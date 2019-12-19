Barclays: U.K. Stress Tests Confirm Why It's A Buy

The shares have rallied lately but my 220p target price still indicates another c.20% upside. Buy.

Finally, with Brexit likely to remain a disruptive issue, investors should value the earnings and currency diversification offered by Barclays.

Higher UK capital requirements put a question-mark over the large payout plans of Lloyds and RBS and Barclays may benefit from switching.

UK stress-tests reconfirmed that the company's risk profile is lower than perceived and that the stock is on an unjustifiably large discount to TNAV.

As UK assets come back into vogue following a decisive UK election result, the investment case for Barclays is getting even stronger.

Barclays (NYSE: BCS) continues to gain momentum with the shares up c.10% since I last published on the stock in November (article here).

Three recent events provide further ammunition to the buy case. I'll explore them in this article.

I'm sticking to my 220p share price target, giving another c.20% upside from current levels and making BCS still my preferred pick among UK banks.

Source: Financial News

Barclays performed well in the UK stress tests

The Bank of England published the results of its annual stress test for UK banks on 16 December (here). The test simulated a deep recession in the UK and global economies and a steep fall in global asset prices and is similar to the US CCAR process.

The test is important for banks' capital planning process and it can impact dividends and share repurchases.

While all the major UK banks passed, some passed better than others. Barclays stood out as performing especially well. Probably the most crucial metric to look at in the results is the percentage drop each bank reports in its regulatory capital under stress conditions.

Barclays reported a drop of 4.3ppts (common equity tier 1 under the stress-scenario vs base-line), the second smallest decline of peers and noticeably better than more-domestically, lending-focused banks like Lloyds (-6.1ppts) and RBS (-5.9ppts) [NYSE: LYG, NYSE: RBS]

Source: Bank of England 2019 stress-test

In large measure, Barclays' peer-beating numbers stem from the fact that it's loan portfolio looks more secure than others.

As part of the results disclosure the Bank of England gives each banks' cumulative 5-year stress-scenario loan impairment rate. Barclays' numbers were notably lower than peers in several important lending categories, especially mortgages and business lending.

Source: Bank of England 2019 stress-test

All in all, the results paint a picture of Barclays being relatively conservatively positioned in terms of how it would fare in a global economic downturn.

This is important when it comes to my investment thesis for the stock, because it primarily revolves around risk reduction and the opportunity I see for the valuation multiple to re-rate as the market assigns a lower cost of equity.

Despite the recent rally, Barclays continues to trade at a substantial discount to TNAV (0.68x) and the implicit cost of equity is a sky-high 13%. I expect this number will fall significantly as Barclays completes the turnaround of its investment bank, shows that recent improvements in ROTE are sustainable and continues to post better-than-average stress testing results.

Source: author's calculations based on consensus data

Bank of England increases capital requirements

A second key recent event was an announcement by the Bank of England that it is to increase the "countercyclical buffer requirement" (CCyB) for all UK banks next year (here). This is a supplementary capital requirement demanded of banks in times of higher systemic risk. Largely due to Brexit, the BOE has assessed that systemic risks have increased and that this justifies an increase in CCyB from 1% to 2%.

It is not a dramatic move since all of the larger UK banks are comfortably above their minimum CET1 requirements, even with a raised CCyB. Barclays already plans on the basis of a CCyB level of 2.5% and as of 3Q, it had a 140bps buffer above and beyond its minimum requirements on this basis.

Source: 3Q19 earnings presentation

However, at the margin, the announcement may make a difference to how aggressive the UK banks feel they can be on dividend payouts and share buybacks, at least in the near-term.

Clearly the BOE wants the banks to hold more capital in reserve, meaning big payouts are more likely to be frowned upon, if not outright rejected.

It is no surprise, therefore, that on the day the increase in CCyB was announced, it was the banks with the biggest payout plans that got most hit: the share prices of Lloyds and RBS fell 4-5% on 17 December.

