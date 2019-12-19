Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Slight Increase For The Sector After The Fed Meeting

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The most important event of the past week was the meeting of the central bank of the United States. The Fed left interest rates unchanged in December and gave an indication that we may not see an increase in the interest rate in 2020. This fact gave a positive impulse to the municipal bonds and they increased their prices. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.26 and finished Friday's session at $114.15 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, only Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) announced its dividend of $0.0500 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is really difficult to decide what was the weekly direction of the prices of the municipal bond closed-end funds. Some of them reported an increase in their prices and some of them left in red territory. The biggest weekly movers you can find in the above paragraph. It is interesting to notice the weekly performance of Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK). The net asset value of PCK was the worst performer with a decrease of 1.75%. However, even this fact did not stop the price of the fund to report an increase of 1.23%.

The first criterion which is part of my analysis is the Z-score of the participants in the sector. It is a statistical approach that helps us to figure out how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Respectively, if the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. It is getting even better if we combine the statistical indicator with an attractive discount in order to review the fund as a potential "Long" candidate. Unfortunately, the usage of the Z-score is limited at that moment as only 2 Munis are traded at Z-score below -1.00 Z-score or at one standard deviation.

If you want to include a fund that has a negative Z-score to your portfolio, then PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) is one of the interesting candidates which you can review. This fund has a relatively low Z-score and is traded close to its net asset value. The solid past performance and quality management team are some of the main reasons why it deserves to be part of our portfolio. Of course, if we manage to buy it on a discount, it will give us even more chances for capital gains. The five-year annualized return on the net asset value of PYN of 5.67% is among the top results. Below is the performance of PYN compared to its New York peers.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

This section may be very useful because it can show us where the optimism prevailed over the logic. Z-score is a tool that can help us to identify relatively overpriced funds. From our perspective, Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal for relatively expensive funds. In our case, we have many Munis above that border and some of them even reached extreme levels of 2.99 points.

I admit that Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) is a quality fund with a positive earning/coverage ratio. However, from a discount/premium and Z-score perspective seems overpriced compared to its peers. Also, the facts that it is state-specific Muni and respectively the lack of significant diversification are concerning for me and my willingness to pay such a premium for it.

Data by YCharts

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.70 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.78 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) is one of the leaders of the ranking, and it has a discount of 11.80%. If you want to extend your investments in Minnesota, then VMM may catch your attention. The current yield of the fund is 3.42%, and the dividend is fully covered by the latest earnings. The credit quality of VMM is more than impressive, as 50.82% of its investments are rated with "AAA" and "AA".

Source: CEFData.com

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Moving forward, we reach the section where it is almost impossible to miss the topic about PIMCO funds. The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) keeps the leading position after its announced dividend. As you know, the earnings/coverage ratio of the fund is below 100%, and some of the market participants expect to see a dividend cut in the next months or quarters.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

I support this theory and recommended leaving this "sinking boat" as soon as possible. No doubt, an eventual dividend cut will have a negative reflection on the price. Nevertheless, the fund continues to be traded close to its all-time premium.

Data by YCharts

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.50%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.43%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.50%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on the price is 4.10%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.92%. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) are the funds that caught my attention in a positive way. Both of them offer one of the highest yields in the sector and have stable values of their earning/coverage ratios. On top of that, their management teams proved their quality in the past by beating the sector average return on net asset value for the last five years.

Data by YCharts

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on December 15, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

