Micron Sees Bottom Coming Soon

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal first quarter results from memory and storage company Micron (MU). Shares of the company have been on a tear recently, finishing off a strong year as sentiment around the industry has improved. While the company didn't provide a financial outlook for the near term that some were hoping for, it was the headline statement from management that could help the rally to keep going.

For the November ending fiscal Q1, revenues came in at $5.14 billion. While this was down significantly from the year ago period of $7.91 billion, the reported result was about $100 million above street estimates. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.48, a penny above the street, but like revenues, down tremendously from the $2.97 figure in last year's period. Cash flow figures also took a hit as you might expect.

If we look back at guidance from three months ago, Micron did fairly well. Revenues and margins were at the high end of their respective guidance ranges, although that did result in operating expenses running a bit hotter than forecast. During the fiscal quarter, management repurchased 1 million shares of common stock for $50 million, and the company ended with a net cash position of $2.66 billion. Shares rose more than three percent in the after-hours session, likely due to the following statements from CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, taken from the above linked earnings press release:

Micron posted solid first quarter results, delivering good profitability and positive free cash flow. With our strong execution and improving industry conditions, we are optimistic that Micron's fiscal second quarter will be the cyclical bottom for our financial performance. Our significantly improved competitive position, dramatically stronger product portfolio, structurally higher profitability and investment-grade balance sheet position Micron very well to drive long-term shareholder value.

It is that statement about hoping for a financial bottom in fiscal Q2 that investors seem to be cheering. This was the expectation for the period, with analysts calling for a sequential dip to $4.78 billion in Q2 revenues, but guidance came in lighter than that. The graphic below shows the full outlook for the period. As a point of reference, Q1 gross margins were 26.6%/27.3% (GAAP / non-GAAP), and operating expenses were $848/$811 million.

The revenue range is a bit disappointing, signaling that the bottom may be a bit lower than previously thought. Analysts saw full year revenues dropping by more than 12% going into this report on Wednesday, so we'll see if that number drops to the mid-teens in the coming weeks. It's not too surprising to see the margin forecast down a bit thanks to a sequential revenue decline, but Micron did come in well above its guidance on that metric for Q1. I was a little surprised that operating expenses are still forecast to run this hot given the revenue decline sequentially.

If this current quarter is indeed the revenue and earnings bottom, Micron will have gotten through this recent rough patch without falling into loss territory. One would expect that as the top line starts to turn higher in the coming quarters, margins will improve as well, and hopefully operating expenses will be managed a bit better. There's still a long way to go to get back to fiscal 2018's figures, however - more than $30 billion in revenue, gross margins of 59.2%, and nearly $12.00 in non-GAAP EPS.

I will be very interested to see what analysts think of this report in the coming days, given the Q1 beat but weak guidance. The average price target on the street was $57.67 going into Wednesday, which is only about $3 above where shares were trading in the after-hours session. With the stock having basically doubled from its lows, getting to a bottom has been mostly priced in, so we'll see how much upside the street thinks is still possible on the up cycle.

In the end, Wednesday's report from Micron was mixed when looking at the numbers, but management's hope that a bottom is about to be put in seems to be the key for investors. Q1 was better than expected, and while guidance was low, perhaps management was being a little conservative. With revenues, earnings, and free cash flow likely to start heading higher, Micron is a name that seems well positioned into 2020, which is why shares are currently trading at a 52-week high with the market.

