China Online Education: Close To Profitability And Trading At Cash

We are revising our stance on COE to bullish and will explain why in this article.

China Online Education has improved its balance sheet and shares are now trading close to the company's net cash position per share.

Introduction

We last wrote about China Online Education (COE) early last month, arguing that a neutral stance was warranted given intense competition and lackluster profitability. Since then, the company's shares have dropped by 10% despite solid Q3 earnings results that show a marked improvement in the company's performance and financial position.

We are revising our stance on China Online Education partly due to strong results in Q3, a dramatically improved financial position, and improving bottom-line trends.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

China Online Education trades on the NYSE as an ADS (American Depository Share) under the ticker "COE"; each share represents 15 ordinary shares. We will use the ADS and USD-denominated figures in this article.

Share Price 6.27 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 20.59 Market cap 129.1 Debt 4.25 Cash and equivalents 126.81 EV 6.54

(TIKR)

As you can see from the above table, COE now has an enterprise value of just $6.5 million. This is because the company has a net cash position of $5.95 per share and is trading just above that figure. These situations are very rare and indicate either severe financial distress (investors think the company may be at risk of bankruptcy) or a company that is being overlooked by the market.

In our view, China Online Education does not have any near-term bankruptcy risk because it has little in the way of financial debt and a significant cash position that should allow the company to continue operating for the time being. In addition, we believe that the company's small market capitalization and low profile have made it overlooked by most investors.

Q3 Earnings Results and Valuation

Q3 earnings results came in well above our expectations and showed impressive execution by management. The most notable results are as follows:

Net revenues increased by 35% YoY from $44.1 million to $57.2 million. This represents the highest YoY growth rate achieved in 2019, indicating that momentum and sales growth are accelerating.

There were 258,000 active students in the third quarter, up 23% YoY from 210,000 in the prior year period.

Gross margins improved dramatically from 63.8% in Q3 2018 to 71.7% in Q3 2019. Management attributed this increase to higher prices and a reduction in low-price offerings, which dilute gross margins.

COE posted an operating loss of just $0.9 million compared to a loss of $12.9 million in Q3 2018. The company is getting very close to posting its first operating and net profit in years, a positive sign of improving profitability and successful execution by management.

Management also forecasted a sales increase of 30% at the midpoint for Q4 2019.

We believe these results show that the company is starting to finally see operating leverage from the efforts it has made to build out its English-learning curriculum and online infrastructure. Management has made a strategically sound decision to slowly raise prices and eliminate some of its promotional, lower-priced offerings in order to improve margins and get to profitability.

These efforts are beginning to pay off - COE has posted gradually improving metrics over the past few quarters and (as mentioned previously) is close to posting its first profit.

(COE SEC filings)

Gross margins have improved dramatically alongside operating margins, a sign that the company is beginning to exercise some pricing power and enjoy organic growth from what we would assume is word of mouth advertising. Companies like COE benefit strongly from network effects since one good experience can lead a customer to share information about the company's offerings to friends and family members.

If COE can manage to continue cutting operating expenses and slightly increase gross margins (which have been on an upwards trend), we see a path to operating profitability within two or three fiscal years. A 5% operating margin on ~$250 million in sales and $5 million in annual depreciation and amortization expenses imply annual EBITDA of ~$17.5 million, which at a 5x multiple leads to an EV of $60 million and implied share price of $10.20.

Free cash flow trends have also improved dramatically in recent quarters:

(COE SEC filings)

COE has been roughly break-even on FCF for the past three years but generated ~$27 million of FCF for the first nine months of 2019. This is an estimate because capital expenditure data is not yet available for 2019 - we estimated 2019 Capex based on prior year numbers. However, the company did generate $17.2 million of operating cash flow in Q3 2019 and $29.2 million for 9M 2019.

Competition and Risks

An investment in China Online Education is highly speculative and carries a number of risks in addition to those listed in our prior article on the company.

COE has been unprofitable for most of its history due to aggressive sales practices in the industry: for example, many companies in the space provide free lessons as a reward for customer referrals, which is dilutive to margins. In addition, the company has been forced to spend aggressively in order to capture and maintain market share.

In addition, COE does not have many major competitive moats - it isn't enormously difficult to build an online education business (i.e. barriers to entry aren't very high). This makes it possible that the company will remain unprofitable and fail to generate meaningful profits for shareholders.

If COE is unable to get to profitability or sales growth slows, the company will bleed cash and may be forced to declare bankruptcy or tap the capital markets for additional financing. However, we feel that this is unlikely given that the company is close to profitability after years of net losses.

Conclusion

Despite these risks, we believe COE presents an attractive investment opportunity on a risk-reward basis. Shares are trading at levels which imply severe market pessimism and capitulation, which is generally the best time to buy.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in our Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.