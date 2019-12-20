U.K. Inflation, Employment, And Wages - No BoE Policy Change Likely

It's most unlikely that we'll see a move by the Bank of England to lower interest rates.

The U.K. inflation rate (both CPI and PPI) is well below Bank of England targets.

The Bank of England's targets

The Bank of England has just the one target, an inflation rate 1% either side of 2%. This makes them unlike the European Central Bank (less than 2%) or the Federal Reserve (who are asked to minimise unemployment at the same time). Having said that, of course, they take other things into consideration, unemployment, for example, real wage growth. But their official target is just that inflation.

UK unemployment is back down to the levels of the 1960s now. The employment population ratio is as high as it has ever been - higher in fact - since we started to measure it. Inflation is below target, significantly so on the producer measure. Real wages are growing nicely.

So, without any outside influences, we'd say that the policy mix is about right. Of course, we do have outside policy influences, Brexit being an obvious one, but that domestic economy seems to be rolling along about as well as we could want it to be. Therefore, we should not expect any policy changes to correct errors that aren't there.

We can even, if we wish, complain about "austerity" and the public services, the low rate of investment perhaps, productivity and so on, but those aren't problems which monetary policy - the bit the BoE is responsible for - is going to influence, let alone solve.

Consumer Prices Index

We've the latest numbers on the CPI:

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 1.5% in November 2019, unchanged from October 2019.

As we can see, within the target range but below that sweet midpoint of it:

(UK CPI from Office for National Statistics)

Producer Prices

We also have the PPI:

The headline rate of output inflation for goods leaving the factory gate was 0.5% on the year to November 2019, down from 0.8% in October 2019.

This is well below our target range, but we also know why that was. Energy prices fell appreciably in the month, and we tend not to worry about the two non-core elements, food and energy.

(UK PPI index from Office for National Statistics)

Employment to Population

This is the portion of the potential workforce that is in the labour market. So, a measure of how many are entirely sitting out the world of work by being stay at home parents, early retirees and so on. This is the highest it has ever been - or at least, since we started measuring it:

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.2%, 0.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier but little changed on the previous quarter; despite just reaching a new record high, the employment rate has been broadly flat over the last few quarters.

The important thing this is telling us is that there's no great rump of people who would like to be working but are so discouraged they've just entirely given up. Note an important point about the similar measure in the US. In the UK unemployment benefits are not time limited. Therefore, it's not possible to get lost in that gap in the middle, between being registered unemployed and not being so but still wanting to work. By this measure, the population one, if you're not working, then you really don't want to be working.

(UK employment rates from Office for National Statistics)

Unemployment rates

This isn't the flip side of the above employment numbers. Rather, this is the reading of those who would like to be working but can't find a job.

(UK unemployment from Office for National Statistics)

We can also have that in text:

The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.8%, 0.3 percentage points lower than a year earlier but largely unchanged on the previous quarter.

There is always going to be some unemployment for it takes time to find and be hired at a new job. This is called "frictional unemployment" and by most estimates this is all that's left in the UK at present.

Real wages

By all the standard economic models, if we've got not much inflation and full employment, then real wages should be rising. Which indeed they are, quite nicely too:

Estimated annual growth in average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain slowed to 3.2% for total pay (including bonuses) and 3.5% for regular pay (excluding bonuses).

That's nominal, of course, knock off inflation and we get:

In real terms (after adjusting for inflation), annual growth in total pay is estimated to be 1.5%, and annual growth in regular pay is estimated to be 1.8%.

This is what an economy is supposed to be doing

Our basic aim with an economy is that the people get richer. It's a difficult process, one that proceeds by trial and error, but it does work. Living standards rise - as real wages do, this is what they mean - by 1-2% a year, double every generation. The way to get there is to have full employment, a certain amount of technological advance and a reasonably, but not too low, inflation rate.

That is, the UK economy is working about as it should do. Not perfectly, obviously, but our basic goals are being met.

So, we'd not expect all that much policy change then.

My view

I agree that there are other things wrong with the UK economy. And despite my being all for it, we don't know how Brexit and the new trade terms with the EU - whatever they turn out to be - will turn out to affect it.

But in this here and now present, the economy is at any reasonable definition at full employment, inflation isn't resurgent, and real incomes are rising nicely. The BoE isn't about to change policy based on the performance of the domestic economy.

The investor view

In the macroeconomic sense, all the action is about Brexit, therefore. We now know it's going to happen, next month. What we don't know is what the new trading terms will be. Until we do, there will still be some uncertainty. Two of the three uncertainties that affected the UK economy are now gone, therefore - if Brexit and the election -, the only major issue left is what will the trade deal be.

That leaves us as investors either contemplating that or having to do micro-economic investing. The usual look at the prospects for a specific company in a particular sector and all that. What we shouldn't be looking for is any major policy changes from the BoE, the circumstances just don't justify any.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.