Legg Mason ClearBridge Select And Parnassus Mid Cap: Excellent Small / Midcap Mutual Funds No. 1 And 2

During the New Year, I also will show some great new finds for those who are risk averse – or who want a down-market safety mechanism.

To take a little bit of the load off their shoulders, I have decided to include two today and the other three in my next article.

However, with Christmas and Hanukkah overlapping this year, you can imagine how overworked the SA editorial staff is!

I promised readers I would write an article a day for five days to discuss in more depth my thoughts on this sub-sector of the investing universe.

In my recent article Why I Buy More Traditional Mutual Funds Than ETFs I mentioned what I consider to be the superior benefits of selecting the best of the actively-managed mutual funds rather than index ETFs. These ETFs only adjust their holdings when their particular benchmark adds a new stock or when a holding declines to the point where it's ejected from the benchmark.

To me, that's just plain crazy. The writing is on the wall when a stock declines from $60 to $40 to $20 all based on the most horrible news, readily available to all, signaling up to and including imminent bankruptcy, yet the ETF will hold it until it's no longer a part of the benchmark.

That kind of leavening of potential gain does not make sense. The first sentence of my summary in that article was “If you only want to mimic a particular index, then ETFs are the way to go.” In other words, if you are in a bull market and believe there's little likelihood of a correction, ETFs will work very well. But if you believe that the holdings of the sector or sectors your ETF holds might see a correction or worse, you want an active manager who will sell that formerly $60 darling “somewhere” along its downward slope.

Right now, I'm hedged for my clients and myself with a number of superb liquid alternative funds. (Yes, I will write about the best of those in the coming weeks, as well!) But as I look at the large disparity between the small and mid-cap universe and the large caps everyone is so enamored with today, I see the possibility of a more robust gain in this area in the coming months.

Small / Mid-cap Mutual Fund #1: Legg Mason ClearBridge Select Fund (LCLAX)

Legg Mason ClearBridge Select is an easy pick to consider. It has a low minimum initial investment of just $1,000. The assets under management are just over $173 million. (That’s just the “A” shares. There are five other classes as well.)

As I mentioned in my previous article, LCLAX is nominally a load fund, but the load is waived at many online firms or if you are a managed account client of an advisor who custodians your holdings at one of these online firms (check before buying). The fund manager has been with the fund since inception (seven years). Fund turnover percentage averages just 27% per year. Over the life of the fund, its Standard Deviation has averaged 15.7% and its Sharpe Ratio has averaged 0.94.

And as I say to all investors considering mutual funds, please stop obsessing over fees. Look instead to fees as a cost of doing business, which will always be higher for smaller firms with less volume than the behemoths. In this case those annual fees are 1.59%. But the percentage returns you see are net after all fees.

An example and the question you must answer for yourself is “Would I rather pay 2% in fees but net 20%, or pay 0.5% in fees and net 10%?” I think you know which one I choose!

LCLAX’s top 10 holdings, as of the most recently reported quarter, were:

Source: Fidelity

The fund is nearly fully invested in US common stocks, with just 10% foreign holdings.

Source: Fidelity

Those holdings are primarily in the following sectors:

Source: Fidelity

Relative to their small and mid-cap peers, Legg Mason ClearBridge Select invests much more in the tech and consumer discretionary sectors and less than their peers in all others. I think they are correct - if there's to be a decent small and mid-cap rally, I think it will come from these two sectors more than any other.

Small / Mid-cap Mutual Fund # 2: Parnassus Mid Cap (PARMX)

Parnassus Mid Cap launched in June of 2005, and just two years later, had their trial by ordeal when the market began its “Great Recession” decline in October 2007. PARMX also has a low price for entry, with an initial minimum of just $2,000. Larger than its Legg Mason counterpart at $2.3 billion in assets under management, that increased size allows Parnassus to spread the expenses over a wider base. Thus their expense ratio is just 0.99%.

The current fund managers have been with the fund for more than 11 years. Fund turnover percentage also is relatively low, at an average of 31.5% per year. Over the life of the fund, its Standard Deviation has averaged 14.1% and its Sharpe Ratio has averaged 0.60.

PARMX’s top 10 holdings, as of the most recently reported quarter, were:

Source: Fidelity

You will notice there is no overlap between these two funds’ top 10 holdings. That tells you that these are both actively-managed funds!

You will notice one area in which the two are more similar, however. PARMX also is nearly fully invested in US common stocks, with just 2% in Canadian companies and 3% in YS bonds, preferreds, etc.

Source: Fidelity

Please note they have also generated respectable returns this year while keeping a relatively large cash position. I expect to see them put more of this to work rather soon.

Source: Fidelity

Finally, PARMX also is anticipating outsized returns from mid-cap tech companies but, unlike LCLAX, the portfolio managers here carry larger positions in healthcare and defensive issues than most of their peers.

Source: Fidelity

One Final Caveat

Do not rush to buy any mutual fund until Jan. 2 unless you have visited their website to ensure they have already made their capital gains distribution for the year. Due to a regulatory edict, mutual funds must declare their capital gains annually so if you buy today and your fund does not pay its capital gains until Dec. 31, you will be paying taxes on that “annual gain” even though you were only with the fund a couple weeks.

Some funds pay as early as Oct. 31, but most hew to a fiscal year ending Dec. 31. This potential burden is lessened each month you own the fund earlier in the fund’s fiscal year rather than later. A short delay of the remaining eight trading days in the year – two of which will be half day, most of which will see light volume as traders and investors take time away from the markets – is unlikely to make a difference in the price you pay for your shares!

Additional Disclosure: Unless you are a client of Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.

Diversify across asset classes and sleep well at night. To everything there is a season.



