The Real Reason Why Target Is Crushing Department Stores

The real secret to Target's success in discretionary categories is its strong value proposition in consumer staples like food, beverages, and household essentials.

Target's success relative to department stores can't be fully explained by better management, omnichannel investments, strong private brands, or even superior real estate.

Target has posted strong sales growth for two years running, while department stores are struggling just to avoid sales declines.

It's no secret that Target (TGT) is eating department stores' lunch. J.C. Penney (JCP), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), and even Nordstrom (JWN) have all reported revenue declines ranging from 2% to 7% for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. All but J.C. Penney are facing severe margin pressure this year as well, and the only reason J.C. Penney has seen some margin improvement is because its profitability had plunged dramatically over the previous two years.

Meanwhile, Target has been posting consistently strong growth for the past two years. Comparable sales surged 5% for the cheap-chic retail giant in fiscal 2018, and growth has slowed just slightly in fiscal 2019, despite tough year-over-year comparisons. Last quarter, comp sales rose 4.5%. In the apparel category specifically, Target's comp sales growth exceeded 10% in Q3, while most department store chains said apparel sales suffered due to unfavorable weather. Furthermore, Target's margins have started to improve.

As a result, Target stock has nearly doubled over the past year, whereas shares of all four top department store operators have plunged by double digits.

However, the reasons for Target's outperformance are not well understood. Many analyses have pointed to good management, the retailer's merchandise and omnichannel initiatives, and off-mall store locations to explain Target's recent run of success. Yet none of these factors can properly explain why Target is succeeding where department stores are failing. The real secret to success for Target is its grocery/household essentials business, which drives consistently strong traffic to its stores.

The executives are the same

Market share growth in apparel, buoyed by the success of Target's private-label brands, has been a key driver of the company's turnaround over the past few years. Two Target executives were critical to this success story: Michelle Wlazlo and Mark Tritton.

Wlazlo joined Target in early 2016 as SVP of apparel and accessories, with responsibility for all of the company's apparel and accessories merchandise as well as its vaunted baby business. Tritton came aboard a few months later as Target's chief merchant, putting him in charge of all of the company's design, buying, sourcing, and merchandise presentation decisions.

These two executives should be applauded for their work in snapping a brief sales slump at Target. However, they aren't miracle workers. If they were, Target's competitors would be a lot more successful. After all, Kohl's, J.C. Penney, Macy's, and Nordstrom all have robust private-label programs and ample access to management talent.

Prior to joining Target, Wlazlo had spent nearly two decades at Gap. Despite her expertise, the Gap and Banana Republic brands were already struggling with plunging sales when she left. Moreover, Wlazlo left Target earlier this year to take the chief merchant position at J.C. Penney. Despite her strong track record at Target, nobody expects J.C. Penney to start regaining market share because of this hire.

(The leader of Target's apparel business left for J.C. Penney in early 2019. Image source: J.C. Penney.)

Similarly, Tritton had a seven-year stint leading Nordstrom's private-label efforts prior to being hired as Target's chief merchant. Full-line sales had already stalled out at Nordstrom by the time Tritton jumped ship. And like Wlazlo, Tritton has already left Target, taking the CEO post at Bed Bath & Beyond last month. Analysts are somewhat more bullish about Bed Bath & Beyond than about J.C. Penney, but the home goods category killer is more likely to continue bleeding market share than regain its dominance over the next few years.

Given that two of the key executives behind Target's turnaround haven't achieved the same level of success at other retailers (including at prominent department stores), it's illogical to trace Target's superior results to better management. There must be some other key ingredient that's missing at department stores.

The omnichannel strategies are the same

Target's omnichannel initiatives are also frequently cited as a differentiating feature driving its growth. But objectively speaking, Target is (if anything) a laggard when it comes to creating a strong omnichannel experience.

To be fair, Target has reported rapid digital sales growth in recent years. Digital sales rose 36% last year, and digital sales growth has continued to exceed 30% in fiscal 2019. Management attributes much of that success to its investment in omnichannel capabilities, including buy online, pickup in store, Drive Up (a service that allows customers to have online orders delivered to their cars in the parking lot), and same-day home delivery via Shipt. However, only Shipt (the least popular of the three omnichannel options) is remotely unique.

