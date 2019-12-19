Copper Leads A Commodity Market Revival

When investors look back on 2019, they'll likely consider that this was the year that a long-term commodity price bear market finally ended. While some commodities, including crude oil and copper, established bottoms in prior years, several key agricultural goods hit major lows this year. This was due largely to the influence of a strong U.S. dollar and an uncertain global trade outlook.

Now, however, both the U.S. currency and the trade outlook looking more optimistic for a broad commodity market rebound in the coming months. In this report, we'll examine the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for commodity investors. We'll look at how the copper price is pointing to rising demand for other raw materials in industrial juggernauts like China. I'll also make the case that natural resource investors will benefit from embracing a bullish posture as the dollar weakens and the emerging nations begin to outperform once again.

A recent Wall Street Journal article highlighted a development which is a major sense of relief for resource investors. WSJ noted that the latest optimistic news concerning China's economy is bolstering the prices of many commodities which are in high demand by China, including copper in particular. It's expected by many industry analysts and economists that China's appetite for copper will increase in 2020 now that the threat of higher tariffs from the U.S. has abated.

Indeed, the latest economic headlines out of China point to improvement in some key areas of the nation's manufacturing and consumer spaces. Industrial production and retail sales for China posted impressive expansions in November, and additional gains are also expected. The improvement on the Chinese economic front is partly responsible for revived optimism in several key industrial commodities, including copper and crude oil.

Source: BigCharts

The copper price (known colloquially as "Dr. Copper") is widely considered to be reflective of global economic strength, with China arguably being the single biggest influence. Due to the metal's prominent use as an industrial metal, rising copper prices tend to confirm that China's manufacturing sector is healthy.

Rising copper prices can also be considered as a proxy for the health of the broader commodities market. For when copper is in high demand and prices are rising, other industrial and agricultural commodities tend to follow suit. With this in mind, the copper price rebound may well be a harbinger for a sustained revival in raw commodity prices in 2020.

The tendency for copper to lead the commodities market is illustrated in the following graph. This compares the 5-year trend in copper prices with the price line of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC), my favorite tracking fund for the broad resource market. Here you can see the leadership position that copper often takes at critical junctures in the overall commodities arena. For instance, the last major top in commodity prices occurred in mid-2018 just as the U.S.-China trade war was starting to heat up. By contrast, the price of copper peaked in the early part of that year.

Source: BigCharts

When other commodity prices are rallying without the participation of copper, the rally must always be called into question. This is because a natural resource market rally which doesn't include Dr. Copper isn't likely based on increased industrial demand, which is a major component of any commodities bull market. But when the copper price is rising along with other key commodities, it's likely that there is a strong fundamental basis behind the rally. This makes it far more probably that the rally has legs and can continue for an extended period. That appears to be the case right now as both copper and the DBC (below) are engaged in a synchronous rally.

Source: BigCharts

Another important variable when evaluating the commodity price outlook is the strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY). Since commodities are priced in dollars, a weaker dollar bodes well for higher commodity prices, and vice-versa. The following graph shows that the dollar index has recently broken a longer-term upward trend (exemplified by the 200-day moving average). The dollar has also established a rather conspicuous series of lower highs and lower lows for the first time since 2017. The prospects for higher commodity prices in the coming months are thus increased due to the weakness the dollar has displayed since October. With a new high in the DXY no longer an imminent threat, commodity investors can finally focus on the increasingly bullish fundamentals for natural resources which are in high demand by China and other emerging nations.

Source: BigCharts

To this end, the recent diminution in the threat of higher tariffs between the U.S. and China has been instrumental in boosting the intermediate-term outlook for most commodities. Now that manufacturers no longer have to worry about how much their businesses will be impacted by higher tariffs, there will be a lot of pent-up demand for several major feedstocks in 2020. Agricultural commodities, too, will benefit now that China has agreed to suspend tariffs on imports of corn and other farm goods from the U.S.

In conclusion, investors should be more optimistic of the broad commodities market as we head into 2020. Industrial resources like copper and oil will continue to benefit from increasing demand from countries like China as the trade war threat continues to diminish. A weaker U.S. dollar index will also boost resource prices in the coming months, as will the increase in appetite for riskier assets that always accompanies a weaker U.S. currency. In view of these positive factors, investors are justified in embracing a bullish intermediate-term posture toward commodities.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE). After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I've taken some profit in CANE and raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $6.75 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.