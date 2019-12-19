Phase I Trade Deal: No Reason For Champagne

With the US-China trade deal taking a meaningful step forward in December, we chose to wait for a few days, expecting the post-phase 1 announcement dust to settle, before commenting on its merits and what the deal means for the market over the next 6-12 months. As the year-end rally continues to run its course and as the market largely bakes in no more tariff escalations in 2020 (if anything, there is an overall expectation for the tariffs to continue coming down on both sides), we believe that there is room for cautious optimism, but not quite for champagne just yet.

Below, we discuss several points of caution:

1) Nothing is getting signed until January: Yes, it is true that both sides have publicly discussed the specifics of the reached Phase 1 deal. However, the actual signing is due to take place in January. The United States and China have been notoriously stubborn and fickle during these negotiations, with commitments abandoned and renegotiated through much of the year. We believe that a last-minute surprise is entirely possible on either side.

2) No quantifiable export commitments from China: President Trump has publicly discussed China's intent to purchase $50 billion of agricultural products from the US farmers, but we are yet to hear a confirmation from China itself. We have to remember that this has been one of the major points in the trade conflict all along, even in October, when the two parties have publicly agreed to the Phase 1 deal. It is entirely possible that the Chinese side may choose to renege on the $50 billion commitment it allegedly made, which may put the entire deal in jeopardy.

3) Little to no information about the intellectual property protections: The United States has been vocal about protecting its companies and other entities against the Chinese threat, but China has announced very few steps to address this elephant in the room. It has been widely assumed that IP matters will get pushed out toward the next phase of the deal, but, aside from trade balance improvements, this has been at the core of Trump's trade deal resolutions.

4) The timing of Phase 2 is vague: No one is really discussing the Phase 2 at the moment and it is unclear, how many phases there are going to be in total. It may get addressed in 2020, or may get delayed until after the election, if President Trump considers it to be politically thorny. In other words, what started out as a grand prospect for a deal has now been watered down to a limited deal with few identifiable wins.

5) Some tariffs remain in place; their impact is yet to be assessed: In the meantime, we have to remember that most tariffs announced throughout the year are remaining in place. Furthermore, we are yet to get a precise estimate of their negative impact on the GDP, since most current estimates, ranging from 0.2% to 0.6%, have been rough approximations. In our view, it will not be until mid-2020, when there are more precise assessments of the damage these tariffs caused.

6) Santa rally obscuring reality: We are a bit surprised at the level of optimism the stock market received in December, with several days of all-time-high closings for major indices. In our view, some investors are racing through to the year-end at a Santa rally pace, delaying headwind considerations until the new year. Given that the trade deal, or lack thereof, has weighed so heavily on Wall Street throughout the year, it is understandable that some want to put it on the backburner for now. The problem itself, however, has not gone away.