Nordstrom began offering buy online, pickup in store way back in 2008. That feature didn't come to Target until 2013: around the same time it arrived at Macy's. As a result, Target still gets less than 10% of its sales from digital channels, whereas digital sales account for a third of Nordstrom's business today. Furthermore, Macy's was the tenth-largest U.S. e-commerce retailer last year, ahead of Target, even though Target is three times its size overall.

(Nordstrom launched buy online, pickup in store more than a decade ago. Image source: Nordstrom.)

As for Drive Up, while most department stores don't offer that service, industry laggard Sears introduced a similar "in-vehicle pickup" program way back in 2014: more than three years before Target began testing Drive Up.

An unsympathetic critic might describe Target's omnichannel strategy as copying offerings that had been rolled out by department stores years earlier. These tactics haven't prevented department stores' sales from sliding further, so it wouldn't be logical to call them a primary driver of Target's growth.

The store locations aren't even the difference-maker

There's a stronger argument for attributing some of Target's success (compared to department stores) to its real estate. Whereas most department store locations are in traditional enclosed malls, many of which are struggling with plunging traffic, Target stores are typically found in outdoor power centers, strip malls, or standalone locations.

That said, Target also has a significant number of mall-based stores. Management hasn't given any indication that those stores are underperforming.

Moreover, Kohl's has a similar real estate portfolio focused on standalone, strip mall, and power center locations. Only 5% of its stores are in enclosed malls. Yet Kohl's has struggled nearly as much as Macy's in recent years, including a 1.9% comp sales decline in the first 9 months of fiscal 2019. Putting a Target store in a mall or a traditional department store in a freestanding location would not equalize their performance.

It's all about traffic-driving categories

So what is Target's true secret to success? It's the retailer's broad selection of everyday products that can also be found in a typical supermarket or drugstore. After building up its grocery business from nothing over the past quarter-century, Target now gets 43% of its revenue from food, beverage, beauty products, and household essentials. As recently as 2005, it only got 30% of its revenue from those categories.

(Image source: Target)

Grocery and household essentials products don't have high margins, but customers need to purchase them frequently. Target differentiates itself through competitive everyday pricing in these categories, with additional discounts often available via special offers promoted in its app. As a result, Target can rely on high traffic to its stores from consumers coming to fill up on everything from cereal to paper towels to shampoo. That gives it an opportunity to showcase new brands and products in discretionary categories.

By contrast, a department store could create a private brand that offers a great combination of style and value, but without the steady traffic that Target enjoys, it would have a much harder time building awareness of the new products. This will be a key challenge for ex-Target execs Wlazlo at J.C. Penney and Tritton at Bed Bath & Beyond (which faces the same conundrum as department stores).

Of course, if the higher-margin apparel, accessories, and home products (among other things) that Target wants to sell were unappealing, this strategy wouldn't work. Thus, Target's strong private brands are certainly a part of the company's success story. They just aren't the primary reason why Target is taking market share from department stores.

There's no easy solution for department stores

Three decades ago, department stores faced far less competition from specialty retailers and none from e-commerce. As a result, they could rely on a steady flow of traffic from consumers coming to buy apparel basics and use that to showcase fashion items and private-label merchandise. Today, they have to fight much harder for traffic.

Unfortunately, there's no easy solution for this problem. It's probably too late for any department store chain to build up a competitive grocery and household essentials business. Kohl's has been the most enterprising, particularly through its decision to accept Amazon.com returns in its stores, with the goal of boosting traffic. That said, it's not clear yet how many of the Amazon customers using this service will stop to browse at Kohl's.

Thus, investors can probably count on Target continuing to gain market share from department stores, notwithstanding the loss of its chief merchant and head of apparel and accessories. Department stores most likely need to close a large number of underperforming locations, as conditions will only get tougher for stores (and malls) that are struggling to draw traffic today.

