Elastic: When Growth Is Not Enough

Elastic's solutions are well diversified, which means it is not vulnerable to any cloud niche.

Competition is building up on all fronts and Elastic has to find ways to balance growth and sales efficiency.

The recent sell-off after operating margins worsened implies investors are beginning to look beyond growth.

Source: Pinterest

Elastic's (ESTC) strong growth momentum is attractive. The company's product diversification into the APM, logging, and endpoint security market is compelling. Sales efficiency has to improve for the stock to buck the downward trend in price action. Regardless, I find the valuation attractive at 8.7x FY'21 revenue.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Elastic reported strong results last quarter. Revenue grew 59% y/y (63% on a constant currency basis). The net expansion rate stood at over 130%. Subscription revenue grew 57%, while professional services revenue grew 83%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, management is guiding for revenue growth of 51% in Q3'20 and full-year revenue growth of 53%. This will be driven by the sustained demand for Elasticsearch, which is available on multiple cloud platforms, and its APM (application performance monitoring), SIEM (security information and event management), and logging solutions.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Like other unprofitable cloud plays, Elastic is stress testing its growth. It is doing this by investing heavily in its search product while diversifying into security. Given Elastic's capabilities in search, it is easy to make a case to expand into SIEM, logging, and endpoint security as these cybersecurity segments deal with a lot of security data and logs which can benefit from a product with deep search capabilities.

Going forward, management is guiding for more investments to drive growth. The expectation is that scale will improve operating margin with time. I expect Elastic to face strong competition in the cybersecurity space; this will impact its path towards profitability.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Operating cash flow has been fairly breakeven. Recently, operating cash flow has been driven by stock-based compensation and positive working capital dynamics as Elastic grows the deferred revenue of its SaaS business.

Elastic has cash of $307 million and a debt of $42 million, giving it an attractive balance sheet at a current ratio of 1.64. I remain neutral on Elastic's business and financials given its lack of profitability.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

My bullish valuation assumes a sustained double-digit revenue growth given Elastic's strength in the enterprise and app search market. The strong momentum of its SaaS business will help improve operating margins, which will trickle down to the operating cash flow line.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Elastic trades in line with the average P/S (TTM) of its peers. Given that it is projected to grow faster than its competitors, I will be hesitant to place too much emphasis on its negative free cash flow.

Instead, I expect the huge forward growth to dilute valuation ratios in the near term. As a result, I'm more bullish than bearish in the near term. Though, the oversubscription of the market to cloud stocks makes the chances of a correction highly probable.

Macro/Competitors

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Besides the softness recorded in the Fed vertical, management was confident about its international revenue dynamics. Elastic is one of the few cloud plays with a strong international presence.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Competition in all segments remains strong. Elasticsearch continues to compete with Amazon's (AMZN) Elasticsearch flavor. Its APM and logging offerings face off against heavy spenders like Dynatrace (DT), New Relic (NEWR), and Datadog (DDOG), while Endgame is entering a crowded endpoint market.

Overall, I'm not too confident about Elastic's competitive dynamics.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish, PT: <7x P/S (FWD)

Source: Author

Elastic's strong growth has attracted investors who are more growth-driven than value-driven. Near term, strong revenue growth will uphold Elastic's valuation. If sales efficiency ratios improve, Elastic will break out as the recent price action suggests investors are beginning to look into profitability ratios. If this doesn't happen, Elastic's valuation will continue to be range-bound.

Source: Author

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.