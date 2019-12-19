Biodiesel Credit Extension To 2022 Bullish For Renewable Energy Corp.

This is bullish for Renewal Energy Group. It's a large cash back-payment and support for margins through 2022.

The renewal of the blenders' tax credit for biodiesel into 2022 appears highly likely and has passed the House this week.

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) primarily produces biodiesel. This can be profitable standalone, but benefits from subsidies. The President is likely to sign a bill this week that reinstates tax credits for the past 2 years and thru 2022. This is positive for the stock, and not fully captured in the price despite today's rally.

The Biodiesel Tax Credit

The House has passed a bill to extend the biodiesel tax credit to 2022 and reinstate it for 2018 and 2019. This legislation is also expected to pass the Senate and be signed by the president.

The Impact For Renewable Energy Corp

There are two impacts for REGI from reinstating the tax credit. The first part is a back-payment for 2018 and 2019. This amounts to approximately $450M. As you can see on the slide below the EBITDA impact for one year (2019) is estimated at $212M-$227M. This largely falls to the bottom line as it is a tax-credit, the associated costs have already been incurred.

source: company Q3 2019 presentation

The second benefit is the gain to margins going forward. In recent years the tax credit has generally been passed retroactively, so it's encouraging to see it put in place for future years through to 2022. Also it remains at $1/gallon, some alternate plans had the credit reducing in future years and this did on happen. It helps of course, that Senator Grassley of Iowa is positive about biodiesel, which produces jobs for his state, and also chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

Thus we have a one-time gain for REGI as they receive a tax credit for 2018 and 2019 and a little more certainty for earnings for the next 2 years. What does this mean for valuation?

Valuation

At September 30, 2019 the company had $115M of debt. The expected 2018 and 2019 tax credit payment of approximately $450M should return the company to a net cash position with $325M on the balance sheet. That's approximately $8.40/share of net cash. The company's book value is approximately $28/share with the incremental cash.

In terms of operating performance, margins of course fluctuate. Furthermore, the presence or absence of the tax credit has economic effects. Without the prospect of a credit, the industry can struggle and supply reduces, though of course this reduction in supply can help margins. With the credit margins are more predictable and at the margin supply can increase. Therefore, the tax credit isn't just a simple addition to profits, it does impact supply at the margin.

Nonetheless, as you can see below $50M-$1B in EBITDA is a reasonable historical range for margins. Note the chart does not show 2015 where adjusted EBITDA was $62M.

source: company Q3 2019 presentation

The company is now net cash and generally pays a low rate of tax of around 15%. Capex typically runs approximately $45M a year.

We can therefore arrive at the following free cash flow based valuation:

Outcome Bad year Average year Good year EBITDA $50M $300M $800M Capex -$45M -$45M -$45M Tax (15%) -$1M -$40M -$111 Free cash flow $4M $216M $641M Implied 10x multiple valuation (per share) $1 $55 $164

Note that the estimated cash on the balance sheet of $8.40 can be added to these valuation estimates. At a current price of $25/share there appears to be upside for all but the most negative of market environments for REGI. Indeed, with the incoming cash payment, the company appears to be trading slightly below book value. Furthermore, the implementation of the tax credit until the end of 2022 also offers some medium-term earnings support.

Optionality And Risks

REGI has some optionality as a producer of green fuels. Standards in states such as California may prompt further demand for green fuels and many regions of the U.S. are looking to reduce their carbon footprint where green fuels may help.

This is a double edged sword, however, REGI is supported by regulatory measures and though they are now likely in place until 2022, they could be taken away. Furthermore, management is likely to be sitting on a significant pile of cash and their capital allocation is untested.

Nonetheless, REGI has an immediate catalyst and as understanding of the biodiesel legislation and its impact for REGI, the stock should rally closer to a mid-cycle $55/share price target over time.

