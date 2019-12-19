The Death Of Saving And Investing

Neither does Europe seem a place where you can rationally save, though some investing opportunities likely remain in the old continent.

There are more markets out there

There are two very obvious trends taking place in the world today, in some places more aggressively than others, but generally happening nearly everywhere.

Those trends are as follows:

Very low interest rates (the U.S.) or even negative interest rates (Europe). The situation is so dire in Europe that banks are starting to pass the negative interest rates to depositors. That means, if you have a (large) deposit at a bank, it can start shrinking on its own. And as stupid as it might seem, there are already places where debtors see their loans decrease over time (without payment).

A large movement towards passive investing. This is where investors, disillusioned with active management, simply buy a fund mimicking an index (in the U.S., often the S&P 500). Or they buy some kind of ETF or sectorial fund, which often also be passively indexed.

These trends can also reinforce each other. Money earns nothing in the bank or if invested in bonds. So, "there is no alternative" but to buy stocks. So, more money goes into passive investing. This is also made worse by the fact that interest rates can be low, but inflation isn't really all that low:

In the U.S., inflation runs at 2.1%. This is effectively higher than either the Fed Funds rate (1.75%) or the 10-year government bond yield (1.95%). So, for all effects, real interest rates are negative in the U.S.

In Europe, it's worse. Inflation runs at 1.3%. But the ECB benchmark rate is 0% (with the deposit facility at -0.50%) and a typical central European 10-year rate is -0.21% (Germany) to 0.05% (France).

Very low (or negative) interest rates mean saving makes little sense. If savings are remunerated at negative real interest rates, the savings' buying power decays over time. But does the death of saving mean the rise of investing?

Not really. A stock market that's driven by passive investment and momentum/relative valuation isn't really an investor's market. This is so because a definition of investment (as opposed to speculation) would require that the asset you're investing in be able to remunerate your investment over time, even in the absence of a market for the asset.

This is as opposed to speculation, where the expectation of a return comes from the possibility of selling the asset at a higher price to another market participant. Well, both "passive investment" (at high enough multiples) and relative valuation (at high multiples) are unable to provide returns without other participants paying higher.

Passive investment requires a market to sell into (at least higher than the initial price minus received dividends) at some point. Relative valuation does not care about the asset's ability to remunerate the investment. Both require other market participants to provide the returns.

Of course, when it comes to passive investment and a long enough timeframe, such a return seems assured by population growth and productivity improvement. But even that is not a certainty. The Japanese Nikkei remains, today, below the highs it hit back in 1990, 39 years ago.

I would thus argue that what we're seeing today is indeed the death of both saving and investing - at least when it comes to the U.S. (investing and saving) and Europe (saving). This is made even more obvious because indexation (the passive investment wave) is producing a strong downwards effect on value in general (typically, stocks which weight less in the indexes or aren't in the indexes at all).

That said, I don't expect this death (of either investing or saving) to be permanent or for it to have spread everywhere. I can offer a few examples where investing or saving can still be done by the common public.

There Are Alternatives

Saving

Consider saving. It would seem that everywhere you look, interest rates are near zero or zero. But that's not actually true.

As it happens, in Russia - whose economic aggregates rival the best in developed markets - you can still get a 4-6% interest rate on a liquid current account, or up to 6.5% on a savings account.

This is in a country whose inflation rate is now 3.5% and heading lower. So, real interest rates in Russia are still quite positive, even for common current accounts.

Investing

The huge passive wave has led to a tremendous outperformance by large capitalizations versus small capitalizations (which aren't in the indexes). Or the U.S. versus international markets (since the passive wave is strongest in the U.S., and smaller international equities aren't in the U.S. indexes).

This means that many equities outside of the U.S. main indexes can actually be had for historically low valuations, even outside of emerging markets like Russia. These valuations are low enough that investing in such equities is likely to produce significant returns even if the investment is never sold. That's investment, so investing isn't dead there.

Eventually

Eventually, the U.S. markets will experience a downward move where reasonable valuations will be re-established. This typically coincides with a recession, and even a mild recession will do. Then, common investing will return. The same is to be said about interest rates, but that might take longer than the stock market again providing reasonable investing opportunities.

Right now, though, it's very hard to justify paying 7x-8x-10x-15x-20x-30x EV/EBITDA for decent to good U.S. businesses, when similar quality can be found outside of the U.S. at 2.5x-5.0x EV/EBITDA multiples. I even find it hard to comment on positive developments on some U.S. companies, when I know as a matter of fact that those companies trade at massive premiums (I mean twice, three times more expensive or worse) to other equally good foreign businesses.

Conclusion

I don't think we can easily talk about saving or investing making a lot of sense in the U.S. right now. And I don't think we can talk about saving making any sense in Europe right now (there are still arguably some investment opportunities, on account of the markets having favored the U.S. so much).

However, this only applies to those markets. Outside of the U.S. and Europe, both saving and investment opportunities still exist, as noted.

P.S. Can't even name a large European ETF? That's part of the reason why valuations got so out of whack between the U.S. and Europe as well.

