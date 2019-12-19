GenMark Diagnostics Still Not Getting A Lot Of Love

Competition and reimbursement continue to loom large, as bioMerieux and Luminex have larger footprints in the field and GenMark's testing menu is still quite small.

I can understand why investors may be leery of GenMark (GNMK). Although management has done a much better job of late in hitting its own targets, that has certainly not always been the case. Worse, they’re a later entrant into the multiplex molecular diagnostics field, and both bioMerieux (OTC:BMXXY) and Luminex (LMNX) enjoy bigger footprints (particularly the former with its BioFire FilmArray platform. And if that weren’t all enough, as more multiplex MDx tests become available, it is likely that reimbursement will get more complicated (if not less generous).

That all may explain in part why the shares continue to slide, down another 10% or so from the time of my last article. While I don’t dismiss the competitive and reimbursement risks, the shares already trade below where med-tech companies with similar growth rates would normally trade and GenMark has offered some evidence that its blood culture panels are driving good growth.

When Bad News Is Good News – A Rougher Flu Season May Be On The Way

GenMark doesn’t give much detailed information about the make-up of its consumables sales, but given the relatively recent introduction of the new blood culture panels, it seems pretty reasonable to assume that respiratory virus testing remains a central and significant part of the revenue mix. That makes the flu season an important factor in the near-term outlook.

Although I’m not taking the “pro-illness and human misery” position, recent CDC indicates that this flu season is on track to surpass historical averages, with more visits to doctors for flu-like symptoms at this point in the year than any of the recent years.

Source: CDC

If these trends continue, and it’s still quite early, GenMark could get a little more support to its revenue from this legacy business, particularly as the company has seen interest in its blood culture panels drive some new adoption of its respiratory panels. I also want to note, though, that with flu and pneumonia deaths at 5% of reported deaths, the flu season is still below both the threshold for an epidemic and the seasonal baseline.

New Products Driving New Customers

Management had led investors to expect its new blood culture panels to drive stronger ePlex system placements, and so it has. Placements accelerated from 45 in the second quarter and 41 in the year-ago period to 51 in the third quarter. Management attributed about 70% of the placements to the newly available blood culture panels, but also noted that they were able to cross-sell respiratory panels to about 40% of those new customers.

Given that there are a lot of competitive systems already in the field, some readers have expressed concern that GenMark will find itself effectively locked out of the market. Not only is the addressable market for multiplex MDx testing still under-penetrated, the company reported that 65% of its placements in the quarter were competitive wins where BioFire and Luminex were already in place. This leads me to believe that at least some of the advertised advantages of the ePlex system are resonating with customers, including speed, workflow management, throughput, and overall performance. I’d also note that management claimed a “real world analysis” showed that its blood culture panel has a 10% to 20% broader pathogen coverage than competing offerings.

Competition And Reimbursement Still Loom Large

As a small, unprofitable player in the field, GenMark is still looking at some sizable challenges as it drives to leverage the capabilities and potential of the ePlex and scale up the business.

Competition remains a significant issue. bioMerieux has a very large FilmArray installed base, with 9,800 units installed worldwide versus a little under 500 for GenMark. bioMerieux also has a larger menu of available tests, a key driver of adoption/use, and given GenMark’s limited resources, it is going to be a very long time before GenMark can hope to close the gap. Although it is true that labs will pay up for superior systems and tests, overall utility (the number of things a platform can do) does factor meaningfully into buying decisions.

Luminex also remains a significant competitive threat. The company has submitted its GI panel for the Verigene II system to the FDA and intends to submit its respiratory panel by year-end. One of the attractions of this newer system is the “flex testing” option, which allows users to significantly reduce per-test costs by limited the reporting of results to a smaller number of pre-chosen targets, with the option to unmask (and pay for) additional targets as needed.

That’s also a good lead-in to the discussion of reimbursement. This issue has been more of a concern since Palmetto’s decision in September of 2018 to dramatic reduce/restrict reimbursement for respiratory panels (covering panels with a very limited number of targets for specific clinical situations). The fear is that this is a sign of things to come, and indeed JPMorgan recently downgraded GenMark largely on worries of an increasingly difficult reimbursement outlook.

This is a tough one to handicap. By and large, betting that reimbursement will get worse for anything in healthcare is not a bad bet, but multiplex MDx panels have shown their utility and there has been push back against further restrictions in reimbursement. A somewhat recent (January 2018) paper from the University of Texas highlighted how use of the FilmArray GI panel could save approximately $300/patient, and similar arguments have been made for respiratory and blood culture panels.

The Outlook

GenMark management hasn’t given any real timeline for its GI panel, but it is the current focus of the R&D efforts at the company. While not having a sense of timing is regrettable, it’s also understandable given how management has damaged its reputation by missing past development timelines. In any case, with an addressable market of around $600M to $700M, this is an important product to have. I’d also like to see the company get to work on a bone/joint panel (an area of high unmet need), but resources are limited.

With four straight quarterly beats on the revenue line (even if relatively modest beasts), I’m still confident in my $88M revenue estimate for 2019 and my $113M estimate for 2020 (both of which I’ve had in place since earlier this year. My full modeling assumptions support a long-term revenue growth rate of more than 20% and future FCF margins of over 20%, and none of that requires GenMark to be the market leader to achieve.

In the nearer term, I look for ePlex placements, consumables utilization (panel orders/reorders), and gross margin leverage to be significant drivers; I believe 50%-plus gross margins are possible in 2021, but management has work to do to reduce the cost of the ePlex systems (which is dilutive to margins now).

The Bottom Line

Moving my EV/revenue model forward a year lifts the high end of my fair value range to around $10.50, while the low end is still in the $9 - $9.50 area. That suggests substantial undervaluation, but I don’t want to undersell the competitive and reimbursement risks. Although I do believe GenMark has a good product here and that the Street is undervaluing the growth, success is by no means assured.

