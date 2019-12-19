Euronet Worldwide: Ria Remains Key To The Company's Business

Walmart allows Euronet to bypass cannibalization effects that we are seeing at Western Union and MoneyGram.

Incremental Ria services are often overlooked, but they add a lot of fuel to the top line.

Basic Business / Product Analysis

Euronet is an electronic payments provider that focuses on three core business segments: EFT processing, epay, and Money Transfer. EFT Processing Segment processes transactions, with an outreach to the network of 40,000+ ATMs and nearly 300K POS terminals across Europe and Asia. The epay business provides distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content . Finally, the Money Transfer Segment focuses on C2C (consumer to consumer) money transfer services, under a number of brand names, such as Ria, AFEX Money Express, and IME.

Valuation

When we compare the three core money transfer players – Euronet Worldwide, MoneyGram, and Western Union, - Euronet Worldwide, in our view, is the most successful story, one with continued robust revenue and earnings growth. The company’s recent quarter results have further reinforced our thesis for the long run, despite some minor immediate noise. This, in turn, translates into a much higher multiple of 23x that we assign to EEFT shares on 2020 earnings, relative to our valuation for other players in the money transfer place. When we apply the multiple of 23x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $7.09, we get the target price of $163.

Why Ria Remains Key to 2020 Traction

Walmart presence continues to grow and expand into new markets: Walmart-2-Walmart Money Transfer Service helps Ria business prosper, with Walmart serving as both the sending agent and payout correspondent. Recall that Ria is the only brand through which Walmart initiates transactions, an exclusive arrangement that has proved to be quite profitable for Euronet Worldwide so far.

Incremental services offered: In addition to money transfer, Ria provides bill payment services, as well as attractive payment alternatives, such as money orders, check-cashing services, and foreign currency exchange services. It is always difficult to quantify these add-on / value-added offers; however, we estimate that they could add anywhere between 100 to 270 bps quarterly.

International breakthrough in bill payment? Bill pay has been a forceful revenue driver in the United States so far, but what if the company chooses to establish a meaningful presence in Canada and Western Europe? We see this as a significant boost to EEFT's top line, since in the US alone Euronet already processes payments for 3000 companies, which include telecom, wireless, electric, gas, and many others. With non-US markets relying less on credit and debit cards, Euronet could give them a viable alternative.

The magic that bypasses cannibalization? We view Ria as a "third-way" money transfer sending service: one that doesn't rely on traditional offline shops (which are obsolete, costly for consumers and are witnessing a secular volume decline in the United States) and on online remittance sending (which is cheap, effective, but eats into the company's margins). Walmart-2-Walmart is a 'third way' alternative, one that doesn't meaningfully cannibalize either of the first two channels.

Competition from other mass merchants? We believe that in the long run Ria could become available for sending from a number of mass merchant locations, such as Costco, Sam's Club, and others. There are contractual obstacles at present, but down the road, as companies like Western Union and MoneyGram continue to witness secular decline of their offline businesses, this mass merchant money transfer modus operandi may actually be a viable solution.

Risk Factors

We see the following business risks for EEFT:

1. Competition from various niche money transfer providers, as well as from digital currencies, increasingly pose meaningful risk to Euronet’s business.

2. Downturn in the global economy can impact the disposable income of EEFT’s clients and put a downward pressure on remittances.

3. Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit Western Union’s ability to conduct business.

4. Foreign currency fluctuations can exert meaningful pressure on the company’s revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.