Positive Underlying Sector Trends (Technically Speaking For 12/19)

The Bank of Japan maintained its negative interest rate policy for deposits and the 10-year government bond. Here's how the bank described the current state of the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

With regard to the outlook, Japan's economy is likely to continue on a moderate expanding trend, as the impact of the slowdown in overseas economies on domestic demand is expected to be limited, although the economy is likely to continue to be affected by the slowdown for the time being. Domestic demand is expected to follow an uptrend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending being maintained in both the corporate and household sectors, mainly against the background of highly accommodative financial conditions and active government spending, despite being affected by such factors as the consumption tax hike. Although exports are projected to continue showing some weakness for the time being, they are expected to be on a moderate increasing trend on the back of overseas economies growing moderately on the whole. The year-on-year rate of change in the CPI is likely to increase gradually toward 2 percent, mainly on the back of the output gap remaining positive and medium-to long-term inflation expectations rising, despite such effects as of the decline in crude oil prices for the time being.

After withstanding a technical recession in the 2H18, GDP has grown at an annual rate of 0.8%, 0.9%, and 1.7% in the first, second, and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The unemployment rate has been between 2.2% and 2.5% over the last 12 months. Retail sales have been spotty; a tax increase pulled sales forward two months ago when they increased 9.2% Y/Y. They fell at a 7.1% rate the next month. Manufacturing is where the problems are: the manufacturing PMI has been below 50 in 10 of the last 12 months, which explains why industrial production has contracted in 8 of the last 12 months (data from tradingeconomics.com).

The Bank of England also maintained rates at their current 0.75% level. Here is their description of the UK economy:

UK GDP increased by 0.3% in 2019 Q3 and is expected to rise only marginally in Q4. Household consumption has continued to grow steadily, but business investment and export orders have remained weak. ... UK GDP growth was projected to pick up from current below-potential rates, supported by the reduction of Brexit-related uncertainties, an easing of fiscal policy and a modest recovery in global growth. With demand growth outstripping the subdued pace of supply growth, excess demand and domestic inflationary pressures were expected to build gradually.

I've noted before that a post-Brexit flurry of business activity might be in the cards as uncertainty has been removed from the system.

The FT Editorial Board makes an incredibly important point about the US trade wars: so long as the US consumes more than it exports, we'll have a trade deficit. Its location will change over time, but it will remain.

Let's look at today's performance tables: Of the major indexes, everything was higher, save the dollar. There'a an interesting mix at the top: three of the top performers are larger-cap indexes; only micros are in the top performers. The Treasury market was up modestly. 8/10 sectors rose, but the top five are dominated by defensive names: real estate (+0.93), staples (+0.57), and health care (+0..38). Utilities and energy were the only losers; both were off marginally.

The 2-week charts are still very positive: The SPY advanced in three stages: the first from December 6-12, the second from December 12-16 and the third from December 16-19. The three sections are separated by gaps. The overall gain is slightly over 2%. The IWC is in the middle of a solid rally; it's made continued modest gains on a daily basis that has amounted to a 4.5% rise in two weeks.

There are several sector charts that are also strong: Tech rose sharply between December 11-16, then leveled off to consolidate losses for a few days. Today, prices closed at two-week highs after breaking through resistance. The communication services sector is in a shorter, 1-week rally. It broke through short-term resistance two days ago and is currently at a two-week high. And finally, there's healthcare, which is in the middle of a rally and is near a two-week high.

Combined, these sectors amount to almost 50% of the SPY. They help to make the bullish case for the market as we head into two holiday-shortened weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.