13.2% CAGR

Management guidance: 10+% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 38.9% CAGR over the last 11 years

Realistic growth range: 9% to 14% CAGR

Historical fair value (for return modeling): 13 to 15 PE

We then apply this growth range to a company's historical fair value range (PE for most corporations) to estimate a realistic long-term total return potential range. Since stocks become over/undervalued over time, the margin of error for this model is historically about 20%. In other words, 10% total return potential actually means 8% to 12% CAGR returns are likely over a five-year-plus period.

For the conservative end of my model, we use 1% less than management guidance and apply the low end of Broadcom's historical 13 to 15 PE range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

This shows that from today's price the stock is likely to deliver 9% CAGR total returns over the next five years, using conservative growth estimates and multiples.

That's far lower returns than Broadcom has enjoyed in the past, but still very good considering its safe 4% yield is more than double that of the broader market. What's more, most asset managers expect just 2% to 7% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 in the coming years.

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model estimates five-year S&P 500 returns of

2% yield +

5% to 7% CAGR historical EPS growth +

-3% valuation drag

= 4% to 6% CAGR total returns for the broader market

Broadcom achieving far better total returns from the conservative end of its return potential range makes it an attractive investment today.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

If it grows slightly faster than most analysts expect, which is possible given its track record of beating expectations for at least 12 consecutive quarters, it could deliver about 17% CAGR total returns.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

But before you run out and buy Broadcom for your portfolio first make sure you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Broadcom's biggest fundamental risks are two fold. In the short term $42.5 billion in total debt and liabilities mean that AVGO's most conservative leverage ratio is 3.4, higher than the 3.0 or less that's safe for most corporations, and certainly higher than the 1.5 that we like to see for chipmakers.

Moody's has placed AVGO on negative outlook for a possible downgrade to junk bond status and that would certainly raise the company's 4.1% average borrowing cost if it occurred.

The good news is that management's guidance indicates that debt/adjusted EBITDA should easily come in at less than 3.0 by the end of 2020 but investors will want to make sure that the company is making good progress on deleveraging.

The other major fundamental risk is that AVGO remains predominantly a chip maker (70% of sales) with about 30% of sales from smartphone manufacturers. This is a cyclical industry, and while AVGO now has the most stable cash flow in the industry, it will be many years before Broadcom achieves the majority of its cash flow from more stable recurring software sales.

58% is the forward FCF payout ratio using FactSet's 2020 FCF/share consensus which is both higher than management's 50% payout ratio guidance and above the 50% that's safe for chipmakers. We're not particularly worried about Broadcom's payout ratio or ability to pay down debt rapidly since its leverage ratio already is below what Moody's was expecting by the end of 2021.

But should trade talks fall apart and generate a recession in 2021 (Moody's base case should such an event happen) then Broadcom's cash flow could take a hit, pushing up its payout ratio even more, and making debt reduction harder. In a perfect storm of negative events, a recession causes Broadcom to see FCF growth turn negative, it gets downgraded to junk bond status, and its risk profile would deteriorate (8/11 above average quality under this scenario).

Broadcom's valuation risk is moderate right now since our fair value estimates are based on results it's a year away from delivering. You're not likely to experience years of negative returns due to the positive factors that are likely to serve as catalysts for the stock in 2020 including

Phase one trade deal is likely to boost global economic growth next year (about 0.6% per Goldman Sachs)

Falling trade uncertainty is likely to boost corporate confidence helping the chip industry in general

iPhone 12 will be the first 5G model, so a strong upgrade cycle is expected (Apple was 25% of AVGO sales in fiscal 2018)

Broadcom's track record for meeting or exceeding expectations is impeccable (12/12 on quarterly beats since 2016).

However, the broader market is 15% historically overvalued right now (per JPMorgan Asset Management) which means pullback/correction risk for the S&P 500 is elevated.

Broadcom is a volatile tech stock and has suffered its fair share of corrections and even bear markets over the years.

AVGO Peak Declines Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

Broadcom has suffered three bear markets and two corrections in the past nine years, showing just how imperfect a "bond alternative" this stock is. In reality, no dividend stock is a bond alternative, just an alternative to some other benchmark, such as the 1.8% yielding S&P 500.

Risk management is paramount to sleeping well at night and thus avoiding costly mistakes, such as panic selling during inevitable market downturns.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Since 1945 we've suffered a 5%-plus market decline every six months, which has been the same for the greatest bull market in history (491% total return for the S&P 500 since March 2009).

We point out such historical volatility not to scare you out of owning Broadcom or any stock, merely to point out that the same volatility so many fear actually is a great opportunity for long-term investors to make their own luck.

(Source: AZ quote)

Bottom Line: Broadcom Remains One Of The Best High-Yield Tech Blue Chips You Can Buy In 2020

Is Broadcom as good a buy as it was back in December 2018?

Absolutely not. But that can be said about virtually all stocks. We're not market timers and we're not saying that Broadcom, or any stock, is guaranteed to go up next year.

All we can say is that this high-yield blue chip continues to fire on all cylinders and management is delivering where it counts the most. That would be rapid growth in the industry's most stable cash flow supporting ongoing double-digit dividend growth that's likely to continue for many years.

In 2020 Broadcom's fundamentals appear likely to justify a fair value of $386 and the current price of $326 represents a good buy for 2020's expected results. Obviously buying this volatile tech stock opportunistically during pullbacks/corrections is ideal. But starting a position today is likely to deliver not just a rapidly-growing 4% yield, but 9% to 17% CAGR long-term total returns that should easily outperform the broader market.

That makes Broadcom the best high-yield tech blue chip we know of that you can buy for 2020, and far beyond.