Barclays is a straightforward re-rating story, not a payout play

Once again, in a relative sense, this issue favours Barclays over other UK banks. The reason is that it is a pure re-rating story. As I mentioned, the main catalyst for a higher share price is an increase in P/TNAV, driven by reduced risk and a lowered cost of equity.

This sets is apart from Lloyds and RBS, which are predominantly payout stories.

To illustrate this point I've charted both yield and payout expectations below for Barclays, Lloyds and RBS in 2019 and 2020 (all the data is taken from consensus estimates collected by the banks).

There are two very clear points:

The first is that payout yield expectations for Barclays are much lower. Expected dividend yield this year is 4.8% and 5.1% next year, augmented next year by an additional 2% yield courtesy of expected share buybacks. In comparison, the expected 2020 all-in yield (dividend and buybacks) for Lloyds is 9.5% and for RBS, an eye watering 10% (of which 6.5% comes from expected special dividends and share buybacks)

Source: author's calculations based on consensus data

The second point is that to fund these expected yields, Barclays is paying out a far smaller proportion of earnings. Total payout from the dividend this year is equivalent to only 40% of earnings. Even with the buyback in 2020, total payout is just 43% of earnings. In contrast, Lloyds is expected to pay out 85% of earnings in 2020 and RBS 108% of earnings.

Source: author's calculations based on consensus data

My strong view is that with lots of economic uncertainties in the UK in 2020, and with the Bank of England demanding that banks hold more capital, now is not the time to be buying big payout stories. Dividends and buybacks could all too easily disappoint.

The risks for Barclays looks much lower, highlighting the attractiveness of the simple P/TNAV re-rating story that is the core investment thesis for the stock.

Brexit has not gone away

A third and final recent event that strengthens the case for Barclays over other UK banks is the result of the UK general election.

Domestically-focused UK stocks and indices rallied strongly on the election result: RBS was up 10% on 13 December, Lloyds 7% and the FTSE 250 5%. A large Conservative majority was viewed as creating clarity on Brexit and reducing uncertainty.

However, this view is shifting as investors come to realize that a large Conservative majority may simply mean "hard" and not "soft" Brexit. Reports that the government is looking to legislate to prevent any extension of the withdrawal transition period beyond the end of next year seem to confirm this view.

It is notable that Sterling has now given up all the gains it made against the dollar in the days after the election. If this signals a renewed loss of confidence in UK assets it will be especially bad news for those assets most directly exposed to the domestic UK market.

Source: IG Index

Among the major UK banks, Barclays looks relatively well positioned for this eventuality. Unlike RBS and Lloyds it is not predominantly a domestic bank. It has greater non-UK lending diversification than these peers.

Source: company data

In addition, because of its large US credit card and investment banking franchises it also derives much more of its profits from outside the UK. Indeed the UK only accounts for 50% of revenues, meaning there is a good degree of currency hedge implicit in the business should Sterling weaken further.

Conclusions: if you want to buy an inexpensive UK bank Barclays is the best option

Brexit looks set to remain an unhelpful headwind but there is no denying that UK assets are cheap. The FTSE 100 trades on a cyclically-adjusted PE ratio of 16x, little more than half the level of the S&P 500 (30x). It yields 4.5% and it has underperformed the MSCI World by 25% since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

It's certainly possible that the election marks an inflection point for UK assets by removing the tail-risk of a left-leaning Labour government and by accelerating a resolution to Brexit.

For investors looking to buy this scenario, the UK banks are an obvious starting point. They are cheap on almost all conventional metrics, they offer good income, they are de-risked and they are well regulated.

Barclays continues to top the list for me. It is a simple de-risking/re-rating story that is being validated by events like the recent UK stress tests. It looks least vulnerable of peers to a more hawkish Bank of England pushing down on payout levels. And in the event Brexit does remain disruptive, it is not overly exposed to the domestic UK economy.

My target price remains 220p, giving another 20% upside even after the recent rally. Buy

Source: author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.