Black Stone Minerals: A Dividend Hike Could Spark A Rally

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) has been in a downward spiral since March of this year with the company trading more than $6 lower than that March peak just above $18. A brief period of relief came in the latter part of the summer as the stock seemed to stabilize in the $14-$15 range, but the end of the summer precipitated another leg downward below $12 to its 52-week low at $11.25. Now, trading at a P/E around 8.2x and paying a dividend yield of 12.36 percent, the company looks cheap due to the price drop. However, do the fundamental operations make the cheap valuations an opportunity? If the company can turn growing operations into a dividend increase, then it may well be.

Source: Finviz

Based on the past few earnings reports, the price drop appears motivated by some negative surprises in BSM results. The last 8 quarters of quarterly reports (Q4 2017-Q3 2019) saw four EPS negative surprises and four revenue negative surprises. The most recent quarter featured a miss on both sides mostly caused by a poor commodity pricing environment. That poor earnings report marked the beginning of the most recent drop.

Average total production was 49.0 MBoe/d in 2019 Q3 which was a slight increase from the previous year, but a larger decrease from the previous quarter. The sequential production decrease also came with a 10 percent sequential decrease in the realized price per Boe to $24.30 and an even larger decrease of 26 percent from the previous year. The combination of the shrinkage in operations and pricing resulted in revenues falling to $127.7 million from the second quarter, down 12.4 percent.

Source: EIA (Nat gas, Oil), Press Releases

The drops in production, though, come after BSM had ramped up production at the beginning of 2019. Natural gas production was just off its two-year highs in 2019 Q2 of 20,594 MMcf and oil production was at the second-highest level of 1,316 MMbbls. What's interesting is that these peak levels came during a period of significantly lower realized prices as 2018 realized prices trended above $60 every quarter while 2019 realized prices remained at or below the mid-$50 level. It seems that either management believes that the dip in energy prices will be a short-term thing or they are seeing lower break- even prices for each barrel they have increased over 2018.

Source: EIA (Nat gas, Oil), Press Releases

BSM has been working hard to hedge their production against volatile commodity prices in order to give them more confidence moving forward with production increases. However, the last quarter of realized pricing against spot pricing wasn't encouraging. While oil was hedged almost in line with spot prices, it was down from a positive differential in the month before. Natural gas realized price differentials were worse, down -18.4 percent below the quarterly spot price in the third quarter. This is troubling for two reasons. One, natural gas production is growing faster and becoming a larger part of overall operations. Two, natural gas pricing is out of their control as a question in the conference call revealed that "we're [Black Stone Minerals] not the ones actually marketing the gas." This probably explains the volatility in gas realized price differentials over the past 6-7 quarters.

Something that BSM does have in its control is how much it drills and the costs around it. As company that has a high distribution, it's essential to keep costs low so that there is enough capital to be spent on expansion after paying out a dividend. This can be tough to do in a volatile commodity market. Over the past few quarters for BSM, operating and SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue have risen above 2018 levels, in particular, there were YoY increases of 306 basis points and 485 basis points respectively in 2019 Q3.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The higher costs and lower oil prices compound into BSM being forced to take a more defensive stance in its efforts to expand. In the most recent conference call, management notes that the company is "being a bit more defensive at the moment" looking to "prioritize paying down the revolver" which has grown with recent acquisitions. Net debt and current assets grew in 2018 and early 2019 but have since levelled and decreased as free cash flow has gone to paying it down.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The growth of debt and BSM's focus on paying it down coincided with a levelling out of its dividend payouts which hasn't budged since an increase in 2018 Q4. That change was probably the main force behind the drop in BSM stock which, as it has occurred, made the yield look high without dividend increases. However, it appears that the 2019 Q3 peak in debt repayment has dropped below the 2018 Q3 peak suggesting management might be pushing towards a dividend increase after a three-quarter drought.

Of course, as mentioned above, BSM's cash flow may be largely determined by the way commodity prices move through the end of the 2019 and how they are projected in 2020 because of their limited ability to hedge their growing natural gas operations. News there is mixed though as, on December 17th, 2019, WTI has inched over $60, Henry Hub struggles to hold $2.30 after a poor November. If prices can at least hold these levels for a quarter or two, BSM could make inroads towards a dividend increase which is the bullish event investors want to see as an indicator for a price rally. Combine this with a reversal in higher cost trend mentioned earlier, and BSM would look like a buy.

